A Whisky Writer Shares His Favorite Single Malt Scotches For Beginners

Christopher Osburn has spent the past fifteen years in search of “the best” — or at least his very favorite — sips of whisk(e)y on earth. In the process, he’s enjoyed more whisk(e)y drams than his doctor would dare feel comfortable with, traveled to over 20 countries testing local spirits, and visited more than fifty distilleries. I’ve written about it in the past, but I’d be remiss if we didn’t mention it again here: for many drinkers, scotch — especially single malt scotch — seems too fancy. Inaccessible. Distilled just for the rich and those in need of an expensive hobby. Drink snobs. But if you still hold those perceptions, you’re mostly wrong. While there are high-quality, well-aged offerings that you (and even I) will likely never taste, the contemporary scotch world is completely inclusive and full of reasonably priced, gateway bottles perfect for novices. There are even plenty of single malts that you can likely afford (and are worth a small splurge). To fight single malt scotch stigmas, I decided to make a list (including tasting notes) of my personal favorite bottles for beginners. I even included two smoky offerings from Islay, in case you’re ready to get your peat on.

First introduced in 2014, this expression has become go-to for whisky novices hoping to find a way into the Scotch world. Tasting Notes: Before taking a sip, this whisky deserves a long nosing. You'll be met with hints of orange zest, spicy cinnamon, toasted wood, and subtle spices. The sip delivers flavors of vanilla, maple covered pancakes, rich caramel, and dried orange peel. The finish is mellow, long-lasting, and full of more vanilla sweetness and just a tiny bit of peppery spice. Bottom Line: Another bargain bottle, this is the kind of offering we try to keep to ourselves for fear that the price will rise and we won't be able to afford it anymore. Caol Ila 12 ABV: 43% Distillery: Caol Ila Price: $65.99 The Story: When it comes to Islay malts, you've probably heard a lot about the likes of Lagavulin, Bruichladdich, and Laphroaig. But it's actually Caol Ila that produces the most of any of the iconic distilleries. From Gaelic, the name roughly translates to "sound of Islay" and if you want to get into Islay whiskies, look no further than its 12-year-old. Launched in 2002, this bottle is light, mellow, and has right the right amount of smoke for a peat novice. Tasting Notes: You'll notice how complex this whisky is from the first nose. Aromas of tobacco, Christmas spices, peat smoke, and sweet caramel are right up front. A sip brings more smoke, sugary vanilla, and dried orange peel to the table. The finish is long, pleasantly warm, smoky, and touched by light peppery spice. Bottom Line: When it comes to gateway peat-smoked whiskies, it's hard to beat the complexities of this single malt. Perfect in a penicillin cocktail, but even better in a Glencairn class with a few drops of water to open it up.