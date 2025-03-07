SXSW is back! And while thousands of badge-holders will be bouncing between official panels, showcases, and networking events, the real magic of Austin in March is that you don’t need a badge to experience the best of it. Beyond the official programming, the entire city comes alive with unofficial parties, pop-ups, and secret shows, many of which are free or just require an RSVP.
From day-to-night ragers thrown by major brands to intimate showcases spotlighting rising talent, Austin’s unofficial SXSW scene is stacked with can’t-miss events. Whether you’re looking for a legendary takeover, an open-bar dance party, a surprise guest performance, or a laid-back networking happy hour, there’s something happening on every corner.
This year, some of the most anticipated unofficial parties include an “Austin Loves House” party with Gene Farris, “Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW” featuring Koe Wetzel, Grupo Frontera, and John Summit, and a “Future of Indie” showcase, promising unforgettable performances, buzzy activations, and all the energy of SXSW, without the hefty ticket price. We’ve rounded up the best events that don’t require a SXSW badge you can navigate the madness and make the most of your time in Austin.
The Do512 Smoke Show
March 7 | 7:30pm | Hotel Vegas & The Volstead Lounge
Join Hometown Hero and Do512 in an epic celebration of THC, BBQ, music, and comedy at the annual festival kick-off party. Attendees will enjoy a slew of live bands, mediterranean rice bowls by James Beard nominated KG BBQ, and THC drinks from Hometown Hero. Additionally, Texas Hemp Business Council will be onsite speaking to the importance of fighting back against SB3, a legislative initiative to ban all THC from being sold in Texas. Entry is free and open to the public with an official RSVP here.
New Bloom Music and Art Showcase
March 7-8 | 6pm-11pm | Open House Austin
PietschHouse Presents the 4th Annual “New Bloom Music and Art Showcase: The House Party Edition.” New Bloom is a two day music and art showcase including 10 music performances, 25 exhibiting artists, a stocked bar, food vendors, installations, and more. Tickets are $30 for one day or $50 for both. This is even is all ages — ID’s will be checked at the door. PietschHouse’s purpose is to help Austin-based creatives be seen, get paid, and build a community that shares, supports, and revels in that. Friday’s lineup will consist of performances by Deer Fellow, Gilded Lows, Sketch, Kind Keith, and Next of Kin while Saturday’s lineup will be headed by Ragtag, Caravan Strange, Mama Duke, Nemegata, and Rococo Disco. Tickets and additional information can be found here.
Kerrville Folk Festival Showcase
March 8 | 12pm | Radio Coffee & Beer (South)
The third annual Kerrville Folk Festival spring showcase returns to Radio South. Music will begin at 1pm and feature Grace Rowland (of The her), Scott Strickland, Grady Phillip Drugg, Somebody Someone, Creaked Carter Hoga, Anastasia Hera, and a special Shinyribs solo performance. Entry is free with an official RSVP here.
sxsGrass – A Bluegrass Showcase
March 8 | 1pm-9pm | Radio East
Don’t call it SXSW without some true Texas bluegrass! Featuring eight hours of bluegrass tunes provided by over a dozen folk and bluegrass groups, including Texas String Assembly, Valley Flower, a community jam circle, and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here.
Ubiyu Day Party
March 8 | 5pm-2am | Vaquero Taquero
Ubiyu will present a series of day parties featuring local and regional talent. “No hype, just house.” Starting at 5pm the vibes will start with flowing tequila, mezcal, tacos and nonstop grooves all the way through 2am with sets by Dozal, Herb, Horse Opera, AB no C, Slyde Drexler, and Armin. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.
Whataburger Museum of Art
March 8-9 | 11am-6pm | Wanderlust Wine Co. – Downtown
Celebrate Whataburger’s 75th anniversary at the Whataburger Museum of Art (WMOA) during SXSW 2025! What began as an online community fueled by fan creativity and brand love will now be brought to life for the very first time. Attendees can explore fan-created art, including pieces in mural, abstract and pop culture styles, enjoy interactive installations like the Day Dot Room and Table Tent Mugshot Wall and indulge in samples of Whataburger’s latest limited-time offer, the Monterey Melt. The event is open to SXSW badge holders and the public. For more information, click here.
