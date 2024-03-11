The Ultimate Guide To SXSW’s Unofficial Parties In Austin This Week

‘The New Normal’ Vol 4: SXSW Showcase Tuesday, March 12th, 3 pm – 12 am They say the “unofficial” SXSW showcases are some of the best ones. Held at Parlor Room, the free event benefitting Austin Pets Alive! will feature some of the biggest global underground DJs and producers including D Jes, Curtis Bledsoe, Mauricio Meade, Erin Millington, and more. More information can be found here. Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Tuesday, March 12th – Friday, March 15th, 5:30 pm – 12:00 am Returning for a second year, Rolling Stone’s Future of Music will showcase a roundup of artists “shaping the music of tomorrow” including Peso Pluma, Teezo Touchdown, Young Miko, Flo Milli, Uncle Waffles, Faye Webster, and more. The four-night concert series will take place at ACL Live at the Moody Theater and are free and open to the public. Those without a SXSW credential may RSVP for admission on a first-come, first-served basis here.

The Takeover Wednesday, March 13th – Thursday, March 14th, 8:30 pm – 1 am Produced by legendary hip-hop producer / Fresh Pair host Just Blaze, real estate mogul / rap-loving event mastermind Paul Smith, and Uproxx, this two-day party – Wednesday’s “Open House” and Thursday’s “Soul in the Horn” – will see the duo host an epic night of guests that will go down in Austin and hip-hop history at Summit Rooftop and Lounge. Last year’s event brought legends State Property, Jadakiss, Talib Kweli, Bun B, Redman, Dave Chappelle, Anderson .Paak to the stage. This year, attendees can expect performances by Just Blaze, Redman, Soul In The Horn, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Talib Kweli, as well as a comedy showcase with Donnell Rawlings, Wil Sylvince, Matt Richards, and more. The two nights (plus daytime programming on the 13th) are supported by Rabbit Hole and Farmer’s Gin — with both brands creating exclusive cocktails and tasting experiences on-site. Tickets for the Open House and Soul In The Horn takeover are on sale now, with proceeds for the event going directly to charity. Hazy Humpday Wednesday, March 13th, 11 am – 6 pm Presented by M for Montreal, The Haze Connect, and Resound, this day party will host over a dozen artists at Empire Garage. Kicking things off at 11 am, attendees will be able to dance at two stages soundtracked by Daniel Dnato’s Cosmic Country, TAUK, Proxima Parada, Angelo Moore & The Brand New Step, Field Guide, Hot Garbage, and more. The event is free and open to the public with a formal RSVP here.

Marshall Funhouse Wednesday, March 13th – Friday, March 15th, 12 pm – 6 pm / 7:30 pm – 2 am As the name implies, this three-day funhouse-themed festival will feature performances from more than three dozen genre-spanning artists, including Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls, Shannon and the Clams, Dinosaur Jr., Dry Cleaning, Therapy?, The Black Angels, The Armed, Fugitive, and more. Attendees will be able to explore a playful scene at 6th Street’s Parish club full of local food bites, games, and more. The event is free and open to the public with RSVP required for entry. Check out the full lineup and schedule here. FLOODfest Thursday, March 14th, 11 am – 6 pm Taking place at the legendary Mohawk, Flood Magazine will present its eighth annual much-anticipated event featuring artists from around the world across two stages. The day will be soundtracked by Chromeo – the duo’s only SXSW appearance – as well as Hinds, Kneecap, Estevie, Fat Dog, NewDad, Porji, Caleb Landry Jones, and more. FLOODfest is free with RSVP or with a valid SXSW music badge. The event is 21+.

SXSW Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake Thursday, March 14th – Saturday, March 16, 2 pm – 7 pm Held at the largest stage at SXSW overlooking the city skyline, the three-day concert series is free and open to the public. Over 18 artists will take to the stage from 3pm to 7pm each day, including local heroes SaulPaul, Parker Woodland, and Sabrina Ellis & Andrew Cashen (A Giant Dog) to alt-country legends Waco Brothers, to Taiwanese dinosaur-themed duo The Dinosaur’s Skin. Additional information and the performance schedule can be found here. Planetary Presents: SXSW 2024 Day Party Thursday, March 14th, 12 pm – 6 pm LA’s Planetary Group will present an eclectic lineup of artists spanning the globe for an epic day party at Valhalla. London-based multi-instrumentalist and producer will kick off the day at 12:20 pm, followed by Dublin post-punk fivesome Gurriers; South London outfit Fat Dog; lo-fi alternative Brazilian-Austrian artist Vijil, and more. Montreal indie rockers Corridor will conclude with a performance at 5:35 pm. Tickets and additional information can be found here.