Parachute pants are intrinsically tied to the history of hip-hop. The rise of these lightweight, flowy, ripstop nylon pants travels in a parallel track with the rise of rap music, being the chosen garment of NYC b-boys and b-girls in the early ‘80s and solidifying itself as the look of hip-hop by 1990 when M.C. Hammer dropped his infectious hit, “U Can’t Touch This.” Hell, you could make the argument that this website, UPROXX, might go under a different name if it wasn’t for parachute pants and the rich history of b-boys and b-girls (for those who don’t know, uprocking is a type of competitive street dance that originated in NYC in the ’80s).

Before streetwear was a marketable term and the dominating aesthetic of modern fashion, parachute pants were there, laying the groundwork. Simply put, streetwear in 2024, with its loose silhouettes, its comfort-focused fits, its perfect synthesis of fashion-forward ideas and utilitarian functionality, wouldn’t look the way it does without the parachute pants era of the 1980s.

As is always the case with fashion, trends are cyclical, and as a new generation of fashionistas has begun to embrace baggy fits comes the resurgence of the parachute pants, and Under Armour’s Unstoppable Collection, with its subtle modernization of the form, proves that they are looking better than ever.

From its origins with military paratroopers to the way breakdancers reshaped, repurposed, and reinvigorated the garment, parachute pants have had quite a fascinating ride. These two pieces from the UA Unstoppable Collection feel like a long-overdue victory lap for the pants that arguably started streetwear. But UA didn’t just bring back an old classic, they outfitted the parachute pants with the sort of forward-thinking approach to tech that makes the brand so beloved. Let’s talk about why they are some of our current favorites.

Women’s UA Unstoppable Ripstop Parachute Pants

Price: $100

The Women’s UA Unstoppable Ripstop Parachute Pants are very much designed with functionality and fashion in mind. The pants can be worn from the field to the street, offering four-way stretch material for mobility, and water-repelling UA Strom technology, but also combine a fashion-forward loose full cut with bungee adjustments at the waistband and bottom hem for a customized fit.

Pick up a pair of Women’s UA Unstoppable Ripstop Parachute Pants here.

Women’s Unstoppable Vent Parachute Pants

Price: $75.97 (Taupe Dusk)/ $100 (Black)

The Vent Parachute Pants feel like a more radical take on the design than the Ripstop version. The silhouette here is comfortably oversized, offering a more eye-catching shape that looks made for hip-hop dance choreography. The oversized fit is streamlined with bungee adjustments at the hem and an internal drawcord with an elastic waistband. We think the pants look best with the hem’s adjustment fully relaxed, giving you that shoe-shrouding look.