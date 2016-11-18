Rejoice! You Can Finally Get Your Queso Fix Met At Taco Bell

#Fast Food Culture #Cheese #Taco Bell #Food
Life Writer
11.18.16

Taco Bell

Taco Bell has always been a wonderful purveyor of melted cheese. If you were blindfolded and tasted their nacho cheese dipping sauce, its unique flavor and texture would tell you immediately that it’s three AM and you’re in a Taco Bell. Which makes it a bit of mystery as to why it has taken the fast food chain 54 years to throw some pimientos in their cheese sauce and call it a queso. Well, our long national nightmare is over. Taco Bell officially serves queso.

But what was the figurative margarita straw that broke the camel’s back to get queso on the menu? Rene Pisciotti — the company’s head of product — clears that up. “One thing we know about our customers is that they love cheese. That’s definitely what they want from Taco Bell.” We can’t argue with that logic. The queso they’re selling is made with green chilies.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fast Food Culture#Cheese#Taco Bell#Food
TAGSCHEESEFAST FOODFast Food CultureFOODquesoTACO BELL

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 14 mins ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP