We Re-Created The Cheeseburger From ‘The Menu’ — Here’s Our Recipe

The Menu was widely considered one of the best films of 2022 — it made our top 10 of 2022 at UPROXX. The takedown of the overly affluent culture built around the service industry struck a chord that’s very “burn it all down,” which feels very right now. Naturally, the film featured a lot of food — much of it almost absurdly esoteric.

But only one dish really enthralled us. It was… (spoiler alert, I guess?!)… a cheeseburger.

The moment I saw that cheeseburger dances across the screen, I knew I’d be making it soon. It looked too good to ignore. The sesame seed bun, the Oklahoma-style smash burger with white onions, the insane amount of melted American cheese, it all just looked too good to be true in that special cinematic way where movies can over-inflate how transcendent food really is. After all… it was also just a f*cking cheeseburger. (Those who have seen the movie know that this was the entire point.)

The film itself doesn’t overplay the humble fast food staple either. It calls a spade a spade by stating on the screen “just a well-made cheeseburger” and nothing else.

In a way, that description is almost a reference to this wonderful scene from Parks And Rec.

It’s not exactly revolutionary to admit that it’s hard to beat a well-made and simple cheeseburger with no bells and whistles. Good ingredients executed perfectly — salt, fat, meat, carbs. Thanks to that simplicity, the quality of the ingredients and execution actually become the bells and whistles. That’s pretty cool because there’s nothing to hide behind.

Anyway, the best part is that the film lays out each step of the cheeseburger-making process.

Since that is there, it’s pretty easy to replicate this movie recipe. Sure, I’m not sourcing meat from dairy cows raised on a Scandinavian island or baking the “best bread in the world” for the bun. But that’s not the point. The point is to make “just a well-made cheeseburger.” So let’s do that in the style of The Menu.

