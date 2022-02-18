Taco Bell does some weird shit. They’ve flattened a chicken patty and turned it into a taco shell — which absolutely no one asked for. They ditched the Mexican Pizza (disappointing Doja Cat, of all people), and they inexplicably started selling wings in a year where there was apparently a wing shortage. See what I mean? Weird. Taco Bell is the most chaotic fast food brand, Wendy’s Twitter account be damned.

But I have to admit, hearing that select Taco Bells in Milwaukee and Southern California would begin test selling Choco Tacos this week filled me with all sorts of questions. In this order: The Klondike Choco Taco? What does the Choco Taco have to do with Taco Bell? Why does it need to be tested? Why SoCal and Milwaukee? Aren’t Choco Tacos already available in the supermarket freezer aisle?

If you’re curious, the answers to these questions are as follows: Yes, nothing, it doesn’t, no idea, and apparently, no. It turns out, Choco Tacos aren’t readily available in grocery store freezer aisles right now. A quick search on Google leads to a variety of dead links, and even the official Klondike site, which says they are available, ultimately leads to a Walmart Error page.

The only Choco Tacos I can find are this 24 pack from Amazon, which costs $64. I could probably go my whole life without eating 24 Choco Tacos, and I like Choco Tacos!

So, if for some reason you have an insatiable craving for a Choco Taco, your best bet is, for some reason, the Taco Bell drive-thru (so long as you live in SoCal or Milwaukee). Since we’re lucky (is that the word?) enough to be in the test market zone, we went out and ordered one and gave it the full fast food review treatment, in an effort to see if they’re as good as we remember and worth a trip to Taco Bell this weekend.

Hey, if Taco Bell wants to give us a reason to eat a Choco Taco, we’ll take it!