Whether you enjoy white, spiced, or dark rums, there’s probably a rum out there that’s pretty well-suited to your palate. The spirit has so many iterations from all over the planet that it’s incredibly diverse and eclectic. An aged dark rum and an unaged rhum agricole literally couldn’t taste more different. That, in our opinion, makes rum one of the most fun spirits categories to explore year-round. But with so much of it out there, we understand that it can be intimidating. That’s why we once again turned to our friendly neighborhood bartenders. This time around, we tasked them with revealing their favorite undervalued bottles of this sugarcane (or molasses)-based spirit. We’re talking underappreciated, under-used, and sometimes forgotten bottles that should be on your radar. Keep scrolling to see which bottles bartenders think deserve more love. Sailor Jerry Lewis Caputa, lead bartender at Rosina inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas ABV: 46% Average Price: $20 Why This Rum? For a spiced rum, Sailor Jerry is very versatile, and the spices and vanilla notes are really prominent. I would be willing to pay more for what it is going for in most stores.

Dos Maderas Rum PX Lauren Parton, general manager of Viceroy in Chicago ABV: 40% Average Price: $40 Why This Rum? Aged rums are, in general, undervalued or under-appreciated. I hope we see that change soon. I’d pay $60 per bottle for this. It’s aged in both oak casks and ex-wine casks from Spain. It’s very sweet on the nose and palate, and at the end you get the hints of fruit and that sherry cask. This is another one that is best to have on its own to savor. Diplomatico Mantuano Nicholas Karel, director of bars, lounges, and beverages at Windsor Court in New Orleans ABV: 40% Average Price: $25 Why This Rum? Diplomatico Mantuano is a blend of rums aged up to eight years. This is a truly amazing rum for the price point. With flavors of plum, oak, spice, and vanilla, it’s a great rum for a cocktail and delicious as a sipper. I could easily see this rum selling for $40-$50. Wray & Nephew White Adam Jacobs, lead bartender at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills, California ABV: 63% Average Price: $20 Why This Rum? My favorite value rum is Wray & Nephew White Overproof. It’s been made in Jamaica for hundreds of years so they know what they’re doing. If you’re brave, you’ll find this 126 proof rum is actually still sippable with an ice cube or two. It hits with a little burn at first but that gives way to a molasses undertone and notes of banana.

Of course, the high proof means it mixes great in classic rum cocktails like a mai tai or jungle bird. You can pick it up for about $25, but a little goes a long way and I’d pay twice that. Don Papa 10 Kevin Smith, food and beverage manager at The Vinoy Renaissance in St. Petersburg, Florida ABV: 43% Average Price: $65 Why This Rum? Don Papa 10-year-old Rum loses a lot of the spotlight to some of the other more popular rums, but it is one of the best rums out there. It has superior flavors of honey and candied fruits. It’s a sweet and light rum that is great for both sipping and mixing. It’s so good, I would pay $20-$30 more than the asking price.

Flor de Caña 12 Christopher Rodriguez, lead bartender at Lucy Restaurant & Bar in Yountville, California ABV: 40% Average Price: $40 Why This Rum? The most undervalued bottle of rum is Flor de Caña 12. It does super well in cocktails and is good to drink on ice. Many people think the cheaper the price, the lower the quality. But this rum disproves that. Bacardi Superior White Rum Emily Lawson, bartender and founder of Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville, Arkansas ABV: 40% Average Price: $15 Why This Rum? Bacardi Rum is clean and fresh on the front end. A perfect daiquiri can be accomplished with a bit of lime juice, Bacardi White Rum, and Pink House Alchemy’s cardamom syrup. In addition to its delicious taste, it’s very affordable and won’t break the bank.

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Pascal Pinalt, director of restaurants and bars at The Confidante in Miami ABV: 40% Average Price: $35 Why This Rum? Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva is an amazing sipping rum that is made almost entirely from sugar cane honey. The result is an exceptional rum showing characteristic fruity and sweet flavors to a level of concentration. The finish is chocolate, orange, and melted vanilla ice cream. I would easily pay twice the amount for the rum. Smith & Cross Nick Baitzel, beverage director of restaurant group Sojourn Philly in Philadelphia ABV: 57% Average Price: $28 Why This Rum? Smith & Cross Rum is easily one of the best rums on the market. This aged Jamaican rum has a bit higher proof and is perfect for tiki cocktails and traditional cocktails alike. It’s geat for a hurricane or a rum punch, and definitely worth more than its price.