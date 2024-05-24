We’re almost at the halfway mark for 2024 and if you haven’t been paying attention, it’s been a BIG year for bourbon. As the American whiskey landscape has continued to expand we’ve seen stellar new releases from heritage brands and young upstarts all the same. Let’s face it, the bourbon boom is still in full swing and despite some stagnation in production and conservative sales reports — there’s a ton of great bourbon being produced. With the boom, we’ve gotten some of the best bourbon in decades. The quality of bourbon has steadily increased amidst all of the competition in the marketplace and advances in technology. We’ve also seen a pretty rapid expansion in the amount of parity in the bourbon game and the number of premium products to hit liquor store shelves seems to still be rising. In short, 2024 is full of critically lauded expressions with every week seemingly bringing another new “must-buy” bottle. So… how are we supposed to keep track of it all? That’s where Uproxx comes in. Label bias is a real thing and so are the preconceived notions that would have you believe every expensive bottle is great and every affordable bottle is quotidian. The cure for those concerns is blind tasting. Truly the only way for you to dispense with your subconscious favoritism is to try a number of pours without knowing exactly what they are and, in such a great year for bourbon, now marks the perfect occasion to do so. So we rounded up 24 of the best bourbon bottles to hit shelves this year (so far) and blind tasted then ranked them. Here are the contestants: • Abraham Bowman Oak Series: French Oak

• Bardstown Bourbon Company Amrut Collaboration

• Barrell Mizunara Finished Bourbon

• Ben Holladay Bourbon Lore Collaboration 18-Barrel Blend

• Blood Oath Pact 10

• Booker’s 2024-01 “Springfield Batch”

• Dark Arts 6.5 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Batch B524

• Heaven Hill 18-Year-Old Heritage Collection Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

• Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2

• Jeptha Creed Wheated Bourbon

• King’s County Barrel Strength Bourbon

• Larceny Barrel Proof Batch B524

• Michter’s Single Barrel Bourbon

• Milam & Greene Bottled in Bond Bourbon

• New Riff 8 Year Bourbon

• Old Fitzgerald 13-Year Bottled in Bond

• Old Forester 1924

• Old Stubborn Batch 2

• Penelope Architect Series Build 10

• Rabbit Hole Founder’s Collection Cask Strength Bourbon Finished in Japanese Oak

• Rare Character Old Cassidy Bourbon

• Starlight Mizunara Finished Bourbon

• Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 3 As you can probably guess, the competition was stiff. Bourbons from places as predictable as Kentucky, and as unexpected as Missouri were represented, and discerning the quality between some of them was like splitting hairs. There’s a LOT to be said about just how good some of these pours were as well as some of the surprises we discovered along the way. That said, let’s get into the full list of the 24 best bourbons of 2024, blind-tasted and ranked! 24. Jeptha Creed Wheated Bourbon

ABV: 46.5%

Average Price: $66 The Whiskey: Made up from a mashbill that’s 75% Bloody Butcher Corn, 20% Malted Wheat, and 5% Malted Barley, Jeptha Creed’s new Wheated Bourbon is the fourth ongoing expression from the craft brand. Tasting Notes:

Nose: The nose is full of red apple cores, wheatgrass, and just a touch of youthful oak. Palate: On the palate Jeptha’s Wheated Bourbon holds a lot of those apple notes from the nose, though it tacks more towards applesauce. Finish: A little bit of peanut brittle and herbal tea stand out on the finish which has a satisfying medium length. Bottom Line: Jeptha Creed’s Wheated Bourbon is a strong new entry into their portfolio, in fact, it’s the best bourbon they’ve got. The grain-forward vibe they achieve throughout their core lineup is evident here, but with the welcome addition of fresh apples, it has a cider-like profile that just works. 23. Booker’s 2024-01 “Springfield Batch” ABV: 62.25%

Average Price: $125 The Whiskey: Booker’s is back with their first of four releases this year, 2024-01 which they’re calling the Springfield Batch. The batch is named for the town in central Kentucky where the bourbon’s namesake, Booker Noe, hails from. Tasting Notes: Nose: Potting soil joins a floral aroma that fuses with nutmeg and spiced orange peel on the nose of this pour.

