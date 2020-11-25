With how stress and anxiety-filled 2020 has been, we’re more than ready to gorge on Thanksgiving food. From deep-fried turkey to sausage stuffing to creamy, buttery mashed potatoes — we love it all. The more meat and carbs the better. And what to pair with this (socially-distanced, Zoom-based) seasonal feast? How about scotch whisky? The vanilla, caramel, toasted oak, and (oftentimes) smoky peat flavors work perfectly with all of the savory, salty, and heavy foods you’re sure to eat this time of year. To find the best options for pairing with a big fall meal, we once again went to the experts for their input. We asked some well-known bartenders to tell us their favorite scotch whiskies for drinking on Thanksgiving.

The Balvenie 14-year-old Caribbean Cask View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan L'ton (@bzh_whisky_jl) Iain McPherson, owner of Panda & Sons in Edinburgh, Scotland The Balvenie is one of those great Scotch brands that you can conveniently find in most places. I love their 14-year-old Caribbean Cask expression. The rich and honeyed flavor profile you get from the rum casks works so well with Scotch. It matches perfectly with your favorite savory Thanksgiving dishes. This is because the sweetness of the Scotch cuts through the salinity of food, like a hot knife through butter. Glenmorangie 10 View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕞𝕪 𝕕𝕣𝕒𝕞𝕤 🥃 (@this_is_my_drams) Andy Printy, beverage director at Chao Baan in St. Louis Although I usually enjoy a Scotch that’s a bit of a palate-wrecker, Thanksgiving is when I switch it up. With family coming together — in regular years — and a variety of foods and flavors, going a little lighter is the move. With the tallest stills in Scotland, this dram has far fewer of the heavy minerals and a lighter body. Vanilla and orange dominate while having enough acid to keep you grubbing until nap time.

Bruichladdich Classic Laddie View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whisky Man Sam (@whiskymansam) Seth Falvo, bartender at The Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach, Florida Conventional wisdom says that Thanksgiving is for bourbon, but an unpeated scotch is a highly underrated option that will pair with anything on your plate. My favorite part of Thanksgiving dinner is sweet potato pie, and in my humble opinion, no whisky pairs better with a slice than Bruichladdich Classic Laddie. While the whisky itself is not peated, Islay water still gives the nose faint hints of peat smoke that clash with the aromas of sweet potato and marshmallow quite nicely. The toffee and tropical fruit flavors of the whisky pull everything together without allowing the pie to overwhelm your palate, which makes it the perfect way to end your Thanksgiving dinner. Glendronach Revival 15 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Dionori (@andrea.dionori) Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami Glendronach Revival 15 is so rich and delicious, you might be using the holidays as an excuse. I can’t think of a better whisky to pair with Thanksgiving fare.