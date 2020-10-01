The Botanist Islay Gin is a special gin for a number of reasons. First off, it’s made in Scotland. Second, it’s distilled at the iconic Bruichladdich Distillery, on the shores of western reaches of Islay in a place called the Rinns. But the main distinction with The Botanist is in the 22 foraged botanicals that are infused into the gin after the first distillation. These wild botanicals are all harvested by professional foragers around the island between the spring and fall.

The result is magic in a bottle — our top-rated gin of 2020.

We aren’t the only ones to love this expression. The Botanist has also been a mainstay on the awards circuit since it dropped a few years back. The Whisky Exchange named it their Spirit of the Year back in 2014 (that’s above all spirits, including any whiskeys). Since then, the gin has racked up awards from all the major ceremonies and holds 91 points (out of 100) from the Internation Wine and Spirits Competition.

The downside? The Botanist has historically been tough to find on U.S. shelves. But since Rémy Cointreau purchased the Bruichladdich Distillery, The Botanist has gradually become more widely available across the U.S. and not just at niche liquor stores, duty-free shops, and high-end cocktail bars. Today, you can grab a bottle from most delivery services nationwide.

With that new-found ubiquity, we thought it was high time to try the stuff again (officially this time) and offer our tasting notes.