Palate: Once on the palate, Booker’s Springfield Batch is again floral and citrus-forward with accenting notes of oak and nutmeg keeping things interesting. Finish: The finish is where Booker’s signature hazelnut note emerges and hangs on to stay. It’s a rich and lengthy finish that’s only curtailed by further floral aspects that throw things a tad bit out of balance. Bottom Line: Booker’s first batch of 2024 is a down-the-middle-of-the-road release from the brand that will serve, more than anything, to appease their core fans despite doing little to convert the uninitiated. It has plenty of classic Booker’s notes but doesn’t bring any new flavors to the party, which is a bit of a bummer. 22. Old Stubborn Batch 2 ABV: 61.9%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: Old Stubborn is following up their polarizing inaugural wheated bourbon release with something a little different — a rye-recipe bourbon. A premium marriage of 10, 11, and 12-year-old pot still straight bourbon went into this second expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: Grain-forward with plenty of pot still funk, Old Stubborn Batch 2 is full of malted chocolate and earthy notes on the nose reminiscent of oak and mocha. Palate: On the palate there’s an unsweetened Apple Jacks note that immediately entices repeat sips before hints of honey begin to bloom at midpalate.

Finish: The finish features the honey in full swing while the earthy oak tones from the nose reemerge along with black pepper and herbal notes. Bottom Line: Old Stubborn’s first release may have been polarizing but Batch 2 seems firmly focused on gaining mass appeal. Classic bourbon notes pair well with the grainy texture and medium-length finish on this pour to make for a rock-solid sipper. 21. Starlight Mizunara Finished Bourbon ABV: 58%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Starlight’s Mizunara Finished Bourbon begins with straight bourbon barrels that were initially set to go into their premium “Family Reserve” lineup that was subsequently finished in rare Mizunara oak casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: After nosing this one blind there were notes of nutmeg, hazelnut, faint mocha, and oak spice that came wafting out of the glass. Candied ginger and orange pith also come through with a gentle cinnamon dusting. Palate: On the palate there are plenty of bright cherry notes that go with some cedar, cinnamon, and buttercream that sadly fades a bit quickly. Finish: The finish is marked by the oak spice and bright cherry notes but the quick dissipation of vanilla and buttercream makes it seem shorter than it should be.

Bottom Line: Starlight’s excellence with finishing bourbon is again on full display here as they utilize the rare Mizunara oak to elevate their already outstanding base liquid. While several more experimental finished whiskies are coming out of the Borden, Indiana distillery this is certainly one of their best. 20. Milam & Greene Bottled in Bond Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Milam & Greene out of Blanco, Texas is producing some solid stuff and this new Bottled in Bond effort, distilled at Bardstown Bourbon Company, is a head turner. From the Fall 2019 distilling season, this bourbon features a mashbill of 70% corn, 22% malted rye, and 8% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: Freshly baked cinnamon cookies, and robust red fruits — like stewed raspberries, dried cranberries, and spiked apple cider — hit the nose at first. Those notes are anchored by clove, herbal tea, and a bit of bubblegum. Palate: On the palate the clove becomes stronger than it was on the nose with cinnamon bark following in its wake before the layers of red fruit recede leaving mostly red apple skin on the tongue with a touch of dark chocolate. Finish: The finish has a slightly chalky texture as this pour gently undulates away with some savory baking spices like dried basil and caraway. Bottom Line: Milam & Greene employs a talented team to spearhead their whiskey efforts. Led by CEO and Master Blender, Heather Greene, along with Master Distiller Marlene Holmes, they seldom miss. This Bottled in Bond bourbon is just further proof that they know how to build a robust flavor profile that can keep pace with some of Kentucky’s best — even exceeding many legacy distilleries. 19. Dark Arts 6.5 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Batch 2 ABV: 58.58%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: Dark Arts is the newest brand on this list and they describe themselves as a, “blending, rebarreling, and finishing house in downtown Lexington, Kentucky.” Led by President and Chief Blender Macaulay Minton along with CEO and Master Distiller David Peet (though they aren’t currently distilling) the brand was founded in 2023. Tasting Notes: Nose: Vanilla buttercream and apple aromas hang in the air upon first nosing this whiskey along with a surprising hint of oak from a 6.5-year bourbon.

