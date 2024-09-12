When you think of Topanga Canyon, California, visions of a bohemian enclave full of alternative hippies experimenting with psychedelic medicines comes to mind. Or would have… Fifty-ish years ago. During the 1960s, this unincorporated city – located just under 30 miles from Los Angeles – became a center for the West Coast hippie and psychedelic movements. This was a time when counterculture figures sought escape from mainstream society, and Topanga provided that haven. Music pioneers such as Neil Young, The Byrds, Canned Heat, Spirit, The Doors, Joni Mitchell, and Woody Guthrie frequented the area to find musical inspiration and reprieve from LA’s hustle.

It was a haven for rebels. A place for the mad ones to slow down.

Fast-forward half a century later and Topanga Canyon’s history of being a psychedelic epicenter is on the rise again. With a population of just under 10,000 people, its tight-knit community has blossomed into a hub of creative leaders, artists, healers, photographers, writers, and musicians, all of whom lean on the intentional participation and encouragement of one another. Places like Endless Color and the Secret Experience Elsewhere have created a beacon of community-led spaces, while locals regularly host backyard-style pop-up shows and mini-concerts when the need for artistic expression strikes.

“It’s a place where intimate, beautiful moments with musicians happen,” Shaina Rose, photographer, director, and wardrobe stylist told Uproxx. “There’s a special energy that can’t be denied. There’s so much music and art happening, a lot of it being more authentic and funkier than Malibu or LA, where people are trying to “make it big.” Everyone here is interconnected and, with that, there’s a true intentional and supportive artistic community.”

Rose goes on to explain that the mountains and natural environment play a pivotal role in shaping the overall attitude and energy of Topanga. Nestled between the San Fernando Valley and Malibu, its isolation (relative to SoCal at large) makes it a refuge for authentic expression and idealism. And a vector for the psychedelic new wave.

In the summer, the Topanga Days Festival has become an essential annual tradition — celebrating the artistic and free-spirited nature of the canyon’s residents every Memorial Day weekend. It’s the fall, though, where Topanga really gets to show off. On October 5th and 6th, Rose will host an open invite for all creatives for a first-of-its-kind Topanga Open Studios. The event is a great way for those who are “Topanga Curious” to support the town’s local artists while also getting a true and authentic look into the town’s art scene and the creatives who continue to build it up, brick by brick.

Think of it as a multi-venue art festival where a wristband and a map will lead you around the town to see new gallery spaces and meet the artists behind the art. Two weekends later — October 17th-20th — Topanga Film Festival will return for its 18th year to showcase thought-provoking films that push boundaries, promote social awareness, and reflect the unique and eclectic spirit of Topanga.

To showcase Topanga’s artistic community, Shaina Rose shared with us some of her best photos of the scene and offered some context and commentary.

A moment of stillness in a sea of canyon people swaying, dancing, and do-se-do-ing at Topanga Days. Regulars in the Topanga music swirl are Kayla, Taylor, Leah, Lisette, and Olivia.

Topanga’s own Will Worden had the pleasure of melting our hearts with his country crooning on the main stage at Topanga Days, left, while a group of the music scene regulars, Kayla, Taylor, Leah, Olivia, and Lisette, who helped set the tone of the dance party, are caught in their element down below.

Mermaid of the Canyon, Summer Winter stands in a set we built in an open-air covered deck oasis in the canyon, while on the right her sister Ciara / Micelf and French trumpet player Janoya prepare for their show to happen later that night at a local pizza and music joint, Endless Color.

The music in the canyon is not one note — people come from all over the world to connect to the community, open spaces, and nature that inspire their sound. From country to disco funk to basement punk to ambient soundscapes, you can find it all.

Janoya plays a set at Endless Color.

Local Country Cowboy Will Worden and his fellow Texan summer bandmate Phil Hollie at sunset session in the heart of the canyon on the left while Janoya on the right sets the mood with layers of his trumpet.

After a long day in the sun of gracing the stage at Topanga Days, Hunter, left, Sage, and Junior, right, jam on the keys at Fivestar Studio.

Local LA native Jeffertitti is known for his all-vinyl DJ sets and non-genre music. Looking for an all-night dance party? This is the place to be – dancing crews featuring a round-up of Topanga locals and musicians.

When Ciara, of Micelf, sent me her EP in early fall of last year I was an instant fan with it on repeat until it finally launched on streaming platforms (go listen and you’ll know what I mean). Left and right are behind-the-scenes promo for a playful shoot we did for her project, Micelf.

Last year my friend Zeke asked me to co-write and direct a narrative for his song “Mushroom Disco” under his project FriendsOf. What ensued was a classic tale of a wild journey of self-discovery, following the rabbit hole, and the messiness of being humans. These stills feature Zeke who played a mushroom cult leader and his “followers,” who are all friends and locals who brought the whole story to life through their whimsy and playfulness with the story.

The music video is now live — check it out!

Longtime LA and Topanga local, Jeffertitti in his Reno Street Records studio, left — a space that has recorded many songs that are making their way into the Topanga Canyon soundscape. Friend and musician Grant of Depth on the right.

A common scene from a secret party in the hills at a Topanga Days pre-party disco. Nobody boogies on the dance floor quite like Cliff and Irene.

If only I could remember what vinyl was being spun as the whole room burst into a giant conga line! Another scene from the Topanga Days pre-party DJ’d by Jeffertitti.

I love capturing the essence of connection in the photos I capture or the essence of connection to oneself – such as the friendship that is clearly visible through the bond of Will Worden and DJ Jeffertitti on the left and Daniel on the right as he dances in the moment to whatever banger Titti was spinning.

You would never know you’re in the modern era when hanging out with local singer-songwriter Damon Quinn and country crooner Will Worden, left. Band mates of Wodern’s in their most authentic selves at a Topanga Days party.

Worden and Quinn were walking back from the town center so I rolled my window town and snapped this picture, left. A very fitting next picture as I snapped a man all dressed up hanging out of his window in his vintage car going up the boulevard for the Topanga Days parade.

After being gone on travel all winter, this image captures my joy to have a friend back in town – to see her in her essence. Local sweetie, light of the Canyon, and singer-songwriter Ny Oh sips on her morning coffee in our friend’s garden as we get ready to go out for a full day of music, where she was set to play the main stage at Topanga Days with Jonathan Wilson and the rest of his brilliant band.

Two of my favorite personalities and Uber talented musicians of the canyon, Dylan Meek, left, and Al Haus, right, in their element as they take the stage for Topanga Days in Will Worden’s stacked lineup of bandmates.

As a visual storyteller, I love the expressions of most people and musicians, but maybe drummers are… my favorite? Like any art, it brings out a certain side in someone, and I can’t help love the way each of my friends take on a certain body language when they’re caught really in the moment like Caleb Gomes, left. My dear friend Charlie Spillane, right, and I have a running friend joke where I now always take a picture of him with his big rig at any show whenever we find ourselves shooting the same show. I also really love how these two images pair together.

Live Music isn’t the same without the right audience to bring their energy to the space. I love looking out at the people and capturing the looks on their faces, the volume of folks in attendance, and the atmosphere of the energy they bring that the musicians feed off. It’s all connected and you can really see that here, left, especially with a crowd full of local friends and fans. Now what would Topanga Days be without some of our own local heroes participating in a pie-eating contest?

The stage shares a home with many, including moments like this, right?