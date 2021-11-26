Whether you enjoy white, spiced, or dark rums, there’s probably a rum out there that’s pretty well-suited to your palate. The spirit has so many iterations from all over the planet that it’s incredibly diverse and eclectic. An aged dark rum and an unaged rhum agricole literally couldn’t taste more different.
That, in our opinion, makes rum one of the most fun spirits categories to explore year-round. But with so much of it out there, we understand that it can be intimidating. That’s why we once again turned to our friendly neighborhood bartenders. This time around, we tasked them with revealing their favorite undervalued bottles of this sugarcane (or molasses)-based spirit.
We’re talking underappreciated, under-used, and sometimes forgotten bottles that should be on your radar. Keep scrolling to see which bottles bartenders think deserve more love.
Sailor Jerry
Lewis Caputa, lead bartender at Rosina inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas
ABV: 46%
Average Price: $20
Why This Rum?
For a spiced rum, Sailor Jerry is very versatile, and the spices and vanilla notes are really prominent. I would be willing to pay more for what it is going for in most stores.
Dos Maderas Rum PX
Lauren Parton, general manager of Viceroy in Chicago
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $40
Why This Rum?
Aged rums are, in general, undervalued or under-appreciated. I hope we see that change soon. I’d pay $60 per bottle for this. It’s aged in both oak casks and ex-wine casks from Spain. It’s very sweet on the nose and palate, and at the end you get the hints of fruit and that sherry cask.
This is another one that is best to have on its own to savor.
Diplomatico Mantuano
Nicholas Karel, director of bars, lounges, and beverages at Windsor Court in New Orleans
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $25
Why This Rum?
Diplomatico Mantuano is a blend of rums aged up to eight years. This is a truly amazing rum for the price point. With flavors of plum, oak, spice, and vanilla, it’s a great rum for a cocktail and delicious as a sipper.
I could easily see this rum selling for $40-$50.
Wray & Nephew White
Adam Jacobs, lead bartender at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills, California
ABV: 63%
Average Price: $20
Why This Rum?
My favorite value rum is Wray & Nephew White Overproof. It’s been made in Jamaica for hundreds of years so they know what they’re doing. If you’re brave, you’ll find this 126 proof rum is actually still sippable with an ice cube or two. It hits with a little burn at first but that gives way to a molasses undertone and notes of banana.
Of course, the high proof means it mixes great in classic rum cocktails like a mai tai or jungle bird. You can pick it up for about $25, but a little goes a long way and I’d pay twice that.
Don Papa 10
Kevin Smith, food and beverage manager at The Vinoy Renaissance in St. Petersburg, Florida
ABV: 43%
Average Price: $65
Why This Rum?
Don Papa 10-year-old Rum loses a lot of the spotlight to some of the other more popular rums, but it is one of the best rums out there. It has superior flavors of honey and candied fruits. It’s a sweet and light rum that is great for both sipping and mixing.
It’s so good, I would pay $20-$30 more than the asking price.
Flor de Caña 12
Christopher Rodriguez, lead bartender at Lucy Restaurant & Bar in Yountville, California
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $40
Why This Rum?
The most undervalued bottle of rum is Flor de Caña 12. It does super well in cocktails and is good to drink on ice. Many people think the cheaper the price, the lower the quality. But this rum disproves that.
Bacardi Superior White Rum
Emily Lawson, bartender and founder of Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville, Arkansas
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $15
Why This Rum?
Bacardi Rum is clean and fresh on the front end. A perfect daiquiri can be accomplished with a bit of lime juice, Bacardi White Rum, and Pink House Alchemy’s cardamom syrup. In addition to its delicious taste, it’s very affordable and won’t break the bank.
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva
Pascal Pinalt, director of restaurants and bars at The Confidante in Miami
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $35
Why This Rum?
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva is an amazing sipping rum that is made almost entirely from sugar cane honey. The result is an exceptional rum showing characteristic fruity and sweet flavors to a level of concentration. The finish is chocolate, orange, and melted vanilla ice cream.
I would easily pay twice the amount for the rum.
Smith & Cross
Nick Baitzel, beverage director of restaurant group Sojourn Philly in Philadelphia
ABV: 57%
Average Price: $28
Why This Rum?
Smith & Cross Rum is easily one of the best rums on the market. This aged Jamaican rum has a bit higher proof and is perfect for tiki cocktails and traditional cocktails alike. It’s geat for a hurricane or a rum punch, and definitely worth more than its price.
Real McCoy 3 Year
Matty Carroll, beverage director for The Kitchen Restaurant Group in Boulder, Colorado
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $20
Why This Rum?
Real McCoy 3 Year is an absolutely incredible rum produced in Barbados. It is soft and creamy with caramel and vanilla, as well as bright citrus fruits and spice to keep it fresh and energetic. Perfect in a Daiquiri, perfect on the rocks.
It’s so dang good.
Cruzan 9 Spiced Rum
Elvyra Cucovic, beverage manager at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel’s The Social Club in Miami
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $15
Why This Rum?
Cruzan 9 Spiced Rum is super layered and complex in flavor but super smooth, making it easy to drink by itself. It’s also a great base for a rum cocktail. Someone could easily mistake it for a $40 bottle in a blind tasting.
Ron Zacapa 23
Christopher Devern, lead bartender of Red Owl Tavern in Philadelphia
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $50
Why This Rum?
Ron Zacapa 23 is a full-bodied and delicious rum. For those who don’t like sweeter spirits, I highly recommend you at least give it a chance. $50 is a fair price for a rum that can be appreciated in many ways. It’s not your typical cola mixing rum.
I’d be willing to pay $60-$70 for this rum, considering I haven’t found many on the shelf that compares to its quality.