Skaxdad & Friends
March 8-10 | 12pm | Flamingo Cantina
Skaxdad’s annual “unofficial” SXSW showcase will feature three days supporting underground live Austin talent. A $10 cover per day will grant attendees access to see over a dozen live performances by local Austin artists and bands from across genres. The event is 21+ and tickets will be sold at the door until it reaches capacity. For more information, click here.
Cosmic Shindig
March 9 | 5pm-11:30pm | Mohawk Austin
Ultranative will host the Cosmic Shindig, a high-energy fundraiser supporting MAPS and the Center for MINDS, two organizations pioneering psychedelic research and mental health innovation at Austin’s iconic Mohawk during SXSW’s Psychedelic Track. Attendees will experience facilitated networking with fellow visionaries, researchers, and advocates, brand activations by Third Eye Cacao and Flores Sagradas, fireside chats with MAPS founder Rick Doblins, MINDS founder Bruce Damer and Jamie Wheal, piñatas, and live music performances by Grain Jones, Eric Bowden & Band, The Human Experience, MattO, and Rechulski. All ticket sales benefit psychedelic research. For tickets and additional information, click here.
KOOP Radio Day Party
March 9 | 12pm-6pm | Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches
Curated & Produced by Composer Nathan Felix, the annual KOOP Radio Day Party during SXSW will take place on Sunday, March 9th as a celebration of experimental, indie rock, jazz, synth-pop and Americana music. This year will feature two stages –- one inside and one outside -– to feature an array of performances by Frozen Orange, 9 Cycles Cool Kids, Randall Holt, Calico Sky, Moving Panoramas, JD Clark, and more. Entry is free with an official RSVP here.
Spring Fest 2025
March 9 | 3pm-11pm | Drifters Social
Spring Fest will bring artists, industry pros, and music lovers from around the world to Austin, TX for an incredible day of live music, networking, and career-boosting opportunities. Get ready for a full-day lineup of the best new acts and rising stars! Music will be 3pm-11pm and feature eight bands, free drinks, a vendor market, and giveaways from Texas State Tubes and Austin Tour Company. RSVP here.
SXSWampytonk FEST 2025
March 9 | 1pm-11pm | Sagebrush
SXSWampytonk Fest will host an all-day crawfish boil at Sagebrush. With doors opening at 12pm and music starting at 1pm, attendees can get down to performances by Jesse Lege and Bosco Stomp, Eliza Thorn, Paige Plaisance and Friends, Matt Tedder, The Mellows, and more. Additional information can be found here.
WXSW: A Hill Country Rock ‘N Roll Revival
March 10 | 5pm-10pm | Beerburg Brewing
Join WXSW for an unforgettable evening featuring performances by The Light Aluminum, Rockabilly Filly Rosie Flores and The Talisman, Courtney Santana, and very special guest, Peter Keys of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Parliament Funkadelic. This exciting event takes place just west of downtown Austin at Beerburg Brewing, where attendees can enjoy a nature-crafted experience paired with all the warm hospitality of the Texas Hill Country. Indulge in exceptional craft beer, delicious food, and undoubtedly the best music around! Tickets and additional information can be found here.
Swollen Circus
March 10 | 6pm-9pm | The Continental Club
A festival within a festival on the Monday of SXSW. An Austin tradition since the 1990s, the party is organized by Walter Salas Humara of the Silos and Texas Monthly senior editor Michael Hall, whose 1980s Austin band the Wild Seeds often regroups for the occasion. Eve Monsees & Mike Buck will open the show followed by Julie Lowry Quartet, Wild Seeds, The Stayres, Jean Caffeine, Daphne Tunes, and more. The event is 21+ only. For additional information, click here.