Palate: The palate begins very sweet and creamy, with a mouth-coating texture that warms the roof of your mouth and sticks to the back of your teeth. Bits of butterscotch grow in prominence at midpalate with each effervescent sip that leads to lots of salivating making this anything but a drying pour. Finish: Luxardo cherries begin to pop on the finish of this bourbon while the butterscotch notes become a bit more tampered down and the oak presence grows. Overall it’s a fairly short finish, which makes sense for a younger bourbon, but the flavors it imparts are enjoyable. Bottom Line: Dark Arts Whiskey House is coming out of the gate strong with this solid bourbon carrying an equally impressive age statement. While most upstart brands are left blending 4-year-old scraps from barrel brokers, Dark Arts is delivering a more mature experience right off the bat — and that’s commendable by itself. 18. Barrell Bourbon Cask Finish Batch 001: Mizunara ABV: 58.21%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: For this new cask-finished bourbon, Barrell takes Indiana Bourbon whiskeys 6, 7, and 9 years old and blends them with Kentucky Bourbon whiskeys 8 years old and Tennessee Bourbon whiskeys 8 and 14 years old. Once blended those whiskies are finished in Japanese Mizunara oak casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of green apples, butterscotch, and black pepper is effusive on the first pass. Soon after that, aromas of sherry, cedar, and oiled leather come on strong. Palate: Honey that’s drizzled over flaky pastry shells stands out on the palate. The mouthfeel, which is lush and full-bodied, provides a sturdy platform for lemongrass and cornbread to combine while the darker sweetness of date syrup finds its footing.

Finish: The finish is surprisingly short which curtails all of that rich goodwill wrought by the palate. Closing with a touch of lime zest and palo santo woodsy notes makes for a delightful goodbye to each sip. Bottom Line: The second Mizunara-finished bourbon on this list makes a strong impression thanks to the depth of its rich flavors and substantial sweetness that avoids becoming cloying. Barrell Bourbon features one of the industry’s premier blending groups and they made sure to remind us of it with this prototypically strong release. 17. Blood Oath Pact No. 10 ABV: 49.3%

Average Price: $135 The Whiskey: Blood Oath Pact No. 10 is Lux Row Master Blender John Rempe’s 10th anniversary at the helm and this time for the ever-changing series the bourbon is double finished in Cabernet Blanc and Merlot barrels. This release will see a total allocation of 51,000 bottles, with 1,400 of those bottles being held for a future Trilogy release. Tasting Notes: Nose: Nosing notes include sliced green apples, freshly baked pie crust, and star anise. On the second pass, those aromas continue to evolve along with a bit of jammy red fruit aromas. Palate: The palate immediately comes across as a cinnamon roll that’s light on the cinnamon. A touch of cedar, honeysuckle, and mellow oak tones begin to add to the complexity in due course. Finish: The finish features twin spires of well-developed oak and sticky-sweet honeysuckle that provide the perfect roundness to close out each sumptuous sip. Bottom Line: Lux Row’s well-regarded Blood Oath series has another strong entry in Pact 10. With a decade of experience now under his belt, Master Blender John Rempe continues to fine-tune each release, maintaining a level of quality commensurate with his ability to surprise the brand’s fans. 16. New Riff 8-Year Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $68 The Whiskey: New Riff, out of Northern Kentucky, is a highly regarded craft distillery that’s increasingly adding age-stated products to their lineup. This new 8-year expression features a mashbill of 65% Corn, 30% Rye, and 5% Malted Barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of apple cider with mint sprigs punctuates the air around this glass and leaves just enough room for well-oiled leather to make an impression too. It comes across as a lower proof when nosing it blindly, but only because the ethanol presence is light — the flavors it carries are rich. Palate: Immediately you’re struck by how well-structured this bourbon is. The mouthfeel is even-keeled and the flavors in each sip are surprisingly well-behaved. Chocolate-dipped raspberries, notes of flan, and slightly overcooked caramel corn each take their turn to dance across the palate, never disturbing one another. Finish: The finish is where that caramel corn note and a bit of honeyed oak close the ceremony. The finish is medium in length but high in pleasantness.

