SXSW is back! And while thousands of badge-holders will be bouncing between official panels, showcases, and networking events, the real magic of Austin in March is that you don’t need a badge to experience the best of it. Beyond the official programming, the entire city comes alive with unofficial parties, pop-ups, and secret shows, many of which are free or just require an RSVP. From day-to-night ragers thrown by major brands to intimate showcases spotlighting rising talent, Austin’s unofficial SXSW scene is stacked with can’t-miss events. Whether you’re looking for a legendary takeover, an open-bar dance party, a surprise guest performance, or a laid-back networking happy hour, there’s something happening on every corner. This year, some of the most anticipated unofficial parties include an “Austin Loves House” party with Gene Farris, “Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW” featuring Koe Wetzel, Grupo Frontera, and John Summit, and a “Future of Indie” showcase, promising unforgettable performances, buzzy activations, and all the energy of SXSW, without the hefty ticket price. We’ve rounded up the best events that don’t require a SXSW badge you can navigate the madness and make the most of your time in Austin. The Do512 Smoke Show March 7 | 7:30pm | Hotel Vegas & The Volstead Lounge Join Hometown Hero and Do512 in an epic celebration of THC, BBQ, music, and comedy at the annual festival kick-off party. Attendees will enjoy a slew of live bands, mediterranean rice bowls by James Beard nominated KG BBQ, and THC drinks from Hometown Hero. Additionally, Texas Hemp Business Council will be onsite speaking to the importance of fighting back against SB3, a legislative initiative to ban all THC from being sold in Texas. Entry is free and open to the public with an official RSVP here. New Bloom Music and Art Showcase March 7-8 | 6pm-11pm | Open House Austin PietschHouse Presents the 4th Annual “New Bloom Music and Art Showcase: The House Party Edition.” New Bloom is a two day music and art showcase including 10 music performances, 25 exhibiting artists, a stocked bar, food vendors, installations, and more. Tickets are $30 for one day or $50 for both. This is even is all ages — ID’s will be checked at the door. PietschHouse’s purpose is to help Austin-based creatives be seen, get paid, and build a community that shares, supports, and revels in that. Friday’s lineup will consist of performances by Deer Fellow, Gilded Lows, Sketch, Kind Keith, and Next of Kin while Saturday’s lineup will be headed by Ragtag, Caravan Strange, Mama Duke, Nemegata, and Rococo Disco. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Kerrville Folk Festival Showcase March 8 | 12pm | Radio Coffee & Beer (South) The third annual Kerrville Folk Festival spring showcase returns to Radio South. Music will begin at 1pm and feature Grace Rowland (of The her), Scott Strickland, Grady Phillip Drugg, Somebody Someone, Creaked Carter Hoga, Anastasia Hera, and a special Shinyribs solo performance. Entry is free with an official RSVP here. sxsGrass – A Bluegrass Showcase March 8 | 1pm-9pm | Radio East Don’t call it SXSW without some true Texas bluegrass! Featuring eight hours of bluegrass tunes provided by over a dozen folk and bluegrass groups, including Texas String Assembly, Valley Flower, a community jam circle, and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Ubiyu Day Party March 8 | 5pm-2am | Vaquero Taquero Ubiyu will present a series of day parties featuring local and regional talent. “No hype, just house.” Starting at 5pm the vibes will start with flowing tequila, mezcal, tacos and nonstop grooves all the way through 2am with sets by Dozal, Herb, Horse Opera, AB no C, Slyde Drexler, and Armin. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here. Whataburger Museum of Art March 8-9 | 11am-6pm | Wanderlust Wine Co. – Downtown Celebrate Whataburger’s 75th anniversary at the Whataburger Museum of Art (WMOA) during SXSW 2025! What began as an online community fueled by fan creativity and brand love will now be brought to life for the very first time. Attendees can explore fan-created art, including pieces in mural, abstract and pop culture styles, enjoy interactive installations like the Day Dot Room and Table Tent Mugshot Wall and indulge in samples of Whataburger’s latest limited-time offer, the Monterey Melt. The event is open to SXSW badge holders and the public. For more information, click here. Skaxdad & Friends March 8-10 | 12pm | Flamingo Cantina

