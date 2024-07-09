While it may not be as popular as bourbon, rye whiskey is still a surging category. Although bourbon is America’s national spirit, what many people don’t know is that before Prohibition, rye whiskey was king. These days, the category is making yet another resurgence, as we’re again seeing brands embrace the more spice-driven flavor profile that rye can bring to the table. It also helps that rye whiskey has a tendency to mature more quickly at a young age, meaning that craft distilleries can compete with legacy producers much sooner — evening the playing field and leading to competition in the market that raises the level of quality for consumers. This is no blip on the map; rye whiskey has an extensive history in the U.S. that rivals that of bourbon, and with so many producers embracing the category, we’ve seen an influx of ryes that indeed beat out the best bourbon in the world in blind tastings. So in the wake of us tasting and ranking the 24 best bourbons of 2024 (so far) it felt right that we should turn our attention to American whiskey’s other major category. Don’t worry, American Single Malt Whiskey is well on its way too. To start, we compiled a list of the top 40 rye whiskeys that we tried so far this year and then tasted them all blind to remove any bias or preconceived notions. The list runs the gamut from ongoing releases that fans already know and love to brand-new releases from nascent producers who have never previously received coverage here at UPROXX. As for the results, well, read on to see them for yourself! Here’s the full list of our top 24 rye whiskies — 16 bottles from the original tasting not having made the cut — of 2024: All Points West Mid-Atlantic Pot Still Rye

Blue Run Emerald Rye

Brook Hill Rye Whiskey

Bulleit Rye 12-Year-Old

E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof Rye

Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye

Kings County Empire Rye Single Barrel

Knob Creek 10-Year-Old Rye

Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Rye

Never Say Die Rye Whiskey

New Riff Old Riff Rye Whiskey

Old Forester 100 Proof Rye

Peerless Rye

Pinhook 8-Year Vertical Series Rye

Raconteur Rye

Rare Breed Rye

Rossville Union 6-Year Bottled in Bond Rye

Sagamore Bottled In Bond Rye

Southern Star Rye

Starlight Distillery Toasted Series Double Oaked Rye

Widow Jane Paradigm Rye

Wilderness Trail 7-Year Rye

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Triumph

Willett 4 Year Rye Let’s dive in! 24. Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $33 The Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye is a new expression from the mega-brand that debuted in 2023. The newly minted ongoing release is bottled in bond and joins Triple Mash and Tennessee Whiskey in the Jack Daniel’s Bonded Series. Tasting Notes: Nose: Lavender honey, celery, and dill seed lead on the nose of this one. Maple candy with slight salinity and a nice dose of black pepper also makes up the aroma notes here.

Palate: The vegetal notes from the nose lead the charge on the palate, with clove and oak following suit. At midpalate is where the maple candy starts to assert itself more forcefully. However, lavender honey remains at the fore while a slight touch of lemon zest buoys all of those sweeter notes, keeping things relatively light and refreshing with a moderate texture. Finish: As this sip dissipates, it ends with the flavor of Smarties candy and a few more dashes of black pepper as the mouthfeel dulls and the brief finish tapers off. Bottom Line: Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye is not only a fantastic bang-for-your-buck bottle, but it’s just damn good in its own right. The big-time maple notes that permeate the rest of Jack Daniel’s whiskey are much more subdued here, allowing a ton of interesting rye flavor to assert itself. This whiskey is also incredibly versatile, and though it begs to be enjoyed neat, it’s sure to do a bang-up job in a cocktail like a Sazerac. 23. Kentucky Peerless Distilling Small Batch Rye Whiskey ABV: 54.5%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: The modern Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. has been on the scene since 2015, and like many other brands, it opted to forgo releasing an unaged spirit at its start. Rye whiskey was their first release, and their now 3-year-old flagship rye continues to be their bread and butter. Tasting Notes: Nose: Buttered wheat toast and herbal tea perfume the air with a nice proofy punch — that’ll wake you up. With the aroma of vanilla cone and peppercorns providing some support in the background, this is an earthy, subtly sweet nose. Palate: Once this pour reaches your palate, it continues to translate with earthy tones of clove, gentle oak tannins, and black tea with hazelnut cream. The mouthfeel is light and spry, with a slightly citric flavor that gives some zip to the midpalate.

