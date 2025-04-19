Owen Wilson, who managed expository miracles on Disney+’s Loki, is leading a series about a former pro golfer attempting to vicariously revive his mojo. Let’s take a swing at what to expect from Stick.

Apple TV+’s feel-good comedy supply is clearly a priority for them. Despite the odds, Ted Lasso will be back for a fourth season and more biscuits with the boss . Shrinking is still humming along with a third season in the works, and Seth Rogen has been happy to add bawdiness to the equation with The Studio and Platonic. How will a golf-focused comedy series fare on the tech giant’s streaming service? We will soon find out.

Plot

Owen Wilson portays a washed-up pro-golfer, Pryce Cahill, who is also down on his personal-life luck after being out of the game for two decades. The series, created by Jason Keller (Ford v Ferrari), pairs Pryce with an up-and-comer, Santi (Peter Dager of Insidious: The Red Door), who has his own issues off the golf course. Wilson is also executive producing, and a hat-less Timothy Olyphant appears as a mysterious, well-dressed golfer ahead of his many upcoming streaming stints (which include Lucky, Havoc, and Alien: Earth).

Apple TV+ describes the series as “a heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.” With any luck, Wilson’s Pryce will be able to overcome “the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store” to “hedge his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi.” From every indication, this looks like a breezy comedy series that won’t encourage endless theorizing like, say, Apple TV+’s Severance. Both types of shows have a time and place, but relaxation and laughs are sorely needed these days, and this show will oblige.

Stick also features a very funny supporting cast (as detailed below) and many familiar faces from the PGA and broadcasting worlds.

Cast

The ensemble cast includes not only Wilson, Dager, and and Olyphant but also Judy Greer, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, and Lilli Kay. Expect PGA cameos from Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and Collin Morikawa along with broadcasters Trevor Immelman and Jim Nantz.