Radio Day Stage
March 10-15 | 12pm- 5pm | Rivian Park at Brush Square Park
The Radio Day Stage features lineups curated by some of the most influential and interesting radio outlets on the planet, including KCRW, KEXP, BBC Radio, KUTX, The Current, KOOP and more. Attendees can discover their next favorite artist at the Rivian Park at Brush Square Park for these free and open to the public stages. HIEN, tiger bae, Cruzloma, Honeyglaze, EL DUSTY, and more are slated to perform. Check out the full lineup and schedule here.
International Nights
March 10-15 | 7pm- 11pm | Rivian Park at Brush Square Park
Following the Radio Day Stage performances, Rivian Park at Brush Square Park will continue its music showcase with its free International Nights showcase. International Nights at SXSW mean a globe-spanning selection of unique international artists. Come and enjoy a tantalizing array of countries and genres. Join us for five nights of stellar performances from a number of international artists at the Rivian Park at Brush Square Park. Get a glimpse at what makes SXSW so special featuring artists from Spain, Czechia, Japan, and India, including Flor, Aiko, Sam Ryder, Tia Ray, Soda Blonde, and more. Check out the full lineup and schedule here.
Rolling Stone Future of Music
March 11-14 | 6:30pm-12am | ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Rolling Stone is set to make its return to Austin with the third annual Future of Music showcase, presented by JBL. Taking place March 11–14 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, this highly anticipated event will bring standout performances from Benson Boone, Megan Moroney, Ivan Cornejo, Rema, and more to SXSW 2025.
The Future of Music concert series coincides with Rolling Stone’s Future of Music print issue, on newsstands in April. The showcase includes talent featured in the third annual Future 25 list, which highlights the artists who have the Rolling Stone staff most excited about the future of music in 2025 and beyond.
While attendees holding a SXSW Badge – Platinum, Music, Film & TV and Interactive, and Music – receive priority admission, those without a SXSW credential may RSVP for admission on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP does not guarantee admission. For the full schedule and to RSVP, click here.
Music For Listeners
March 11-15 | 12pm-6pm | Lazarus Brewing Company
Music For Listeners is going into its 26th year on the radio in San Antonio and is returning to Austin for its 15th round of Daytime Parties. Once again offering amazing lineups at Lazarus Brewing on East 6th Street, it will host indie showcases for five days this year. Attendees can see five days of live music featuring local and national artists and bands, including Consumables, Nara’s Room, Shallowater, Native Sun, La Securite, and more. The event is free and open to the public, though is taking donations to assist with production and equipment costs here.
Howdy Texas
March 11 | 12pm | Still Austin Whiskey Co
BMI is fired up to present its annual Howdy Texas party at Still Austin Whiskey Co. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature performances from nine diverse Texas-based artists, including Smooth Nature, Sydney Wright, KAZIMI, Mikky & The Doom, and more, with styles ranging from R&B/pop with western influences to southern rap, indie-pop and post-punk. Additional information can be found here.
EQ Austin Presents
March 12-15 | 7pm-11pm | Lefty’s Brick Bar
SXSW will partner with local non-profit EQ Austin to host four nights of local talent with KUTX The Breaks, EQ Austin, LatinATX and Global Primestage shows. Supported by KUTX, EQ Austin, and the City of Austin- Office of Arts, Culture, Music and Entertainment, attendees can see free performances by Mason Flynt, Wes Denzel, LYNN, Shanik Hughes, The Tiarras, Faaris, and more. Check out the full lineup and schedule here.
Future of Indie
March 12 | 2:30pm-11:45pm | Sahara Lounge
Discover the next wave of indie talent at the Future of Indie Showcase, presented by the IRAS Foundation. Featuring a curated lineup of independent artists — many performing at SXSW for the very first time — this event highlights fresh sounds, genre-blending performers, and headlining acts that define the future of music. Tickets and additional information can be found here.