Finish: The finish has whipped cream and black pepper in spades that run down your chest, but it grips the palate with some oaky astringency before it goes. Bottom Line: Peerless Rye is made using the sweet mash process, wherein the fermenters are completely emptied and cleaned for each batch of whiskey they make. That meticulous process is most evidenced by the liquid’s ‘clean’ mouthfeel and distinctly layered rich flavors. Peerless Rye is a standout because it delivers an extra kick of flavor with these deceptively zippy barrel-proof small-batch offerings. 22. All Points West Mid-Atlantic Pot Still Rye ABV: 52%

Average Price: 71.99 The Whiskey: All Points West is a small distillery located in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey. Its rich pot still whiskey follows more historical methods, which is a point of emphasis and pride for Founder and Head Distiller Gil Spaier. Tasting Notes: Nose: This impressively vivacious nose smacks of spearmint gum, stewed peaches, and pot-still funk. There’s clove and maple syrup to be discovered after a few waves of the hand and swirls of the glass, as well as some walnut shell and black pepper. Palate: A warming wave washes over your palate on the first sip that perfectly hits the Goldilocks zone of being “just right.” There’s an oiliness in the texture and caramel-inflected spearmint notes that soon clear space for maple syrup and a vegetal note of sweet pickles. Finish: The finish on this whiskey is marked by a nondescript floral note and more cooked peaches before a nice touch of black pepper spice cuts through the viscousness and sends you on your way with a smile. Bottom Line: All Points West Mid-Atlantic Pot Still Rye is fantastic stuff, but what’s really remarkable is that it clearly knows what it wants to be. This is rye whiskey of another era, and because of that, it captures a dense, uniquely flavored profile that’s exceedingly impressive in a modern landscape of monkey see, monkey do. 21. Rossville Union 6-Year Bottled in Bond Rye

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Rossville Union’s Bonded Rye joins not only Ross & Squibb’s underrated Rossville Union lineup but also parent brand MGP’s prolific rye output. The distillery was pumping out rye under the Seagram’s banner at a high clip for decades before the more recent rye resurgence and all of that expertise is on display with their in-house brands. Rossville Union first debuted in June of 2018 but this Bonded version was launched in 2023 thanks to Ross & Squibb Master Distiller Ian Stirsman. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this rye is really grain-forward at first — think wheat biscuits — but once that top note blows off it’s all mint, vanilla, and cinnamon. Dried cranberries, cucumber, and meaty Brazil nut aromas further enhance the nosing notes and make for an intriguing introduction. Palate: Have you ever had the pleasure of stirring apple juice with a cinnamon stick? That flavor is readily apparent on the palate here before the more earthy wheat biscuit note resurfaces and brings some black pepper, brown sugar, and lemon peel in tow. Finish: The surprisingly dense mouthfeel is aided by a bit more baking spice on the finish, which is medium-to-long and continues to carry the apple and cinnamon notes from midpalate through the end. Bottom Line: Rossville Union’s Bottled in Bond Rye is a fascinating case study of zagging while others are zigging. Sure, MGP is now famous for popularizing the 95% rye, 5% malted barley recipe, and they supply some of the most awarded American whiskey brands on the market, but the fact they opted for a new high malt mash bill of 51% rye and 49% malted barley with this release — and delivered satisfying results — is highly commendable. 20. Old Forester 100 Proof Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $28 The Whiskey: Old Forester 100 Proof Rye was seemingly designed to be a bartender’s best friend. Featuring a mash bill of 65% Rye, 20% Malted Barley, and 15% Corn and owned by Brown-Forman this is one of the more ubiquitously available bottles on the list. Tasting Notes: Nose: Spiced nuts, warm and blended with paprika and red pepper, really pops on the nose here. The aroma of aloe vera, orange rind, and sweet honey also hang in the air and whet the palate before your first sip.

Palate: More peanuts find the flat of the tongue, and paprika with caramel swirls and vanilla extract fan out to the periphery and climb up the roof of the mouth. The mouthfeel is, frankly, a bit sparse, but who gives a damn when you’re able to enjoy such a refined flavor profile executed in such a delightful balance? Finish: The finish finds charred red peppers and a hint of date syrup with barrel char as it saunters away with a medium length. Bottom Line: Delivering an excellent sipping experience for under $30 should be on every distillery’s bucket list, and with this expression, Old Forester might be the preeminent example in the rye category. This is a thoroughly balanced and exceedingly enjoyable rye at an awesome price. 19. Blue Run Golden Rye Batch 02 ABV: 47.5%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: Blue Run Golden Rye is the crown jewel in the brand’s rye lineup. While they’ve also released the tasty Emerald Rye to respectable fanfare, this lower-proof offering, which will reportedly be the final batch in the lineup, is a tad more crowd-pleasing. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose greets you with honey and graham crackers and comes across as distinctly sugary at first. After a few swirls, you’ll begin to uncover some of the white pepper hiding underneath and a touch of grassiness to boot. Palate: The palate is, again, light and sweet, with sugar cookie, graham cracker, and a dollop of honey gracing the tip of the tongue. A pop of candied ginger and a gentle kiss of lemon zest can be found as this transitions to the finish. With regards to the mouthfeel, it’s almost effervescent with a light and lively tack that pairs well with the flavor wheel.

Finish: The finish continues the trend of honey and lemon with some delicate rye spice, helping to prevent things from becoming too dessert-like. It’s short to medium, but that, too, works here. Bottom Line: The palate of contemporary American whiskey drinkers is beginning to come around. While high-octane bruisers continue to enjoy popularity, pours with more finesse and nuance are beginning to make their mark — and it’s those drinkers that Blue Run Golden Rye is for. 18. Starlight Distillery Toasted Series Double Oaked Rye ABV: 54.2%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Starlight Toasted Series Double Oaked Rye is a brand new expression from Borden, Indiana’s pride and joy. The distillery operated as a winery for generations before more recently developing a distilling program that has been cranking out world-class rye whiskey over the past few years. The Toasted Series was launched earlier this year and will become an ongoing release for the brand. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is spearmint heavy with some confectioners sugar, allspice, and honey as accenting aromas. If you spend some more time with it, you’ll also unlock aromas like toasted brown marshmallows and nutmeg. Palate: Woah, this pour comes alive on the palate in a significant way. What’s immediately remarkable is the balance the flavors display as they each line up, one behind the other, to strut their stuff. Take a little clove and dark chocolate-covered vanilla cone, then splash it together with some orange rind expression over a bed of toasted oak, and you’ve got yourself one tasty pour. Finish: Allspice returns to the fray on the finish, along with a rising impression of spearmint gum. The finish is medium length and that works just fine here. Bottom Line: Starlight has a ton of underappreciated rye in stock. From their Old Rickhouse Rye to all of their finished rye projects, it seems like they can’t miss. What’s unique to appreciate here with their Toasted Series Rye is how the distillery’s typically lean-and-clean texture is a bit burlier in this case, which carries with it a bit more flavor. 17. Sagamore Bottled in Bond Rye

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $84 The Whiskey: Baltimore, Maryland might be famous for The Wire but the Sagamore Distillery is a real-life example of the city’s grit in the best way possible. This 6-year Bottled in Bond expression is 100% distilled in Maryland and features a blend of two straight rye whiskeys of differing mashbills. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Sagamore’s Bottled in Bond 6-year rye is marked by gobs of gooey caramel, vanilla ice cream with mint sprigs atop, and leather. This whiskey has a wonderfully dense nose that primes the palate for what seems as though it will be a sumptuous sipping experience. Palate: The mouth is met with a viscous liquid that leads with honeyed mint tea before turning a bit floral and introducing some sticky toffee. The rye coats your palate at first, but that quickly dissipates and leaves a bit of an opening as it transitions to the finish. Finish: Wow, so despite that brief lull in action, the finish picks up with the flavor of fresh nectarines and white pepper with young oak that proceeds with impressive length. Bottom Line: While Sagamore has long been distilling, they’ve also long been sourcing their liquid from Indiana — which is no crime. But the inauguration of their Maryland-distilled whiskey is exciting not just for those who support craft distilling but for rye fans who want to see more well-made products on the market. This is one such product. 16. Never Say Die Rye Whiskey ABV: 52.5%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Never Say Die gets its name from the fateful story of a foal who supposedly was poured a shot of whiskey and went on to win a horse race. Tall tales aside, this brand is intriguing because it leans into its tagline “Kentucky provenance, English character” by utilizing whiskey sourced from Danville, KY, that spent 5 years aging there before being sent to White Peak Distillery in England for additional resting before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Blimey! Maple candy and clover honey come tumbling over the rim of the glass to greet the nose, with a faint red licorice note, polished leather, and a slightly vegetal aroma of dill. Vanilla and butterscotch can also be found after some time.

