We Had Bartenders Name The Best Gins For Your Summer Gin & Tonic

Perhaps the best thing about the changing of the seasons is the seasonal cocktails. Sure, you can enjoy a gin and tonic any time of the year, but there’s no better time for them than the summer. This perfect combination of gin, tonic, and lime offers refreshing, clean, and crisp relief on a hot, sunny, summer day. But as simple and fresh as this drink is, it’s also easy to ruin with the wrong ingredients. “If you’re going to enjoy a gin and tonic you’re probably looking to enjoy those distinct herbal and botanical characteristics gins are known for,” says Piero Procida, bartender at The London West Hollywood in Los Angeles. “You’re looking for a gin with character. You probably want to stick with an English gin, because let’s face it, the English have the gin recipe down.” While we agree that the English know how to make a great gin, we aren’t going to forget about the expressions made elsewhere around the globe. There are amazing, herbaceous, floral gins from distilleries from Scotland to Japan and all points in between. To find the best ones to mix into your seasonal G&Ts, we asked a handful of bartenders to tell us their favorite bottles.

Hendrick’s Gin View this post on Instagram Let the evening BE-GIN! #gintonic A post shared by Jocke Öberg (@jockeoberg_sf) on May 16, 2020 at 11:15am PDT Vance Henderson, ambassador at Hendrick’s Gin For me, a gin & tonic is light, crisp, flavorful, and rounded. Hendrick’s is my favorite because its combination of botanicals and peculiar inclusion of rose & cucumber essence yields a smooth balanced gin with a unique flavor profile that I dare say makes a Gin & Tonic more unusually-delicious and oddly-interesting. Right Gin Natasha Bahrami, owner of The Gin Room in St. Louis There is something about Right Gin that spices up a gin tonic just right. Cardamom, lemon, and Bergamont, these warm spice notes work in every season. Try an upgraded tonic pairing such as Fentimans Tonic or East Imperial Burma Tonic with a slice of orange or clementine wheel for garnish.

Fords Gin View this post on Instagram Favorite Happy Hour @simonfordsgin #fordsgin #GNT A post shared by Sylvie Szafranski (@rambleonsylvie) on May 23, 2020 at 2:15pm PDT Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami Fords is a versatile gin, especially for a gin and tonic. It has a great botanical blend on its own but not so much to overpower your smaller batch tonics that can really play well with a crisp spirit. Writer’s Pick: