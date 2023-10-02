Nothing says midsummer like a gooey and delicious peach cobbler. And while it is officially fall, it was still 80-plus degrees and sunny outside when I made this, which is still very much summer vibes even though it was the first day of October. Seasonality aside, being able to make a good cobbler is a must for any home cook’s arsenal. The marriage of soft, spiced, sweet, and fruity pie filling topped with biscuit- or scone-like topping is a delight.

Add a little vanilla ice cream when it’s still warm from the oven … chef’s kiss!

While some of the more tart fruits (green apples and berries) work better with rich crumble toppings, peaches are sweet and bold enough to stand up to the thickness of a good quickbread topping. I’m not saying you can’t make a great peach crumble too. I’m just saying that cobbler is the best way to go for that extra oompf.

Below, I’m going to break down my favorite recipe — swapping a good dose of bourbon in, rather than vanilla. It’s a very old-school way to get deeper flavors into pie fillings that goes back centuries. Keep in mind, real vanilla was a huge luxury until very recently, so vanilla-forward flavoring agents like bourbon were almost always used instead. The bourbon also adds a little extra depth to the mix that takes this recipe from general “pie spices” to something a little more nuanced.

There are other small tricks I’ve picked up through the years too. I tend to actually top my cobblers with cut biscuits/scones instead of a thick layer of topping. I’ve found that the more space you have for steam to escape, the more the pie filling thickens. It also lets the topping stay fluffier and more layered since you aren’t rolling it out as much (to stretch it to the size of a whole baking dish). The “cobbles” on this cobbler are textural masterpieces with crispy and crunchy tops, delightfully layered and buttery middles, and gooey and soft bottoms. They’re also thick without being dense, which is ideal.

The best of all of this is that your kitchen/home is going to smell amazing while this is baking in the oven. Does all of this sound good? Of course, it does! Let’s dive in!