Palate: A bit of bubblegum hits the tip of the tongue while the vanilla aspect from the nosing notes really comes out on the palate at first splash. Those initial flavors are bolstered by notes of brioche, candied walnuts, and sweet Red Vines licorice candy. Finish: Oh, and the finish is full of vanilla pod, buttercream, black pepper, and young oak. It dissipates away slowly and gives a surprisingly more bourbon-like impression than one would expect. Bottom Line: With a proprietary mashbill of 56% Rye, 33% Corn, and 11% Malted Barley to go with an atypical maturation process, Never Say Die Rye is wholly unique and uniquely delicious. If you can’t surmise where the liquid might be sourced from, then you should know that one of the world’s foremost fermentation experts, Dr. Pat Heist, helped Never Say Die’s founders establish their brand. 15. Widow Jane Paradigm Rye ABV: 46.5%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Widow Jane hails from the Red Hook neighborhood in Brooklyn, NY, and is primarily known for its stellar blends of sourced whiskey. For its Paradigm Rye, however, they’ve kicked things up a notch—still utilizing that sourced stock but blending it with their own distillate and proofing it down with their signature mineral water from the Rosendale Mines in New York. Tasting Notes: Nose: A bit of cloying, almost artificial sweetness, perfumes the air at first. On a second whiff, a distinct mint tea aroma melds well with the scents of celery seed and chalky sweetness reminiscent of Smarties candies. Palate: Wow, the palate is resplendent with honey and mint tea before that lovely Smarties candy note arrives at midpalate. Add to that just a touch of oak and a warm, viscous mouthfeel, and this is a pour that you will revel in on the second sip more than the first. And then the third more than the second.

Finish: A touch of tobacco leaf and golden raisins accent the back end of each sip, which has just enough staying power to allow you to savor those well-balanced flavor notes. Bottom Line: One of the bigger surprises of this entire blind was how this pour performed — it simply deserves respect. While the art of blending has been slow to receive its due credit in the American whiskey world, Widow Jane is leading the change with precocious expressions like Paradigm Rye. 14. Wilderness Trail 7-Year Rye Whiskey ABV: 50%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Wilderness Trail is one of the pioneers of sweet mash American whiskey, and while their standard rye has helped to cause a major shift in the market, their latest 7-year release, which debuted in 2023, is looking to change the game again. Age-stated ryes have become all the rage, and Wilderness Trail is well-positioned to ride the wave. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of maple candy sweetness, gentle rye spice, and mellow oak tannins. There’s black pepper and a bit of butterscotch, along with some umami notes that permeate the nosing notes. Palate: The texture of this whiskey is surprisingly spry, as bubblegum and buttered popcorn come across the palate at first. After chewing the whiskey, a maple candy note comes forth. That maple candy note soon fuses with milk chocolate, nougat, and caramel as the texture becomes leaner and a few more baking spices come into play. Imagine nutmeg and black pepper sprinkled over a Milky Way bar and you’re not too far off. Finish: The finish is where a fair amount of mint and rye spice is hiding out, a pleasant reminder that you’re sipping a rye whiskey. The finish is also silky and long-lasting, a credit to the whiskey. Bottom Line: Wilderness Trail is well-regarded for making high-quality whiskey, and its rye casts the brightest spotlight on its capability. For this new 7-year release, the flavor profile leaves behind the more minty tones in its 4-year product to introduce darker sweet notes that translate well at a higher age. 13. Rare Breed Rye Whiskey

ABV: 56.1%

Average Price: $64 The Whiskey: Rare Breed is well-regarded as one of the most reliable high-quality whiskies on the market, courtesy of the reputation established by its bourbon expression. Launched in 2021, Rare Breed Rye has been building on that reputation and features a blend of 4, 6, and 8-year-old straight rye whiskeys. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rye spice floats through the air at first, but it isn’t alone. The aroma of chocolate truffle dust, orange buttercream, sorghum sugariness, and shaved ginger soon appears in spades. There’s also a bit of nutmeg and a few floral notes on the nose as well. Palate: Orange blossom and buttercream hit the tip of the tongue in addition to some lovely honeyed mint tea flavors. As you swirl the whiskey on your tongue, chocolate mousse notes begin to develop at the mid-palate. Finally, there are hints of nutmeg, almonds, and a strong oak presence. Finish: The finish is lengthy and full of robust baking spice that rises in prominence. More chocolate truffle and mint sweetness provide balance, along with black pepper and clove. Bottom Line: Rare Breed Rye is one of the most underrated expressions in Wild Turkey’s world-class portfolio, but as the brand continues to get liquid to lips, that shouldn’t be a problem because tasting is believing. This is one of the best readily available rye whiskeys on the planet. 12. Kings County Barrel Strength Empire Rye Whiskey ABV: 60.6%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: Kings County operates out of the Brooklyn Naval Yard and is highly regarded as New York’s oldest distillery. It’s also one of the inaugural Committed Members that got legislation passed to officially recognize “Empire Rye” as a designation. That means 75% of the mash bill must be New York State-grown rye and aged for a minimum of two years, among other specifications. This particular single barrel is over three years old. Tasting Notes: Nose: French vanilla and dates are immediately evident on the nose, along with some sassafras, toffee, and plenty of barrel char.

