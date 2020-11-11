Besides the air of superiority and overall assumed fanciness surrounding it, what turns off many drinkers to the thought of purchasing a bottle of Scotch is the price. Even the most inexpensive offering from a well-known distillery is going to be more expensive than your go-to bourbons or ryes. But if you can get past that sticker shock, you’ll be opening the door to a brand-new flavor experience while broadening your whisk(e)y palate. Plus, Scotch is perfect for fall drinking. Especially its smokier expressions (remember, it’s sort of always fall in Scotland). Below, we asked a handful of bartenders to tell us the Scotch whiskies they feel are worth the price. They range in price from $50 to $175 but their value is really what the bartenders are commenting on.

This is a Scotch that’s difficult not to love. You might pay over $100 for a bottle, but it’s a value at any price. Price: $174.99