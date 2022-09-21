Nyquil Chicken
Uproxx
Life

TikTok Users Are Cooking Chicken In NyQuil Which… Isn’t The Best Idea Ever, According To The FDA

TwitterContributing Writer

Last week, The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning that cooking chicken in NyQuil is dangerous, and if you’re scratching your head over why anyone would try cooking chicken in NyQuil in the first place, well… because of TikTok, why else? Sometime last year a TikTok showing a user cooking a piece of chicken breast doused in cough syrup (and flipped with a flatiron) went viral, which has led to all sorts of copy-cat posts (most of which have been removed) from users looking to up engagement to their page.

The FDA’s warning reads:

“Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drug to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs. Put simply: Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it.”

The FDA’s warning sent NyQuil trending on Twitter for a good portion of the day yesterday, and while the idea of cooking chicken with cough syrup is truly vile to even think about, if you have any idea how TikTok works it’s obvious that the users cooking chicken in cough syrup are just trolling for views.

Still, you never know who is going to take it seriously, so it’s better that the FDA issued a warning, as ridiculous as it is. Check out some of the reactions from Twitter below.

Travel Guides
A Weekend Guide To Puerto Rico — Where To Play, Eat, And Stay
by: InstagramTwitter
A Late-Summer Adventure Guide To Banff, Canada — Where To Play, Stay, And Eat
by: InstagramTwitter
DJ Nala Shares Her Complete Guide To The Best Los Angeles Restaurants
by: InstagramTwitter
London-Based Duo Franc Moody Gives Us Their Local’s Guide For A Weekend In London
by: InstagramTwitter
Elohim Shares Her Ultimate Palm Springs Travel Guide, Just In Time For Splash House
by: InstagramTwitter
Our Complete Travel Guide To Louisville, Kentucky’s Famed ‘Whiskey Row’
by: Instagram
×