Palate: On the palate, you’ll find those rich dark notes take the lead, with toffee and barrel char being the main players. On the periphery, there’s a bit of smokiness, some piquant lemon zest, a touch of mintiness, and some of the French vanilla from the nose. Finish: The finish is long and buttery, with a drizzle of honey serving to lighten up the overall flavor profile. Bottom Line: Kings County’s Empire Rye is a revelation in that it’s a far departure from their bourbon’s much darker, more brooding profile. The light notes of lemon zest and honey cling to the palate and make this one rye you’ll want to savor over the course of hours, not minutes. 11. Pinhook 8-Year Vertical Series Rye ABV: 54.2%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Pinhook has been going strong for a few years now with its Vertical Series, but this new rye expression might be the highlight. Blended from just 32 barrels, the limited edition release uses rye whiskey from MGP of Indiana. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes are full of orange zest, green apple, and burnt sugar. There are also aspects of brown sugar, flaky pie crust, butter, and rich mint floating in the air around the glass. Palate: On the palate, all of those notes come together, and it tastes buttery like a chocolate croissant. With a slick texture, it generously coats your mouth and carries a bit of black pepper up the roof while brown sugar sweetness pools at midpalate.

Finish: The finish is a deft balance of gentle baking spice, fresh mint, and buttered chocolate croissant that goes on and on. Seriously, you’ll still be enjoying this one long after your last sip. Bottom Line: Pinhook’s 8-Year Vertical Series Rye isn’t the first exceptional bottle in the lineup, but it is, in fact, the best. Future iterations of this expression, which will be released annually until the liquid turns 12, have a new high bar to reach. 10. Southern Star Double Rye ABV: 44%

Average Price: $72 The Whiskey: Southern Distilling Co., out of Statesville, North Carolina, is putting out some incredibly underrated whiskey. Their wheated bourbon is getting a lot of attention, but their rye is secretly the show’s star. This blend of straight ryes is finished in ex-bourbon barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: A bunch of honeycombs and fresh mint aromas leap out at you when you first whiff of this whiskey, along with some green tea, vanilla ice cream, and sugary cucumber. Palate: Honeyed mint tea with matcha makes the first impression of this whiskey a stellar one. Add a bit of dried strawberry and juicy orange. Southern Star’s rye has a delicious and weighty palate that rolls over your tongue and impressively coats the roof of your mouth along with your tongue. Finish: The finish has an iron grip as the honey makes you suck your teeth to reveal more dried fruit and a floral note of rosewater. Black pepper and cucumber can be found on this lengthy finish as well. Bottom Line: Here’s another stunning new rye ready to compete with the big boys. As aforementioned, Southern Distilling Co. is starting to turn heads with its superlative whiskey, and if you’re a fan of excellent rye, then you need to add this to your shopping list immediately. 9. Raconteur Rye

ABV:

