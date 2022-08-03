Not only is summer a great time to enjoy a refreshing IPA based on the weather, but it’s also when we celebrate National IPA Day. Every first Thursday in August (this year it falls on August 4th), the world comes to a complete standstill as people from all walks of life celebrate this historic and momentous day. Flags fly at half-mast and children cheer in the streets.

JKJKJK, no one on earth gives a flying f*ck about food holidays anymore (unless someone is giving away free fries). Still, an extra reason to drink a piney, fruity, citrus-filled, sometimes slightly bitter (other times explosively bitter) hop-centric IPA is never a bad thing.

Jeremy Marshall, brewmaster at Lagunitas Brewing in Petaluma, California says that if you’re just starting out in the world of IPAs, you should ease your way in.

“A beginner IPA can’t be too much, and definitely can’t be too bitter or have hop burn,” he notes. For that, I recommend a smooth west coast IPA over most hazies — as clear IPA is always free of hop burn.”

If you need a little more help in picking your first IPA, you’re in luck. We asked a handful of craft beer experts and brewers to tell us the best beginner IPAs for National IPA Day. Keep scrolling to see their picks.

Odell Good Behavior

Garth E. Beyer, certified Cicerone® and owner and founder of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin

ABV: 4%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

For beginners in the beer scene or the IPA scene, in particular, I like to recommend Good Behavior by Odell Brewing. It’s extremely light and the slight peachy notes make it refreshing. It’s not that everyone who tries it loves it, but it drives home the point that an IPA can be sessionable (or in the words of Odell, “crushable”). The aroma is bright and tropical, so it’s quite the turn-on even before the first sip.