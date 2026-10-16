It’s October, which means the clock is officially ticking for you to get ready for the Halloween party season — that means locking down your costume (or costumes if that’s how you roll), building the ultimate spooky playlist, and of course, figuring out the perfect drink to serve to kick off the night. And our new Halloween series, Good Spirits, with BACARDÍ is here to provide you with the help you need.

Good Spirits features our favorite horror icons talking all things spooky season over a cocktail. In our first episode, Terrifier star Lauren LaVera shared the ingredients to her perfect Halloween party and it all starts with this signature Spookito cocktail.

A spin on the classic mojito, the Spookito pairs BACARDÍ Superior with fresh lime, mint, and soda water for a bright, refreshing base, while a splash of grenadine adds a touch of sweetness and a red tint to give the whole thing a spooky vibe.

Take it from us, it’s delicious, and best of all with just six ingredients, it’s incredibly easy to make. Watch the video above to see how it’s done, and find the full recipe below.