Average Price: The Whiskey: Raconteur Rye is the brainchild of veteran whiskey writer David Jennings, the founder of Rare Bird 101. For this release, he partnered with the Woodwork Collective to create a wholly unique blend of rye whiskeys. One of those ryes was finished in rare Mizunara casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Clove, chocolate, and nougat make an initial strong impression on the nose before notes of candied pecans, faint cedar, and alluring orange pith also punch through. Palate: The cedar from the nose transforms into oak on the palate as the first sip envelopes your tongue in the flavor of buttercream. Wow, as you sit back and appreciate this sip, it’s difficult not to marvel at how well put together this bottle is. The texture is robust and silky, with chocolate and dried strawberries pooling at midpalate while a dusting of clove flits up the roof of the mouth along with a bit of peanut brittle. Finish: Nutmeg and some charred red pepper flesh are relegated to the finish, but their inclusion elevates the experience. There’s also some brown sugar that sneaks in, too. Bottom Line: Raconteur Rye is an incredibly strong first offering from this pair of collaborators. It’s both immediately enjoyable but also challenges you to seek each layer of flavor. Rest assured, those flavors will be well-defined once they are found. 8. Willett Family Estate Bottled Rye ABV: 59.5%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Willett Family Estate bottlings are legendary in both the bourbon and rye whiskey world, with high-end expressions in both categories that fetch tens of thousands of dollars on the secondary market. They take choice barrels of rye and bottle them at cask strength for their standard four-year-old expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of fresh red grapes and candied green apple is really rich on the nose, with butterscotch and a faint bit of fudge and polished leather adding to the affair.

Palate: Dark chocolate, savory dates, butterscotch, and some clove come through in a major way on the incredibly dense palate. The whiskey itself just feels heavy, rolling over your tongue while subtly coating it. Finish: A medium-long finish where leather and milk chocolate leave a welcome impression along with black pepper and, surprisingly… bay leaves? That’s not what you might expect but it’s there and it delivers. Bottom Line: Willett Family Estate Rye is so polarizing because of the variety that exists under the brand’s banner, but when you find exceptional barrels, you’ll understand the hype. This particular single barrel is full of magic and goes to show why folks say that rye can be truly special, even at only four years of age. 7. Bulleit 12-Year Rye ABV: 46%

Average Price: $48 The Whiskey: Bulleit 12-Year Rye is back again after being originally released in 2019. The 2024 edition actually contains whiskey from the first release, which, if you do the math, means there’s much older whiskey in this blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Green caramel apple aromas fill the glass and waft over the rim with a touch of honeyed mint tea, allspice, buttercream, and sweet oak. There’s also a distinctive floral aspect that draws you in. Palate: Oak and allspice take the lead, but those notes are soon supplanted by a dollop of caramel, a mint milk chocolate shake, and the crisp green apple found on the nose.

Finish: Sweet oak and white pepper are abundant on the finish, which has a medium length that gently recedes, leaving you craving the next sip. Bottom Line: Look, Bulleit’s 95% rye and 5% malted barley grain recipe is famous for a reason — it’s a crowd-pleaser that helped redefine the category. With some added age, the whiskey takes on a richer depth of flavor and delivers an incredible value that’s well worth taking advantage of while supplies last. 6. Knob Creek 10-Year Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Knob Creek has been putting out stellar rye for a long time, but their brand new 10-year-old expression was released in early June and is now the oldest age-stated rye in the Knob Creek lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Knob Creek 10-Year Rye is oaky with an intriguing note of petrichor to go along with dark chocolate and a Brazil nut meatiness. Palate: Pecans and nutmeg are the standout flavors on the palate of this pour, with a bit of wheat toast and honey bolstering this fine-tuned and expertly balanced whiskey. The robust mouthfeel defies its modest proof and serves as a fat red cherry on top. Finish: More honey and wheat toast define the back end of this pour, while a touch of barrel char contributes to the outstanding finish as well. Bottom Line: Knob Creek’s regular 7-year rye is not exactly my jam, but that’s not because it’s flawed. It’s just okay. Ironic then that adding some oakiness is just what it needed to turn the dial from ehh to eleven. This is sure to be a new standard for a lot of rye enthusiasts, and it should be. 5. Ol’ New Riff Bottled In Bond Straight Rye Whiskey

