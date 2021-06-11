Here in the Uproxx Life section, we’ve been waiting with bated breath for the arrival of summer. After we’ve all spent over a year in quarantine, it’s going to feel great to get out there with our friends, rub shoulders with some strangers, drink, get high, and just generally celebrate life. At least we thought it would feel great, but this week people have been putting f*cking mustard on watermelon so who really knows anymore?

Did we forget what the summer is supposed to be? Because this ain’t it, fam. Mustard on watermelon sounds downright brutal.

As is the case with most things weird, we have TikTok to thank for this one, specifically the user Yayayayummy, who is largely credited with starting the trend.

“Watermelon and yellow mustard trust me on this, it is so good,” says Yayayayummy. [Nope, don’t trust him. We just tried it, it tastes exactly like you’d expect.] “Grab yourself a juicy watermelon, cut that baby up… get yourself some French’s Yellow Mustard, it has to be French’s, pour that sucker on, and cheers. It’s so tangy, it’s so vinegary and it matches so well with the watermelon’s sweet juiciness. Trust me, this is so good!”

Sorry Ya, we don’t trust anyone who says “trust me” twice in a paragraph. Trust us on that.

By all means, if you think this even might be good, go ahead and give it a try, but we’re almost certain this is a foul marriage of flavors, just low at how it made Lizzo react!