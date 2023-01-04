These Photos From Your Paradise Fiji Will Ignite Your Travel Dreams

Any true festival-goer ought to have a bucket list of experiences. In all honesty, if Your Paradise Fiji is not on that list, it could be because a sedative mud root drink called cava, the national drink of Fiji, is somehow working its magic on you from over 5,000 miles away. Because this party is lit.

Held in a lush utopia in the South Pacific, Your Paradise Fiji prides itself on featuring some of the world’s most exciting artists in an equally stunning setting. From December 10-16, a very lucky group of 600 music-loving adventurers enjoyed six days and nights of action, culture, music, and wellness on the remote Islands of Mamanuca, an archipelago off the coast of Fiji’s mainland.

Each day featured experiences such as surfing Cloud 9 (one of the most sought-after surf breaks in the world), yoga on white sand beaches, flying over bright coral reefs, as well partying in sun hats while skipping across the turquoise sea on Fiji One. In addition to nonstop enjoyment, Your Paradise travelers also balanced their experience by giving back to the fragile ecosystem by planting mangrove trees and participating in other carbon-offsetting activities.

Each action-packed day ended at Your Paradise’s oceanfront main stage, where artists and fans kicked off each night of festivity with a wave goodbye to one of the most beautiful sunsets on the planet. Performances by Ben Böhmer, Netsky, and the eclectic duo Illustrious Blacks, only added overkill to an already perfect setup. Side note, check out this lineup bio for Illustrious Blacks. This is such an epic and fitting intro for a duo that’s produced an album titled, “Neo Afro Futuristic Psychedelic Surrealistic Hippy.”

Bottom line: If music travel is your bowl of cava, it could be time to add one of the world’s most iconic music-travel experiences to the list. These photos speak for themselves, so check them out and get ready. Spots are limited and Christmas is only twelve months away.