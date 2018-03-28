A Vlogger Is Being Sued For $25K By In-N-Out For Posing As Their CEO

UPROXX

When you think of pranking, you probably think of something innocent and playful like, say, putting fake spiders on a toilet seat or making Brussels sprout cake pops. Something that takes little effort and makes people laugh after the initial shock wears off. You probably imagine people slapping you on the back after and saying, “Hey, Brandon, that was a crack up.”

But then again, you’re probably not a professional YouTube personality. Just about everyone with wifi agrees that YouTube pranks have gone way too far in the past few years— see: anything produced by Logan Paul. But we may be seeing the light at the end of the terrible prank tunnel, thanks to cult-classic burger chain (and well-paying employer) In-N-Out.

Self-styled vlogger and troll Cody Roeder, aka Trollmunchies, decided it would be funny, we guess, to walk into several In-N-Out locations, pretend to be the new CEO, and loudly criticize the food and cleanliness, all while being secretly filmed. He even went so far as to enter employee-only spaces, like the frickin’ kitchen, so he could demand a burger and fries as a “taste test.”

You know, as a prank. The hilaaaaarity!

YouTube

Anyone who knows anything about In-N-Out knows that they’re not only family-owned—they’re also super protective of their image. They will not hesitate to sue if they believe their image is being used in a detrimental way. So Roeder probably shouldn’t be surprised that the chain is suing him for $25,000 in damages. And slapping a restraining order on him.

Ouch. Hope it was worth it, dude.