Bottom Line: When New Riff first burst onto the scene with excellent 4-year-old whiskey the industry rejoiced…and then they seemingly stalled out, with 4-year whiskey becoming their default for a spell. It turns out that they were merely biding their time to release some truly solid bourbon with a higher age statement. If this 8-year bourbon is any indication, their well-aged stock will recapture any fans they may have lost along the way. 15. Larceny Barrel Proof B524 Batch ABV: 62.7%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Larceny Barrel Proof has become one of the most anticipated batched releases of the bourbon calendar each year since its inception in January 2020 (remember those times?). This year’s second batch of the wheated bourbon is aged, as always, for 6-8 years. The mashbill is 68% corn, 20% wheat, and 12% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: Candied orange, dipped in chocolate, comes through on the nose in rich waves. Oak soon takes the wheel, but it’s joined by more cocoa notes riding comfortably in the passenger seat.

Palate: Once on the palate that initial impression of orange marmalade coats the tongue on the heels of some high heat. Once acclimated to that heat, however, one discovers a nice note of cinnamon bark and even some surprising bits of pistachio. Finish: The finish is lengthy with a spiced orange wheel and the slightly nutty quality of the palate — now reminiscent of toasted almonds — making for the perfect marriage. Bottom Line: Larceny Barrel Proof is somehow still underrated among bourbon enthusiasts but the consistently strong expression had a banner year in 2023. With two strong releases already sitting on shelves in 2024, it seems like things are continuing to trend upward for Heaven Hill’s premier wheated bourbon. 14. Bardstown Bourbon Company Collaboration Series Amrut ABV: 55%

Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company’s ethos of collaboration permeates the entire brand. As one of the more prominent contract distilleries that spirit of collaboration is cooked into their modus operandi and they put their pride in that ethos on full display with their Collaboration Series. This Amrut collaboration marks the first time a major American whiskey brand has been finished in Indian whisky barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich, well-defined oak, leather, syrupy black cherry, and sticky caramel make up this borderline decadent nose. There’s also a fair bit of cola nut and some restrained mocha as well. Palate: Like a milk chocolate truffle on the palate, this medium-bodied pour features a lovely transition from sweetness to earthiness and then to spice. Black pepper and basil comprise the spice component while the cola nut and oak notes at midpalate account for the earthiness.

Finish: The finish is where you’ll find notes of leather and more baking spices like clove and bay leaf. This whiskey has a medium-length finish that hangs around just long enough to savor but brief enough that it leaves you wanting more…which is what leads to repeat sips. Bottom Line: This surprising collaboration has produced stellar results with the malt chocolate notes from Amrut’s casks lending themselves nicely to Bardstown Bourbon Company’s exceptionally clean liquid. Though this is only the first collaboration of its kind between an American whiskey brand and an Indian whisky brand, this should certainly be the blueprint for future partnerships. 13. Abraham Bowman Oak Series: French Oak ABV: 50%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: The inaugural expression in the Abraham Bowman Oak Series, French Oak, is unique in that it spent all 12 years of its life aging in French Oak Casks. Also of note is the fact that the whiskey in this blend was aged in both charred and what the brand calls “no char” barrels, which means this isn’t technically a bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Apple leather isn’t a thing as far as I know, but it certainly exists in this glass. The aroma of vanilla cone and marzipan further bolsters this light-and-sweet nose. Palate: On the palate this whiskey is surprisingly spry, with a low viscousness that manages to coat the palate all the same. The flavors from the nose come through, albeit in a slightly muted form, making this an easy-sipping treat that eschews complexity in favor of approachability. Finish: The finish is uncomplicated with a bit of white pepper and toasted oak notes taking the lead. A touch of marshmallow and faint maple candy notes round out each sip. Bottom Line: While this whiskey’s profile could be aided by a bump in proof, the liquid itself is still a surefire success thanks to its crowd-pleasing bevy of flavors. Abraham Bowman has laid the groundwork here for solid whiskey and anticipation for the second installment in their Oak Series should be high. 12. Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 3

ABV: 52.5%

Average Price: $82 The Whiskey: Wyoming Whiskey has done a host of work aiding in the maintenance and rehabilitation of America’s national parks and they honor that charitable work with their National Parks series. For the third iteration of the series, they’re honoring Grand Teton National Park. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, National Parks No. 3 is full of the aroma of slightly sweet Apple Jacks with green apple slices, and young oak. Nutmeg and a big dose of tasty cinnamon and vanilla ice cream can be found as well. Palate: The palate showcases all of the nosing notes in impressive form but welcomes the addition of some truly lush Rainier cherry flavors that suit the austere but auspicious mouthfeel well. Finish: On the finish is where the Rainier cherry flavor really fuses together with some dense oak, pink peppercorn, and Manuka honey notes. It’s short to medium in length but so satisfying that you’re sure to return for more sips pretty quickly. Bottom Line: At only 5 years old, Wyoming Whiskey’s National Parks No. 3 is one of the biggest surprises of this entire tasting. Boasting an outsized flavor profile for such a relatively young whiskey, this outstanding release goes to show just how dialed in the flavors are in Wyoming’s limited edition offerings. 11. Heaven Hill 18-Year-Old Heritage Collection Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 60%

