Sometimes terms like “overrated” and “over-hyped” conjure the wrong idea. No one’s trying to put these brands on blast or knock them down a peg. And we’re definitely not shaming you for drinking what you like. We’re simply reminding fellow aficionados to taste their whisky, rather than going off of brand perceptions. Make sure you like its flavors, not just its marketing. After all, the world is full of choices and the most famous drams might not always be the most enjoyable. Taking a break from more media-friendly, well-distributed expressions gives you a chance to branch out into something different. Something you haven’t tasted before. Maybe a smokier or sweeter or oakier bottle. With this aim, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to share the most overrated Scotches on the market. Maybe you reject what they say, or maybe it inspires you to broaden your horizons. Either way, no offense is meant to the brands called out here. As the sage Jay-Z says, “It’s not a diss song, it’s just a real song.”

Oban 14 View this post on Instagram Relaxing on the long weekend! #oban14 #singlemalt #scotch #scotchwhisky #whisky #whiskey #alcohol #dram #whiskyporn #angelsshare #angelssharewhisky A post shared by angelssharewhisky (@angelssharewhisky) on May 20, 2018 at 8:58pm PDT This Highland whisky is just about as well-rounded and classic as Scotch gets. It’s rich, smooth, and full of caramel and toasted vanilla. That being said, it’s more of a beginner bottle than anything and, if you enjoy it, you can find many other comparable bottles to try instead of buying it a second time around. Keep things fresh and give new brands a shot!