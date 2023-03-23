While the ocean remains untamed, the precision and balance needed to carve towering wave faces and dance inside roaring barrels represent more than just a professional sport. They are the pillars of a unique art form all its own. While soccer is often called “the beautiful game,” surfing certainly deserves a shout-out in that conversation, too. And just like soccer, surfing is global. While certain countries are deeply associated with certain sports, beaches are everywhere and so are great waves — making pro surfers excellent travel ambassadors. From the coasts of Australia to the shores of Hawaii, there are plenty of barrels to ride and people to meet along the way. On the World Surf League 2023 Championship Tour, surfers travel the globe riding the best waves on the planet (while taking plenty of time to chill). We got the chance to ask eight female WSL CT surfers about their favorite breaks and what they do (besides surfing) while they’re there. Check their answers under the video!

Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) – Hale’iwa Beach (North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii) My favorite break to surf is probably my home spot of Haleʻiwa Beach (North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii), it’s one of my favorite waves in the world and I grew up on that wave. I like that it’s very powerful and it’s a very strong, dominant wave. You have to match its power of it or you won’t be able to surf the wave as well as it offers. I always have a good time no matter the current out there, so that’s what makes it so beautiful. Other than surfing, I love just hanging out with friends on the beach and fishing and diving. That’s also the main barbecue spot for families there because it offers the perfect gathering spot. Brisa Hennessy (CRC) – Swimming Pools (Mamanucas, Fiji) My favorite break to surf would probably be in Fiji at this perfect right hand point break called Swimming Pools. I love the area, it’s where I live part time and it’s very simple living. It has everything you need: ocean, salt, sand, clarity, warm water, and it just brings the best out of you. When I’m not surfing there, I like to snorkel, stand-up paddle, kind of everything that involves the ocean. It’s a place where I feel the most relaxed and calm, it’s a special place for me. Courtney Conlogue (USA) – Teahupo’o (Tahiti, French Polynesia) My favorite break to surf is Teahupoʻo (Tahiti, French Polynesia). For me, I just really love the beauty of the wave and the power. There’s something about the energy and the lineup that is just amazing. It’s very powerful yet graceful at the same time. It’s the perfect balance. It’s also a great area for fishing and cruising around. Isabella Nichols (AUS) – Jeffreys Bay (Eastern Cape, South Africa) I think Jeffreys Bay (Eastern Cape, South Africa) has got to be my favorite wave to surf. South Africa is just so beautiful, the culture there is amazing, the wildlife, the waves are insane, the food is incredible, and the people are just beautiful too.