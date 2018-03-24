Unsplash

Choosing where to travel is always a bit of a head-scratcher. There are just so many places to see out there. There’s the backpacker trails across Europe and Southeast Asia, road trips from Cairo to Cape Town, #VanLife-ing across the US, sailing adventures around El Carib, Incan trails, Arctic adventures — and that’s just scratching the surface. It’s a lot to take in and a a literal whole world to choose from.

With spring officially here, we thought we’d take a look at some corners of the world that have buzz right now. We asked American Express Travel where they’re seeing the biggest increases in searches and bookings around the world for spring 2018. An interesting set of destinations are dominating this year. Spots that’ll entice the most seasoned vagabond to new corners of the planet.

Let’s dive in and maybe make some spring travel plans!

Pape’ete, Tahiti

The siren’s call of the South Pacific is real. American Express Travel clocked a 25 percent uptick in interest to Tahiti so far in 2018.

Actually, is hitting up Pape’ete and Tahiti even a question? It’s paradise after all. Go! Explore! Soak in that sun, lounge under swaying palms, dive into the azure seas and spear tasty fish for dinner, dance around a beach fire, hike through jungles, drink a little too much local ‘shine, and come home with a new sense of self.

Sound good?