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Ol’ New Riff is a bit of an oxymoron and doubly so because this “Ol’” expression is the newest release in New Riff’s lineup. With a grain bill of 65% balboa rye, 30% heirloom corn, and 15% two-row malted barley, this expression has only been on the market since mid-May 2024. Tasting Notes: Nose: Admire the air out of this glass as the aroma of candied walnuts and paprika combine with leather, Red Vines, and figs. Then, go in for a second whiff as vanilla and clove appear out of nowhere. Palate: More ripe figs can be found on the palate, along with an abundance of delicious nutmeg and root beer notes. Plumbing the substantive mouthfeel reveals further flavors like coffee bean and hazelnut spread. Finish: The finish is where the hazelnut shines, along with a bit of barrel char and cinnamon. It’s also surprisingly long-lasting, and I hate to say that when tasted blind, it did have something of a “dusty” quality, making it seem “Old.” Bottom Line: The name of this whiskey is a bit too tongue-in-cheek for my liking, but your tongue-in-cheek will absolutely adore the liquid itself. New Riff has mastered Bottled in Bond whiskey and the sweet mash process, especially with their rye expressions. This is the finest example of their mastery yet. 4. E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Rye ABV: 63%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Rye has long been teased, hitting the TTB website a few years back, but it’s finally ready for market in 2024. Aged at Buffalo Trace Distillery, this brand-new release marks the second rye expression in the E.H. Taylor lineup, joining E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Rye, which is Bottled in Bond. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of thick honeycomb, sweet peas, restrained mint, and chocolate truffle dust accent the air around the glass after pouring this dense whiskey. The proof seems tame and allows you to dip your nose into the glass and truly explore each layer of flavor, with some gooey caramel, peanut brittle, and charred red pepper also making an appearance.

Palate: The texture is immediately dense on the palate. This robust rye whiskey brings plenty of Manuka honey, rich chocolate truffle dust, and freshly picked mint rolling over the tongue in a viscous wave. On the second sip, the proof becomes more evident as the flavor of charred red pepper and vanilla ice cream’s sweetness fuse with a touch of cayenne and white pepper. Finish: The finish is remarkably lengthy and mouth-warming as the liquid penetrates every corner of your palate and gives your upper chest a gentle hug full of clove, mint, and peanut brittle. Bottom Line: Expectations were high for E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Rye as a brand-new cask-strength bottling from one of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s most well-regarded whiskey lineups. The results are as follows: those expectations have been exceeded. Despite its significant proof, this rye whiskey couples an impressive approachability with a remarkable depth of flavor that will leave you sucking your tongue and parsing additional layers long after your last sip. It’s stunning to think that this is just the first release in what will surely be a well-received and highly sought-after line extension from America’s oldest continuously operating distillery. 3. Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Triumph ABV: 52%

Average Price: $600 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey’s Master’s Keep series has been their premium annual offering since it was first inaugurated back in 2015. Now, as the series reaches its ninth year, they’ve opted to release just the second rye whiskey under the banner with Triumph. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sweet green apple notes play well with candied orange peel, cinnamon, and clove for this dense and remarkably well-balanced nose. Palate: Don’t read too much into this, but it tastes like old books on the tip of the tongue. There’s a slightly dusty quality to it that melds well with the bounty of brown sugar and green apples found at midpalate.

Finish: Brown sugar, black pepper, and vanilla cone are the defining aspects of this finish, which is medium length but don’t worry — it lasts just long enough for you to savor it before returning to the well. Bottom Line: Wild Turkey’s latest Master’s Keep edition lives up to its name by delivering one of the best damn rye whiskeys Wild Turkey has ever released — surpassing even the superlative Cornerstone release from 2019. If you’ve been paying close attention to how good Wild Turkey’s rye output has been over the past few years, then that shouldn’t surprise you. This is most certainly a Triumph. 2. Brook Hill Rye “Greenprint” ABV: 59.3%

Average Price: $600 The Whiskey: Brook Hill is the latest revived brand under the Rare Character banner. With a history that dates back to the turn of the 19th century, the modern-day Brook Hill is now releasing exclusive bourbons and rye, with only 6 single barrels of the rye hitting the market so far this year. Tasting Notes: Nose: Milk chocolate, like the milk in a bowl after you finish your Cocoa Puffs, and sweet mint are most immediately alluring on the nose. Stick around a while, and you’ll also find chunks of toffee, polished leather, and paprika contributing to this dark and brooding nose. Palate: Candied walnuts hit the palate along with a big spoonful of brown sugar before that Cocoa Puff milk note begins to pool at midpalate, whetting the edges of your tongue. Paprika and barrel char are relegated to the shotgun seat as some nutmeg, Smarties candy, and dried cranberries steer the ship before this transitions into the finish. Finish: Almost chalky as the texture grips the back of your tongue before tapping out. There’s some oak and nuttiness on the finish, along with drops of honey, but despite the impressive length of those flavors, you’ll probably be on your second glass before you truly appreciate them. Bottom Line: Brook Hill came out of the gate strong, but then, that’s what Rare Character has become known for. They don’t half-step when it comes to new releases, and ever since introducing Brook Hill to the market in 2023, they’ve been batting 1.000. Step right up and see what the hype is all about. 1. Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Rye