30) Old Pulteney 12 ABV: 46% Price: $38.99 The Story: Old Pulteney 12 is aged in air-dried, hand-picked ex-bourbon barrels for over a decade. The result is a unique, slightly salty, mildly spicy, well-rounded bargain bottle of scotch that belongs in your liquor cabinet. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find hints of sweet honey, salted caramel, and subtle cinnamon. The first sip is full of sweet cream, rich brown sugar, salty ocean brine, and just a hint of baking spices. The fish is long, warming, and ends with more sugary sweetness. Bottom Line: If you’re a beginner or someone looking to restock your bar on the cheap, you can’t do much better than Old Pulteney 12. 29) Aberfeldy 12 ABV: 40% Price: $44.99 The Story: One of the best whiskies for scotch novices, Aberfeldy 12 is well known as the base for many of Dewar’s blended whiskies. Made in limited quantities, this whisky was aged for 12 years in oak casks. The result is a remarkably smooth whisky with hints of clover honey, vanilla, and charred oak. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find hints of creamy vanilla, dried fruits, and rich coffee. The first sip yields flavors of floral heather, sweet honey, caramelized sugar, and just a wisp of smoke. The finish is long, warming, and ends with a nice hint of candied orange peel. Bottom Line: If you’re new to scotch, you should definitely pick up a bottle of Aberfeldy 12. It’s one of the best gateway bottles I can imagine.

28) Caol Ila 12 ABV: 43% Price: $65.99 The Story: Another great entry-level bottle, Caol Ila 12 was first launched back in 2002. It’s known for its soft, mellow, light nature with just a kiss of smoke. A great bottle for both Scotch novices and Islay beginners. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find hints of herbaceous mint, dried orange peels, tobacco, and a nice smoky backbone. The first sip is filled with sugary vanilla, charred oak, sweet caramel, and more subtle peat smoke. The finish is long, spicy, and smoky. Bottom Line: While this is a great gateway into Islay single malts, it’s also a bottle you’ll want to keep on your shelf for years to come. 27) Bruichladdich Port Charlotte 10 ABV: 50% Price: $76.99 The Story: This is definitely not a scotch for peat-smoked novices. It’s like a campfire in a glass and certainly isn’t for everyone. Named for the town of Port Charlotte on the island of Islay, this 10-year-old single malt is sure to be beloved by fans of smoky whiskies. Tasting Notes: This supremely complex whisky starts with a nose of ocean brine, peat smoke, cinnamon, and chocolate fudge. The first sip is filled with sweet honey, subtle citrus, buttery vanilla, and a rich, smoky backbone. The finish is long, full of pleasing heat, and ends in a final flourish of peat smoke. Bottom Line: This super smoky whisky should be enjoyed slowly in a Glencairn glass. Take time with it to pick out all the various flavors as they comingle with the smoke.

26) Glenfiddich 12 ABV: 40% Price: $49.09 The Story: Glenfiddich 12 is a special bottle. Not only is it one of the best beginner bottles of scotch, but it’s also one of the best always have on hand. (There’s a reason it’s one of the most popular bottles in the world.) Though it’s not reaching for the same heights as a high-end pick, this is a fairly complex, perfectly-balanced, and relatively nuanced expression. It matures in American oak and European oak sherry casks for 12 years before being rested in oak marrying tuns. Tasting Notes: The nose is full of dried fruits, sweet vanilla, and crème brulee. The first sip is full of toasted oak, brown sugar, buttery cream, and shortbread cookies. The finish is long, mellow, and ends with a final hint of caramelized sugar. Bottom Line: While this isn’t a crazily expensive bottle, it’s definitely worthy of praise. It’s supremely mellow, soft, and perfect for sharing drams with close friends. 25) The Macallan 12 Double Cask ABV: 43% Price: $58.99 The Story: The Macallan is one of the biggest names in the world of Scotch. Its Double Cask 12 Year was aged for over a decade in sherry seasoned American as well as European oak casks. The result is a highly complex, unique whisky you won’t soon forget. Tasting Notes: Give this whisky a nice nosing before you take your first sip and you’ll be treated to the scents of fudge, sweet sherry, and dried cherries. The first sip is filled with almond cookies, candied orange peel, sweet sugary, vanilla, and lemon zest. The finish is medium, warm, and ends with sweet chocolate and cinnamon spice. Bottom Line: This whisky was painstakingly produced and should be enjoyed with the same respect. Drink it neat or open up the flavors with a few drops of water.

