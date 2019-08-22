We Asked Bartenders To Name The World’s Most Overrated Whiskeys

Getty Image

We like whiskey. We often love whiskey. And, for the most part, we want to celebrate whiskey. But we can’t pretend it’s all good. With that much juice on the market, there’s bound to be a few duds. If we really want to help you get bang for your buck, we shouldn’t shy away from sharing less-than-positive opinions from time to time.

So today, we turn our attention to the most overrated whiskeys. Obviously, we know this will ruffle some feathers. Also, we’d never tell anyone not to drink their favorite whiskeys. “You do you” is our mantra. We’re merely saying that sometimes certain whiskeys get a little overhyped as drinkers reach for the closest, flashiest bottles with the best name recognition.

You know who never falls for the hype like this? Bartenders. That’s why we asked some of our favorites to tell us their choices for the most overrated whiskeys. You’ll be glad to know that they definitely didn’t hold back.

Proper No. 12

Josh Cameron, head bartender at Boulton & Watt in New York City

Sorry, McGregor. You’re a great fighter. But what is Proper 12? Have you even tasted the stuff? I support your business endeavors and I believe in steak for breakfast, but please at least do a little R and D first. Blend it more or age it more or… buy it from someone else before you bottle it.