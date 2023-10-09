Taylor Swift took the food corner of the internet by storm over the last week with a … resurfaced… sugar cookie recipe. It’s a pretty simple but very unique sugar cookie riff that has people on X and TikTok baking cookies left and right. And we’re jumping on the wagon too to see what all the fuss is about.

To really test the strength of Swift’s recipe, we’re baking three other beloved sugar cookie recipes to pitt against her take. And then we’re going to rank them all, so that Swifites can destroy us in the comments and on every other social platform forever if we fail to pick hers as #1.

Once the recipes were sorted out, I kept the process and baking all the same. I made the four dough varieties, properly chilled them, and then baked them according to their respective recipes. To keep this tasting even more equal (and to really test the mettle of the actual cookie), I’m also icing them all the same way, following Swift’s instructions. This will give me a chance to really keep the playing field as equal as possible while judging the greatness of the cookie beneath it. Amazingly, my local grocery store is already stocking eggnog, so I was able to re-create this recipe exactly.

Here’s Taylor Swift’s icing recipe to get us started:

“just mix 1 cup powdered sugar with 1/4 T-spoon of nutmeg, 1/4 T-spoon of cinnamon and 3 TAYblespoons <—-(I’m so annoying, it astounds me sometimes) of milk or eggnog if you can find it this time of year. The more milk/eggnog you add, the more your icing will become a glaze. But glazes are legit too so basically just LIVE YOUR LIFE.”

Here’s how it looks once mixed:

Okay, let’s dive into whether or not Taylor Swift really does have the best sugar cookie recipe ever!