24) AnCnoc 12 ABV: 40% Price: $56.99 The Story: If you’ve never heard of AnCnoc, that’s likely because Knockdhu Distillery changed its whiskies to this moniker to avoid confusion with Knockando Distillery. Name aside, this 12-year-old whisky has won numerous awards for its sherried, rich flavor. Tasting Notes: The nose is filled with sweet clover honey, dried orange peels, and rich vanilla. The first sip brings you hints of dried fruits, brown sugar, toffee, and subtle spicy cinnamon. The finish is long, pleasingly warm, and ends with a nice hint of spice. Bottom Line: AnCnoc 12 is the kind of whiskey you tell your friends about. Grab two bottles and share one with a pal over the holiday. They’ll be pretty happy you did. 23) Auchentoshan Three Wood ABV: 43% Price: $69.99 The Story: This highly complex lowland single malt was made using three different kinds of wood for aging (hence the name). First is Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks to give the whisky extra sweetness. The next is ex-bourbon casks to add some bold, rich flavor notes. The last is Oloroso sherry butts for sweetness to round it all out. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find obvious aromas of sweet sherry, sticky toffee, and dried cherries. The first sip is full of cocoa, subtle cinnamon, creamy vanilla, and caramelized sugar. The finish is long, warming, and well balanced with a nice combination of dark chocolate and sweet fruits. Bottom Line: This unique offering from Auchentoshan should be sipped neat out of a Glencairn glass while you sit in front of a warming fireplace. Let the heat from the fire and the flavors of the whiskey warm you up inside and out.

22) Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie ABV: 50% Price: $54.99 The Story: While Bruichladdich is known for its heavily peat-smoked whiskies, The Classic Laddie isn’t peaty at all and that’s the point. Aged in a combination of American and French oak barrels, it’s mellow, rich, and filled with flavors like honey, vanilla, and caramel. Tasting Notes: On the nose, this whisky is full of hints of toasted wood, chocolate, dried fruits, and sweet honey. The first sip is heavy on raisins, more chocolate, caramelized sugar, and sweet cinnamon. The finish is long, warming, and ends with the flavor of shortbread cookies. Bottom Line: When you’re done drinking smoke bombs like Octomore, crack open a bottle of this very reasonably priced whisky and enjoy the nuanced, smoke-free flavors. 21) GlenDronach 12 ABV: 43% Price: $56.99 The Story: Sometimes GlenDronach gets overlooked in favor of some of the more well-known Highland distilleries. But you’d be missing out if you didn’t give this award-winning whisky a try. Instead of finishing in sherry butts, GlenDronach 12 ages for 12 years in sherry casks before finishing in American oak barrels. Tasting Notes: The nose is full of hints of spicy cinnamon, sweet sherry, dried fruits, and caramel. Sipping it yields flavors of buttery caramel, dried orange peel, sweet chocolate, and almond cookies. The finish is medium in length, warm, and ends with hints of molasses and toffee. Bottom Line: If you’re a fan of the flavors of whisky and sherry melding together in perfect harmony then this is the single malt for you.

20) The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 ABV: 43% Price: $53.99 The Story: There’s a reason The Balvenie has been releasing its 12-year-old Doublewood for the last twenty-seven years. The whisky first spends 12 years in a combination of ex-bourbon oak casks and hogsheads before being aged for nine more months in Oloroso sherry butts. Tasting Notes: The nose is filled with hints of raisins, dried apricots, sherry, and clover honey. The first sip keys in on almonds, spicy cinnamon, more sherry sweetness, and buttery caramel. The finish is long, filled with pleasing warmth, and ends with a final sweet, sugary flourish. Bottom Line: Take a look around your local liquor store and you’ll see a few brands touting “double oak” or “triple oak.” This is one of the best among them. 19) Aberlour 16 ABV: 40% Price: $79.99 The Story: This double casked whisky was aged for sixteen years in a combination of American oak casks and sherry butts. The result is a mature, easy sipping whisky that’s perfectly balanced between spicy and sweet. Tasting Notes: A nose of almond cookies, nutty sweetness, and caramel starts your journey. Your palate is immersed in hints of spicy cinnamon, charred oak, buttery vanilla, and various holiday spices. The finish is long, warming, and ends with a nice hint of caramel sweetness at the very end. Bottom Line: The warming, subtly spicy whisky is well-suited for cold-weather sipping. Pour yourself a dram and warm up on the cold days yet to come.

