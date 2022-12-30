New Year’s Eve is upon us, which means you need to have a few things on hand if you want that NYE house party you’re throwing (or going to) to end with a real bang. A great bottle of bourbon, a killer playlist with all your favorite songs of 2022 (and perhaps an old favorite to lead you into the new year), and, of course, some great top-shelf herb. We’re not just talking about something to get you high, that’s easy. We need that transcendent bud that melts your face, expands your mind, and makes you marvel at the very wonder of life itself. Something you can smoke that’ll make you look up at those NYE fireworks with true, eye-watering, awe. Entering the new year the right way is all about vibes and if you want to start the next chapter of your life with a good one, you’re going to need something that helps set the scene. So we’re shouting out some of our favorite weed products to help get you there. From pre-rolls to one-hitters to flower, here are the cannabis products you need on hand to kick off 2023 and toast to a year well spent. Let’s dive in.

Island — Banana Jealousy Price: $37 The Experience: If you’re looking for a quality jar of flower to entertain the whole party, look no further than Island’s Banana Jealousy. This hand-trimmed, 100% pesticide-free indica strain sports a powerful 28.21% THC content with a sweet fruity scent and sticky deep green buds. Each milky hit of this stuff has a lot of natural sweetness, with notes of banana, sweet cherry, and pine. The high is heavy so you should only need a few hits of this stuff to get a nice body buzz and a blissful euphoric feeling going, just make sure you don’t overdo it because it can knock you on your ass. If you’re worried about couch lock, save this one for the end of the night after the ball has dropped. The Botton Line: Fruity, sweet, and powerful, Banana Jealousy will provide you with the ultimate chill, whether you take just a few hits or a large cough-inducing rip. A Golden State — Honey Flower Price: $69 The Experience: This isn’t the first time I’ve sung the praises of A Golden State, but I can’t think of a better premium top-shelf brand to recommend for toasting to the new year. The sativa strain Honey Flower features a heavy pine flavor with some floral notes of honey sweetness with a touch of lavender that provide an energetic high that makes you feel blissfully idiotic. That might sound like a bad thing, but the way this strain melts anxiety and instills you with a sense of well-being is perfect if you want to turn off a busy mind that is still dealing with all the baggage of 2022. It also gives you a focused high that allows you to appreciate the sensory beauty around you, whether that’s the people you’re with, the music you’re listening to, or the fireworks in the night sky. The Bottom Line: An anxiety melter that allows you to focus in on the beauty of the moment.

HVGC — Chillums Diamond Infused Flower Price: $13.60 The Experience: If you’re looking for a quick hitter that you can smoke on the sneak without the need for any tools, you can’t go wrong with HVGC’s Chillums. This diamond-infused flower packs a powerful high with a half gram of Blue Dream and a THC content of 33.5%, giving you a buzz that is euphoric and stress-relieving, while still remaining energetic and ready to party. The Chillums has everything you need, the weed comes packed in a one-hitter style glass pipe (you’ll get at least 7 rips out of this) that you can light and inhale, without the need for rolling papers, stinky pipes, delicate bongs, or chargeable devices. Grab a few of your friends, head to the backyard, and pass this around for a quick head change, or smoke it in the car alone before the function to get in the right head space. The Bottom Line: Everything you need to get high in a small travel-friendly package. The Smoker’s Club x Holy Smokes — Volcano JobStopper Pre-Roll Price: $50 The Experience: If you want to get absolutely blitzed out of your mind, we’re talking so high that you forget the entire night, look no further than The Smoker’s Club’s Volcano JobStopper Pre-Roll. This is called the “Jobstopper” for a reason — if you smoke this thing alone you will become completely unable to function.

Maybe that’s what you want, maybe you have a high tolerance, or maybe you want to share this in a circle of your closest friends (we suggest this route) but one thing is for certain, this thing packs a powerful, nearly psychedelic high that’ll make you feel as good as the first time you ever smoked. This pre-roll has 2 grams of flower and is infused with .5 grams of Holy Water live rosin wrapped in rice paper delivering 60.4% THC. Each time you inhale you’ll be getting deliciously sweet drag after deliciously sweet drag with a high that’ll make you feel like you’re straight-up floating. The Botton Line: You’ve never been this high. Seriously.