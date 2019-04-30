The Montauk Beach Scene Is A Surf Paradise Just Outside Of NYC

Unsplash

Meet me in Montauk… -Clementine, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

New York City is, almost inarguably, one of the greatest cities on the planet. The food, the culture, the people, and the unmistakable energy all make it a fantastic place to live. It’s electric — from the neon to the megawatt personalities. That being said, it’s also, absolutely essential that you escape the NYC mayhem from time to time. Your mental and physical welfare depend on it.

When you spend too long in the concrete jungle, it’s time to heed the siren song of curling waves, sandy beaches, and large doses of solitude. It’s time for Montauk. There’s no better encapsulation of what harried New Yorkers need when the heat hits as this laidback, cruisy town on the tip of Long Island’s South Fork peninsula. With a lit party scene, awesome food and drinks, and some of the best surfing in the country, Montauk is the perfect summer escape.

Getting there:

Montauk Sky

There are trains that go to Montauk from NYC, but if you’re already spending your weekdays suffering on the rails, we advise against that. Instead, use a car-sharing service to get out of Manhattan. It’s an easy drive, a straight shot on I-495, and this route offers you the luxury of running on your own schedule, rolling down the windows, and blasting your favorite tunes.

If you want to get to paradise as quickly as possible, short flights east of the city are becoming more and more accessible. This is mostly thanks to aviation company Blade, which recently brought back the legendary brand Montauk Sky, operating round-trip flights out of Teterboro Airport.