18) The Balvenie Caribbean Cask ABV: 43% Price: $76.99 The Story: A favorite of drinkers and bartenders alike, this limited-edition expression is aged for fourteen years in oak casks before finishing in rum casks. The result is a very unique, well-balanced whisky that appeals to both rum and Scotch fans. Tasting Notes: Unsurprisingly, the first aromas you’re treated to are those of tropical fruits, dried apricots, and sweet caramel. The first sip yields hints of buttery vanilla, candy apples, orange zest, and just a flicker of cinnamon spice. The finish is long, filled with heat, and ends with sweet, toasted vanilla beans. Bottom Line: If you can find a bottle of this limited-edition expression, buy it. You’ll get to enjoy a truly special bottle. Enjoy it neat and imagine sitting with your feet in the sand in a tropical paradise instead of waiting out what is likely to be a long winter. 17) Glenmorangie Nectar d’Or ABV: 46% Price: $71.99 The Story: If you’re going to take your first dip into the Scotch world, you should definitely grab a bottle of Glenmorangie The Original 10 Year. After you’ve tried that, work your way up to the indulgent Nectar d’Or. First aged for ten years in ex-bourbon barrels, it’s finished for two more years in Sauternes wine casks. Tasting Notes: On the nose, this whisky is full of pleasing aromas like buttery vanilla, maple syrup, and citrus. Take a sip and you’ll be treated to candied orange peel, sticky toffee pudding, and rich vanilla. The finish is medium, warming, and ends with a nice mix of sweet and baking spice. Bottom Line: While you can enjoy this whisky any time, It’s best enjoyed after a heavy meal or accompanying a rich dessert. Basically, it’s perfect for the holidays.

16) Dalwhinnie 15 ABV: 43% Price: $69.99 The Story: This Highland whisky is well known for its well-rounded, soft, sweet, honeyed flavor. Highly awarded, it was aged for 15 years in oak casks. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better sipping Scotch for the price. Tasting Notes: You’ll find aromas of sticky toffee, caramel apples, sweet vanilla custard, and just a hint of smoke. On the palate, you’ll find nutty sweetness followed by velvety vanilla and clover honey. The finish is medium, warming, and ends with hints of almond cookies and subtle smoke. Bottom Line: Savor this bottle. It’s exceptional and should be enjoyed neat in a Glencairn glass. Maybe buy an extra bottle to ensure you don’t run out. 15) Laphroaig Triple Wood ABV: 48% Price: $67.99 The Story: This highly regarded whisky was aged in three different types of wood (hence the triple wood moniker). The three casks are American oak, 19th-century quarter casks, and Oloroso sherry butts. Tasting Notes: The nose is complex with hints of brown sugar, charred oak, sweet vanilla, and walnuts. The first sip is full of the medicinal qualities Laphroaig drinkers know and love. This is followed by hints of sticky toffee pudding, sweet sherry, dried fruits, and a nice kick of peat smoke. The finish is long, warm, and filled with smoke. Bottom Line: You better enjoy smoky whisky if you crack open a bottle of this. But on top of peat smoke, this is a great whisky for fans of sherried Scotches (of which I am clearly one).