Average Price: $1,300 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s Heritage Collection came out the gates strong two years ago with a 17-year-old bourbon utilizing their classic 78% corn, 10% rye, and 12% malted barley recipe. After last year’s 20-Year Corn Whiskey was met with a tepid response the brand opted to double down on their initial success by releasing another bourbon, this time with an additional year of age from the same mashbill. Tasting Notes: Nose: Juicy orange notes combine with a fair bit of rich oak and a distinctly floral aroma at first. In time there are further aromas of peanut shell that arise, though the lovely floral aspects are really driving the nosing notes on this bourbon.

Palate: Some more muted peanut notes enter the palate before they’re completely washed away by decadent butterscotch, a few shakes of clove, and gentle oak tannins. Caramel corn and tobacco leaves begin to take root at midpalate before shooting up the roof of the mouth. Finish: On the finish there’s more caramel corn to go with some creme brulee notes and leather. The ethanol is kept mostly in check, despite the high proof, throughout the lengthy finish of this bourbon. Bottom Line: While it doesn’t ascend to the heights achieved by its predecessor, Heaven Hill’s 18-year-old bourbon remains an exemplary release in the brand’s historic portfolio. By showcasing what hyper-aging can do for their classic bourbon mashbill, one is left to wonder what another year or two might bring. 10. Rabbit Hole Founder’s Collection Cask Strength Bourbon Finished in Japanese Oak ABV: 51.9%

Average Price: $1,500 The Whiskey: Rabbit Hole’s Founder’s Collection features some of the best liquid in the brand’s entire stock of well-aged whiskey. For this Mizunara-finished expression — the highest ranking of three such expressions on our list — only 2,200 bottles were produced. Tasting Notes: Nose: Vanilla and toasted brown marshmallow notes are immediately striking on the nose along with a fair bit of leather. This is really worth sitting with and nosing for a while. In due time you’ll notice nutmeg, allspice, and walnuts begin to creep from behind those sweeter aromas. Palate: At first pass this immediately tastes well-aged and has robust sweetness upfront before the oak overtakes it on the back end with some barrel char smokiness cinnamon bark. The Mizunara finishing cask melds well with the base bourbon, which creates a really intriguing evolution from the front of the palate to the back.

Finish: The finish is spice-laden as allspice and palo alto fuse with barrel char and cherry juice for a medium to long finish. Bottom Line: The price is eyebrow-raising, but so is the flavor profile. While it’s true there are more affordable Mizunara-finished options on the market, you can’t argue with the end results in Rabbit Hole’s latest Founder’s Collection offering. 9. Penelope Architect Build 10 ABV: 52%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Penelope is a brand on fire ever since their acquisition by MGP subsidiary, Luxco, Inc. but one of the best labels they put out both before and after the deal has been their Architect Series. Made in collaboration with Tonnellerie Radoux of France, Penelope uses their oak staves to handcraft each batch of Architect Bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: An impressive show of buttered brown muffins with chocolate chunks and black cherry come bounding out of the glass at first. Those aromas are buttressed by sticky toffee and brioche buns in addition to notes of maple candy. Palate: Buttered brown muffin flavors penetrate the palate along with the sticky toffee on this overtly sweet yet balanced pour. Hints of clove and black pepper provide a welcome spice presence to counteract those sweeter tones as toasted butterscotch and seasoned oak tones soon join the fray. Finish: The finish is resplendent with the notes found at midpalate — from toasted butterscotch to seasoned oak. It’s also a surprisingly lengthy finish where a bit of molasses can also be found. Bottom Line: Penelope’s bourbon should be familiar to most by now but their relatively newer Architect series is still winning converts as perhaps the most impressive showcase for the brand’s Head Blender Danny Polise and VP of Production Jayce Chavez. Build 10 of their Architect Series goes to show that the Penelope team can outpace even more established brands with relative ease. 8. Old Forester 1924

