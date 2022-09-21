Last week, The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning that cooking chicken in NyQuil is dangerous, and if you’re scratching your head over why anyone would try cooking chicken in NyQuil in the first place, well… because of TikTok, why else? Sometime last year a TikTok showing a user cooking a piece of chicken breast doused in cough syrup (and flipped with a flatiron) went viral, which has led to all sorts of copy-cat posts (most of which have been removed) from users looking to up engagement to their page.

FDA issued warning of TikTok challenge that encourages people to cook chicken in NyQuil pic.twitter.com/ahTtA8ETsm — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) September 20, 2022

The FDA’s warning reads:

“Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drug to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs. Put simply: Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it.”

The FDA’s warning sent NyQuil trending on Twitter for a good portion of the day yesterday, and while the idea of cooking chicken with cough syrup is truly vile to even think about, if you have any idea how TikTok works it’s obvious that the users cooking chicken in cough syrup are just trolling for views.

Still, you never know who is going to take it seriously, so it’s better that the FDA issued a warning, as ridiculous as it is. Check out some of the reactions from Twitter below.

If you've cooked chicken in NyQuil, you've probably eaten a Tide Pod before. — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) September 21, 2022

*opens the internet* FDA Warns: Don't cook chicken in NyQuil *closes the internet* — Xen 💀 (@MrXenTV) September 20, 2022

Why'd they call it nyquil chicken and not robitusserie — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 20, 2022

NyQuil Chicken? What’s next, Pepto Bismol shrimp? — Cat Doc (@CatDocMD) September 20, 2022

This is why America needs immigrants and people of color. Y'all are putting Nyquil on your chicken because you don't know about spices. Help us help you. Help us make your chicken delicious. You won't even get sleepy or dead, just a food coma. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 20, 2022

For those who like to marinate their chicken in NyQuil, try these! pic.twitter.com/NymRU1P4Jg — Miiiiiike (@fair2midland000) September 20, 2022

The woke left is trying to cancel Nyquil Chicken because they hate traditional American values. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 20, 2022

Me after eating Nyquil chicken pic.twitter.com/ugBMXxy4qw — Midnight_Vi (@Midnite_Vi) September 20, 2022

Great. Now they’re about to keep chicken and NyQuil in a locked case at the grocery store. https://t.co/LoqVj0Qzow — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 20, 2022

Everyone is talking about NyQuil chicken and nobody wants to try my Uncle Benadryl’s one minute rice pic.twitter.com/2d4h8v0eVd — Ryan Marino MD (@RyanMarino) September 20, 2022

NyQuil chicken? Just pop an edible like us normal dirtbags. — Valerie Tosi Spooky B*tch Esq. (@valerie_tosi) September 20, 2022