14) Glenlivet 18 ABV: 43% Price: $129.99 The Story: Glenlivet is one of the biggest names in the Scotch world for a reason. If you’ve already tried the less mature offerings, make sure to purchase a bottle of Glenlivet 18. This complex, unique whisky is made with a combination of American as well as European oak casks. Tasting Notes: When nosing, you’ll be met with scents of charred oak, walnuts, clover honey, and caramelized sugar. The first sip is filled with mint, brown sugar, candied orange peel, and licorice. The finish is long, full of warmth, and ends in a subtle hint of cinnamon spice. Bottom Line: This whisky isn’t cheap and should be treated with care. It’s a special bottle to be enjoyed on special occasions, neat. 13) Oban 18 ABV: 43% Price: $174.99 The Story: This 18-year-old single malt from Oban has won numerous awards over the years and for good reason. It’s a perfect balance of pleasing peat smoke, charred oak, and sweet vanilla flavors. Tasting Notes: The nose is filled with classic peat smoke, bananas foster, and brown sugar. The first sip yields smoky malts, salted caramel, and subtle cooking spices. The finish is long, warm, and ends with hints of brown sugar, cocoa, and more smoke. Bottom Line: If you’re not yet ready for the smoke bombs of Islay, Oban 18 is for you. It’s a great combination of sweet and smoky and deserves to be enjoyed neat.

12) The Dalmore Cigar Malt ABV: 44% Price: $189.99 The Story: There’s a reason The Dalmore is such a popular whisky brand. It’s constantly cranking out award-winning expressions. This includes Cigar Malt, a 10-year-old single malt that was designed to be enjoyed with a rich cigar. It was matured in ex-bourbon barrels, 10-year-old Matusalem sherry butts, and then cabernet sauvignon casks. Tasting Notes: Aromas of spicy cinnamon, sweet vanilla, and dried fruit fill your nostrils. The palate is loaded to the tipping point with hints of sticky toffee, creamy vanilla, brown sugar, and dried orange peels. The finish is long, warming, and ends with a final puff of caramelized sugar. Bottom Line: Like the name suggests, enjoy a dram of this special whisky with a fine cigar. If you don’t smoke, that’s okay. It’s still tasty as hell. 11) The Glenrothes 18 ABV: 40% Price: $139.99 The Story: This Speyside single malt was matured for 18 full years in sherry seasoned oak barrels. The result is a truly indulgent, rich, sweet, complex whisky that’s well worth its price tag. It’s highly awarded and just as highly sippable. Tasting Notes: Nosing this whisky will bring you aromas of dried orange peel, shortbread, and brown sugar. One the sip, you’ll find flavors of caramel apples, candied fruits, sweet vanilla, and charred oak. The finish is long, warm, and ends with a nice kick of cracked black pepper. Bottom Line: Chances are, you paid a lot for a bottle of The Glenrothes 18. It’s a really great whisky and should be enjoyed on a special occasion or holiday. I can think of a great one coming up!

10) Ardbeg Uigeadail ABV: 54.2% Price: $74.99 The Story: You might not be able to pronounce it and that’s okay. You only need to be able to point at the bottle and then pour yourself a dram of this whisky made by blending Ardbeg aged in ex-bourbon casks and sherry butts. Tasting Notes: The nose is filled with dried fruit, ocean brine, creamy vanilla, and nice peat smoke. The first sip is filled with hints of clover honey, caramelized sugar, almonds, and even richer woodsmoke. The finish is long, full of warmth, and ends with a final note of salty peat smoke. Bottom Line: Even if you’re nowhere near a large body of body, taking a sip of this unique whisky will make you feel like you’re standing on the shores of Islay, skin kissed by the salty sea mist. 9) The Glenlivet Nàdurra Oloroso ABV: 60.7% Price: $81.99 The Story: This is a whisky for fans of sherry rested or matured Scotch as well as high proof whisky. This non-chill filtered cask strength whisky is aged in first-fill Oloroso sherry bitters from Jerez, Spain (and an area where most Scotch distilleries get their sherry casks). Tasting Notes: The first aromas you’ll be met with are those of dried cherries, sweet cinnamon, and rich caramel. The first sip is filled with dried orange peels, cocoa powers, clover honey, dried apricots, and creamy vanilla. The finish is long, full of pleasing heat, and ends with a final flourish of sweet, dried fruits. Bottom Line: The way you might sip a well-made sherry after a heavy meal, so should The Glenlivet Nàdurra Oloroso be enjoyed as an after-dinner digestif.