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $230 The Whiskey: Old Forester 1924 is the first expansion of the brand’s “Whiskey Row” series in several years and it’s the first iteration to feature an age statement. Using the same mashbill as Brown-Forman’s budget bourbon, Early Times, this more mature whiskey was first released earlier this year. Tasting Notes: Nose: The rich nose, resplendent with ripe plums, honey, and buttery pie crust aromas makes you immediately take notice. After a few swirls in the glass, you’ll find black cherry, leather, and polished oak emerging from this whiskey as well. It’s definitely a delightful melange. Palate: On the palate it’s those notes of black cherry that really take the reins, along with a touch of oiled leather. It’s hard to deny how perfectly proofed this whiskey is, as the viscousness coats your palate, and the flavors you get from 10+ years in a barrel are on full display without ever becoming overaked. Finish: On the finish there are slight signs of hyper-aging as it becomes a bit drying and the length is disappointingly short considering how rich the flavors are. Bottom Line: The primary knock against Old Forester 1924 (aside from the price) is the fact that it gets progressively weaker as you go from the aroma, to the flavor, and finally the finish. That said, it starts off strong and still finishes well above average as repeat sips will allow you to unlock deeper layers of flavor. Despite the short finish, this is a well-made whiskey. You just have to have several sips to fully appreciate it, and we aren’t complaining about that. 7. Ben Holladay Bourbon Lore Collaboration 18-Barrel Blend ABV: 59.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: This 18-barrel blend from Holladay Distillery is the result of a collaboration between Bourbon Lore and Master Distiller Kyle Merklein. The limited-time release, which sold out in less than 30 minutes at the distillery, is the first of its kind for the brand. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cinnamon, rich oak, and a faint smokiness provide an intriguing introduction to this bourbon. Palate: Juicy cherries, well-aged oak, and faint leather notes are immediately evident on the palate. Each sip is a showcase in fantastic balance as the well-delineated flavors are given ample space to strut their stuff.

Finish: This bourbon is even-keeled through the lengthy finish with balance, again, standing out as its hallmark feature. Look for brown sugar, black pepper spice, and seasoned oak tones to define the finish.

Bottom Line: This is just an incredibly well-made whiskey. The richness of the flavors never threatens to drown one another out as a deft balance and a sumptuous finish will leave any bourbon aficionado in awe. 6. King’s County Barrel Strength Bourbon ABV: 66.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Kings County is New York City’s oldest distillery and all that experience is brought to full bear with their Barrel Strength Bourbon. For their premier undiluted offering, the brand uses some of their oldest barrels which are aged between 4 and 7 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: Green grape skin and brown sugar are striking at first, but wait…there’s more. Enter the custard with lemon zest, black pepper, nutmeg, Brazil nuts, and honey to add to the depth. Palate: The flavor of corn pudding, honey, and golden raisins splash across the palate adding surprising levity to the dense and dark liquid in the glass. It coats your palate at once and beckons the back of your tastebuds to explore more as each sip slowly dissipates. Finish: The finish is incredibly long-lasting and it’s there that you’ll find more baking spices and barrel char to corral those sweeter top notes. Bottom Line: It’s well-known by now that Kings County produces bourbon that can punch above its weight on the national scene. If more people were to try the best of their bourbon — and these barrel-strength releases are definitely among the best of their bourbon — next to some of Kentucky’s heavyweights, I have no doubt that Kings County would hold its own. 5. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Batch B524