C3 Management Official SXSW Showcase
March 12 | 5pm | Stubb’s Bar-B-Q
C3 Management will host an evening at the legendary Stubb’s on Wednesday, March 12th! Presented by Do512 and supporting HAAM, performances will be featured artists from the agency’s roster, including Band of Horses, Jack’s Mannequin, Yoke Lore, Claire Rosinkranz, The Criticals, and The Droptines.This general admission showcase is free to the public, but entry is first come/first served. RSVP does not guarantee admission. SXSW Badge and Wristband Holders receive priority admission. RSVP here.
YETI Music Showcase
March 12-14 | 11am | YETI Flagship
There will be something for everyone at the annual BMI sponsored YETI Music Showcase at the YETI Flagship on South Congress. Over the course of three days, attendees will have the chance to check out 18 sets from emerging artists spanning the spectrum from bedroom pop and rock to indie singer/songwriter and country. The event will also include drink specials and food pop-ups. The showcase is sponsored by Agazul, Coca-Cola, Dickel, Karbach, Smartwater, Topo Chico and White Claw. It is free and open to the public. Additional information can be found here.
SoCo Stomp
March 12-16 | 12pm-7:30pm | C-Boy’s Heart & Soul
The 3rd Annual SoCo Stomp at C-Boy’s Heart & Soul is a free five-day, 50-band live music extravaganza running Wednesday from March 12-16, from 12pm to 7:30pm each day during Austin’s SXSW. Attendees will enjoy a full line-up of bands playing across two stages both indoor and outdoor. The event is free and all-ages (children allowed in parking lot outdoor stage area. 21+ in C-Boys, on VIP deck, and surrounding outdoor areas). There will also be food and drinks available by Halal Y’all ATX Weird Food truck and El Patio. Performances throughout the five days include Greyhounds, Big Freedia, The Point, The Rumble, The Courettes, Sought, The Waco Brothers, Shinyribs, Freedom Rockets, and more. Additional information and the full schedule can be found here.
Third Man Records & CREEM
March 13-14 | 11am-6:30pm | 13th Floor
Third Man Records and CREEM will host a two-day rock n’ roll party from March 13th-14th at 13th Floor. Spanning the two days, performances will include Frankie & The Witch Fingers, Native Sun, Cashier, Golomb, and more. Entry is on a first-come basis. RSVP does not guarantee entry. The event is free with an official RSVP here.
Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW
March 13-15 | 7pm | Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Taking place at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW will kick-off on March 13 with a performance by Texas-born country superstar Koe Wetzel. Up next on March 14, música Mexicana stars Grupo Frontera will take the stage for an exhilarating live set. Presented by Carnival Cruise Line, the grand finale will be headlined by electronic music titan John Summit on March 15. With more performers being announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets and additional information can be found here.
Antone’s 50th x Austin Blues Fest
March 14 | 12pm | Antone’s Nightclub
Introducing Antone’s first-ever SXSW Day Party! Join the venue on March 14th for a day of live performances, free food, Guayakí Yerba Mate, activations, raffles, and more. Artists slated to performance include Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Jackie Venson, The Rumble, Suzanne Santo, and more. For additional information and a free RSVP for entry, click here.
Soul Session
March 15 | 12pm-3pm | Sushi Endo
“Soul Session” will host an R&B showcase on March 15th from 12pm – 3pm at Sushi Endo. Come out and celebrate the new wave of R&B with rising artists Teni, Dominique Senshi, Muzeke, Bobbi Rush, Small Town, and Nala Washington. Entry is free with an official RSVP here.
Austin Loves House
March 15 | 9pm-2am | TOATS
Experience the true artistry of house music with an electrifying night of sound, rhythm, and dance. This will be a night dedicated to the beats, the bass, and the unshakable energy that makes Austin dance. Sets will feature house music royalty with legendary Chicago icon Gene Farris, groundbreaking producer Junior Sanchez, and the prolific JT Donaldson, alongside Austin’s own house music veteran, Erin Millington. Tickets and additional information can be found here.