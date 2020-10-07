Christopher Osburn has spent the past fifteen years in search of “the best” — or at least his very favorite — sips of whisk(e)y on earth. In the process, he’s enjoyed more whisk(e)y drams than his doctor would dare feel comfortable with, traveled to over 20 countries testing local spirits, and visited more than fifty distilleries worldwide. From the outset, it should be noted that smoky whisk(e)ys aren’t for everyone. If you’re new to whisk(e)y, you might not want to dive headfirst into a bottle Bruichladdich, Lagavulin, Ardbeg, or one of the other peat-smoked scotches from Islay. But if you’re well-acquainted with scotch, bourbon, rye, and other whiskeys and you’ve been meaning to try some smoky offerings, now is the time. Fall weather is perfectly suited for the charred, campfire-ish, sometimes briny flavors of these expressions. While you can always head to Scotland (figuratively) and grab a bottle of peated whiskies from one of the aforementioned distilleries, today we’re looking elsewhere for our smoky bottles. I cracked my tasting notebook again and decided to list my favorite six smoky whiskeys that don’t come from Scotland.