ABV: 65.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is often heralded as the single best value in all of bourbon. Why? Because it’s a consistent product, released three times a year, that clocks in at full barrel strength and aged for at least 11 years. This year’s “B” Batch, B524, was aged for 11 years and 2 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: My initial nosing notes say, “This is just dope.” I hope that begins to explain. The aroma of buttery croissants and cinnamon reach the nose along with some hazelnut spread and honey brioche buns. Palate: The palate finds earthy toasted almond notes coming together with decadent dark chocolate and more buttery, flaky croissant flavors. Excuse my French, but pain au chocolat ain’t got shit on this. The texture is well-fused and oily, which causes it to stick to your teeth despite the high-octane proof point which makes this one dangerous pour. Finish: The finish is properly lengthy and introduces a bit of walnut meat, hazelnut, and a few shakes of clove and nutmeg to the palate. Bottom Line: Even when it isn’t at its best, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is one of the best bourbons on the market. Rest assured, after a polarizing “A” batch earlier this year, Elijah Craig is back on its “A” game for 2024’s second release. 4. Rare Character Old Cassidy Bourbon ABV: 60.7%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: This extremely limited expression from Rare Character marks the first time they’ve released the brand Old Cassidy into the wild. The brainchild of founder, Pablo Moix, and selected in collaboration with Bourb Your Enthusiasm (my nom de guerre on the bourbon battlefield known as Instagram) this exclusive single barrel offering sold out in less than a minute when it was released online earlier this June. Tasting Notes: Nose: After nosing this blind I had to appreciate how consistent this bottle has been from the early selection process through now. Rich black cherries, flaky pastry notes, and well-integrated oak dominate the nose. Not to be confined by those, there are further aromas of peanut brittle and dark chocolate chunks along with a touch of allspice that really help to round out the whiskey.

Palate: Oak, flaky pastry, and cherry rhubarb flavors come barreling down the palate on the first sip. After sip number one, you’ll find a slight herbal tea note hanging around at midpalate which turns almost sour before transforming into apple cider at the back of your palate. The oak tones rise and fall in prominence which allows bits of brown sugar and dark chocolate to get in a word otherwise. Finish: The finish comes complete with bright red cherry notes and Manuka honey for a medium-length sendoff that’s sure to please. Bottom Line: I already confidently stood behind this release and after seeing it placed so highly in a blind tasting I think it’s safe to say the proof is in the pudding. The folks behind Rare Character are purveyors of some of the best bourbon on the planet today, and Old Cassidy is a prime example of them being the ne plus ultra of non-distilling producers. 3. Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2 ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $310 The Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s is probably the one American whiskey brand that needs no introduction — but their Age Stated Series just might. Launched in 2022 with their inaugural 10-year Tennessee whiskey, Jack Daniel’s followed that up with the introduction of their 12-year expression which is now in its second year of production. Tasting Notes: Nose: My first nosing note? “Wow.” Rich caramel and leather are all over the aroma of this pour along with a sultry maple syrup note that comes directly from the Lincoln County Process. Palate: Almond extract and milk chocolate pool around some sticky caramel on the palate making this one taste like a boozy Snickers bar right off the bat. The texture isn’t overly viscous, opting instead to remain spry so that it can reach every corner of your mouth on repeat sips without becoming cloying.

Finish: The finish is where the well-aged oak and deeper barrel tones help tie it all together. The finish is medium-length, but you might think it’s longer due to the richness of those milk chocolate and caramel flavors. Bottom Line: For the second year in a row, Jack Daniel’s has surprised me by producing one of the best American whiskies on the planet. Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise. While the brand’s inaugural 10-year age-stated was a delight, the inaugural 12-year expression quickly supplanted it as king of the hill. With rumors that Jack Daniel’s has a 14-year version coming down the pipeline at some point in the next year, it will have to be extraordinary to supplant the brand’s new title holder. The 2024 Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old is next level. 2. Michter’s 10-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 47.2%

Average Price:$400 The Whiskey: Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon is one of the more rigorously refined bourbons on the market. That’s not just lip service. Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation, Andrea Wilson, painstakingly comb through Michter’s voluminous well-aged barrel inventory for this release annually and subject it to their own proprietary custom filtration process to dial in the flavor. Sure, there’s a big fat 10-year age statement on it, but as the two of them are fond of saying, “We don’t just age it for 10 years and a day.” Tasting Notes: Nose: Incredibly refined and dense oak notes combine with mature leather on the nose. It’s rewarding that this immediately comes across as a hyper-aged bourbon. My notes say, “satisfyingly sexy oak” and while I’m not entirely sure what that means, I hope you know what I meant. Palate: Buttery viscosity leads the charge as this pour sets out to conquer four of your five senses (it looks dark and inviting in the glass, as well). There’s a decadent vanilla cream note that sits atop the mature leather and dense oak tones that are impossible to turn away from. The taste of black cherry enters before the transition to the finish and pools at the middle of the tongue before branching out along the roof of the mouth.