Skaxdad’s annual “unofficial” SXSW showcase will feature three days supporting underground live Austin talent. A $10 cover per day will grant attendees access to see over a dozen live performances by local Austin artists and bands from across genres. The event is 21+ and tickets will be sold at the door until it reaches capacity. For more information, click here. Cosmic Shindig March 9 | 5pm-11:30pm | Mohawk Austin Ultranative will host the Cosmic Shindig, a high-energy fundraiser supporting MAPS and the Center for MINDS, two organizations pioneering psychedelic research and mental health innovation at Austin’s iconic Mohawk during SXSW’s Psychedelic Track. Attendees will experience facilitated networking with fellow visionaries, researchers, and advocates, brand activations by Third Eye Cacao and Flores Sagradas, fireside chats with MAPS founder Rick Doblins, MINDS founder Bruce Damer and Jamie Wheal, piñatas, and live music performances by Grain Jones, Eric Bowden & Band, The Human Experience, MattO, and Rechulski. All ticket sales benefit psychedelic research. For tickets and additional information, click here. KOOP Radio Day Party March 9 | 12pm-6pm | Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches Curated & Produced by Composer Nathan Felix, the annual KOOP Radio Day Party during SXSW will take place on Sunday, March 9th as a celebration of experimental, indie rock, jazz, synth-pop and Americana music. This year will feature two stages –- one inside and one outside -– to feature an array of performances by Frozen Orange, 9 Cycles Cool Kids, Randall Holt, Calico Sky, Moving Panoramas, JD Clark, and more. Entry is free with an official RSVP here. Spring Fest 2025 March 9 | 3pm-11pm | Drifters Social Spring Fest will bring artists, industry pros, and music lovers from around the world to Austin, TX for an incredible day of live music, networking, and career-boosting opportunities. Get ready for a full-day lineup of the best new acts and rising stars! Music will be 3pm-11pm and feature eight bands, free drinks, a vendor market, and giveaways from Texas State Tubes and Austin Tour Company. RSVP here. SXSWampytonk FEST 2025 March 9 | 1pm-11pm | Sagebrush SXSWampytonk Fest will host an all-day crawfish boil at Sagebrush. With doors opening at 12pm and music starting at 1pm, attendees can get down to performances by Jesse Lege and Bosco Stomp, Eliza Thorn, Paige Plaisance and Friends, Matt Tedder, The Mellows, and more. Additional information can be found here. WXSW: A Hill Country Rock ‘N Roll Revival March 10 | 5pm-10pm | Beerburg Brewing Join WXSW for an unforgettable evening featuring performances by The Light Aluminum, Rockabilly Filly Rosie Flores and The Talisman, Courtney Santana, and very special guest, Peter Keys of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Parliament Funkadelic. This exciting event takes place just west of downtown Austin at Beerburg Brewing, where attendees can enjoy a nature-crafted experience paired with all the warm hospitality of the Texas Hill Country. Indulge in exceptional craft beer, delicious food, and undoubtedly the best music around! Tickets and additional information can be found here. Swollen Circus March 10 | 6pm-9pm | The Continental Club A festival within a festival on the Monday of SXSW. An Austin tradition since the 1990s, the party is organized by Walter Salas Humara of the Silos and Texas Monthly senior editor Michael Hall, whose 1980s Austin band the Wild Seeds often regroups for the occasion. Eve Monsees & Mike Buck will open the show followed by Julie Lowry Quartet, Wild Seeds, The Stayres, Jean Caffeine, Daphne Tunes, and more. The event is 21+ only. For additional information, click here. Radio Day Stage March 10-15 | 12pm- 5pm | Rivian Park at Brush Square Park The Radio Day Stage features lineups curated by some of the most influential and interesting radio outlets on the planet, including KCRW, KEXP, BBC Radio, KUTX, The Current, KOOP and more. Attendees can discover their next favorite artist at the Rivian Park at Brush Square Park for these free and open to the public stages. HIEN, tiger bae, Cruzloma, Honeyglaze, EL DUSTY, and more are slated to perform. Check out the full lineup and schedule here. International Nights March 10-15 | 7pm- 11pm | Rivian Park at Brush Square Park Following the Radio Day Stage performances, Rivian Park at Brush Square Park will continue its music showcase with its free International Nights showcase. International Nights at SXSW mean a globe-spanning selection of unique international artists. Come and enjoy a tantalizing array of countries and genres. Join us for five nights of stellar performances from a number of international artists at the Rivian Park at Brush Square Park. Get a glimpse at what makes SXSW so special featuring artists from Spain, Czechia, Japan, and India, including Flor, Aiko, Sam Ryder, Tia Ray, Soda Blonde, and more. Check out the full lineup and schedule here. Rolling Stone Future of Music March 11-14 | 6:30pm-12am | ACL Live at the Moody Theater Rolling Stone is set to make its return to Austin with the third annual Future of Music showcase, presented by JBL. Taking place March 11–14 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, this highly anticipated event will bring standout performances from Benson Boone, Megan Moroney, Ivan Cornejo, Rema, and more to SXSW 2025.