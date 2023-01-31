Like whiskey, rum, and other spirits, gin is dominated by a handful of big names. We’re talking about the likes of Bombay Sapphire, Tanqueray, Hendrick’s, and Beefeater. Even when you jump to the more craft level of gin, you’ll still find the same names over and over again — Sipsmith, The Botanist, Money 47, and others. And while you can’t go wrong with any of those brands, gin is such a popular spirit that there are also countless lesser-known gins well worth your time. Sometimes these smaller brands get lost in the shuffle. It’s much easier to stroll into your local liquor store or peruse your favorite online retailer and simply grab the popular bottles. But if you don’t give some of the underrated, lesser-known brands a shot, you’re really missing out — this is where a lot of innovation occurs. In an effort to find some of these proverbial juniper-filled diamonds in the rough, we went to the professionals who bide their time behind the bar for help. We asked a few well-known bartenders to tell us their favorite lesser-known gins to mix with this season. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks. Blackwoods Classic Dry Vintage Gin Mikee Hardison, bartender at American Barrel in Columbia, Tennessee ABV: 40% Average Price: $30 The Gin: I think Blackwoods Vintage Dry Gin is a fun winter cocktail gin based on its seasonal flavor profiles. It adds to the flavor profile of the different vintages based on the regional growing conditions for the time period. Tasting Notes: Juniper, earthy grass, vanilla, and citrus are all prevalent flavors that will add depth to your favorite wintry cocktail. D. George Benham’s Sonoma Dry Gin Roberto Cibrian Stockbridge, USBG bartender located in Boston ABV: 45% Average Price: $40 The Gin: D. George Benham’s from Sonoma. Derek George Benham created this expression after falling in love with the bold flavors of gin while on a trip to Spain. It’s a great gin for cocktails year-round, especially during the winter months. Tasting Notes: It’s very balanced botanical notes with buddha’s hand lemon, mint, and juniper. One of my favorites for mixing.

Sipsong Indira Gin Greg Coll, food and beverage director at Dawn Ranch in Guerneville, California ABV: 45% Average Price: $40 The Gin: Sipsong Spirits Indira Gin is a boldly unique Sonoma County favorite, distilled using grapes and corn with cumin, cardamom, and coriander dominating the palate. Tasting Notes: Something about the combination of flavors like juniper, coriander, and lime is just magically warming the soul. Simply mix with tonic or venture out of the box for a whole new winter cocktail experience. Ransom Old Tom Gin Raul Ayala, lead bartender at Shelby’s Rooftop in San Francisco ABV: 44% Average Price: $38 The Gin: One of my favorite Gins to mix during wintertime is Ransom Old Tom Gin from Seattle Washington, because of its clean taste and provocative coastal flavors and aromas. Tasting Notes: Malty and woody with hints of orange and seductive evergreen shrubs. Perfect for straightforward drinks like a Martinez or an old fashioned. St. George Dry Rye Reposado Gin Brandon Ristaino, co-founder and beverage director at Good Lion Hospitality in Santa Barbara, California ABV: 49.5% Average Price: $50 The Gin: The St. George Dry Rye Reposado Gin is perfect for wintry cocktails. The gin is made from 100% pot still rye, which is then rested in French and American oak wine casks. It makes a world-class Martinez and can be subbed in for most whiskey and cold-weather classics. Tasting Notes: The flavors of heavy malt, spicy rye, and barrel sweetness really add up to being a cold month classic ingredient.