8) Bunnahabhain 18 ABV: 46.3% Price: $149.99 The Story: When it comes to Islay malts, sometimes Bunnahabhain doesn’t get talked about as much as Bruichladdich, Lagavulin, and Ardbeg. But it’s non-chill filtered 18-year-old offering is unpeated and a perfect respite for the smoke bombs that call the island home. Tasting Notes: Scents of subtle brine, caramelized sugar, and holiday spices will fill your nostrils. When you take a sip, the flavors of salted caramel, rich walnuts, cinnamon, and creamy vanilla are prevalent. The finish is very long, warm, and ends with a nice balance of sweetness and salt. Bottom Line: If you’re already a fan of the other Islay malts, grab a bottle of Bunnahabhain 18 to temper the smoky flavors of those other whiskies. You’ll be happy you did. 7) Ardbeg Corryvreckan ABV: 57.1% Price: $89.99 The Story: Winner of the world’s best single malt back in 2010, this briny, subtly salty, peat-smoked offering is pretty much the epitome of Islay in a glass. It’s definitely not for drinkers who prefer their whisky un-peated though, as the smoke and brine are fairly prevalent. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find subtle herbal notes along with sweet vanilla, charred oak, and a nice dose of smoke. On the palate, you’ll be met with candied orange peels, honey, buttery caramel, sticky toffee pudding, and even more peaty smoke. The finish is long, warming, and ends with a mix of salted caramel and pure campfire flavors. Bottom Line: This is the perfect whisky for fans of Islay malts. It’s filled with medicinal, salty, and smoky notes that will definitely check all of the important “peated scotch” boxes.

6) Glenmorangie Signet ABV: 46% Price: $249 The Story: If you don’t have a ton of cash, you can pick up the delicious and recently released Glenmorangie Cake. If you’re willing to spend a little more, grab a bottle of Signet. A combination of the distillery’s oldest and rarest whiskies are aged in specially created casks (up to 40 years old). Tasting Notes: Your nostrils will be filled with hints of orange, cocoa powder, and almond cookies. The first sip offers up buttercream, spicy ginger, sweet cinnamon, and brown sugar. The finish is medium in length, lingering, and ends with a final hint of buttery caramel. Bottom Line: This is the epitome of a dessert whisky. Pair this with a rich dessert or use it as a digestif after a heavy, wintry meal. 5) Highland Park 18 ABV: 43% Price: $159.99 The Story: One of the most awarded whiskies in the world, Highland Park 18 is made up of whiskies aged in first-fill sherry seasoned European and American oak casks. The result is a truly unique, memorable flavor profile. Tasting Notes: Your nose will be met with aromas of sweet honey, dried cherries, and subtle peat smoke. The first sip is filled with sticky toffee pudding, molasses, chocolate, subtle cinnamon, and more peat. The finish is long, warming, and ends with a healthy combination of caramelized sugar and smoky peat. Bottom Line: This is a must-have bottle for Scotch fans who enjoy just the right amount of peat smoke — balanced by brown sugar and vanilla sweetness.

4) GlenFarclas 17 ABV: 43% Price: $104.99 The Story: This complex, nuanced whisky was aged for a shade under two decades and was created for the travel retail market. If you can find it, grab a bottle, the liquid inside is worth way more than the price. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find hints of buttercream, dried cherries, subtle peat smoke, and rich toffee. The palate is full of flavors of sweet treacle, wintry spices, sherry, and spicy cinnamon. The finish long, warming, and filled with equal measures of spice and smoke. Bottom Line: This is a sought-after bottle that should be enjoyed as such. Crack it open, pour yourself a dram, and take your time with it. 3) Lagavulin 16 ABV: 43% Price: $74.99 The Story: This award-winning single malt is one of the most popular bottles in the world for a reason. Aged for sixteen years, this complex, bold whisky is a magical combination of sherry sweetness and potent peat smoke. Tasting Notes: There’s a heavy herbal, tea-like presence on the nose, as well as sweet, dried fruits, vanilla, and a nice dose of peat smoke. The palate is full of sherry sweetness, buttery caramel, and a lot of pleasing campfire smoke. The finish is long, full of rich spices, vanilla, and ends with more smoky peat. Bottom Line: This is one of the bottles that every fan of peat-smoked whisky should own. Seriously, you should always have a bottle of Lagavulin 16 on hand. You never know when Nick Offerman might drop by.