Taco Bell has always been a wonderful purveyor of melted cheese. If you were blindfolded and tasted their nacho cheese dipping sauce, its unique flavor and texture would tell you immediately that it’s three AM and you’re in a Taco Bell. Which makes it a bit of mystery as to why it has taken the fast food chain 54 years to throw some pimientos in their cheese sauce and call it a queso. Well, our long national nightmare is over. Taco Bell officially serves queso.

But what was the figurative margarita straw that broke the camel’s back to get queso on the menu? Rene Pisciotti — the company’s head of product — clears that up. “One thing we know about our customers is that they love cheese. That’s definitely what they want from Taco Bell.” We can’t argue with that logic. The queso they’re selling is made with green chilies.