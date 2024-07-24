Once upon a time, Paul Wall had the internet going nuts, but these days, the online world is more into America’s Native Spirit. In 2024, if you haven’t noticed, the whiskey world is very accessible online and there’s steady chatter about drops, what’s hot, and aftermarket prices. People across the globe are connecting over a shared passion for distilled spirits, bourbon in particular. With brands like Buffalo Trace, Sagamore Spirits, and Holladay Distillery tapping the power of the online bourbon community to craft unique releases catered to their real-world audiences, it’s clear that the innovative people who have amassed online can significantly impact the industry. Buffalo Trace notably harnessed the power of the internet to create a special ongoing expression, Weller C.Y.P.B., short for Choose Your Perfect Bourbon, which allowed consumers to visit their website and vote for their ideal whiskey production conditions. Initially released in 2018, the expression has been a big hit with fans (like the rest of the Weller lineup), so much so that bottles of Weller C.Y.P.B., which carries a suggested retail price of $49.99, regularly sell for north of $500 online. Is the bourbon perfect? Many people who frequent digital whiskey spaces like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram don’t seem to think so. Still, the excitement behind the idea resulted in a hit whiskey for the brand. For their part, Sagamore Spirits in Baltimore, Maryland, recently reached out directly to well-known influencers to craft a special release that they dubbed “The Creator’s Cask.” Bringing in four whiskey influencers to select a unique two-barrel blend went one step beyond the typical single-barrel selections that have become so popular in American whiskey. The release itself was well-received and further underscores the growing trend of internet personalities and content creators gaining real skin in the game. Now that creators have a larger say in what major distilleries produce, it only makes sense to tap them directly for insight into the trends that they’re seeing and, in some cases, contributing to in the American whiskey space. After all, content creators are often among the select few who can consistently score prized expressions — typically doing so before those offerings reach the general public. Armed with that type of premium advance access, content creators are often uniquely positioned to be canaries in the coal mine, signaling to the public which of the whiskey calendar’s rapidly expanding “limited editions” are worth hunting down. To that end, we reached out to several creators across different digital platforms to ask them directly: what are the internet’s favorite bourbons of 2024, and which of them are worth your time? Their industry credentials are real, and they run the gamut from spirits competition judges, brand owners, and experienced single-barrel selectors. It’s interesting to note that several bottles on this list were cited multiple times. Still, the overall picture these creators collectively paint is one of wide-ranging variety, showing how whiskey fans in different corners of the web have developed their respective tastes. Without further ado, here are the internet’s favorite bourbons of 2024! The Creator: Lynn Palmer (@the_whiskey_gal) 26.8k followers on Instagram, Bourbon Charity Ambassador. 1. Hard Truth Sweet Mash Wheated Bottled in Bond Bourbon

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Hard Truth’s Sweet Mash Wheated Bottled in Bond Bourbon, made from 69% Corn, 19% Wheat, 12% Malted barley, is the fledgling distillery’s first wheated bourbon expression. Though their still was only built in 2018, Hard Truth has been gaining ground in the past two years among internet-savvy bourbon aficionados, primarily thanks to their rye. Lynn’s Notes: It’s everything I love in a Wheated bourbon. It’s full of vanilla, sweet bread, and butter, as well as baking spices with a lovely caramel apple note that just keeps me coming back to this one! Why We Think You’ll Love It: Hard Truth utilizes a sweet mash process that tends to produce a leaner and, arguably, more approachable whiskey. With lightly sweet notes and a surprisingly delicate mouthfeel, this under-the-radar bourbon deserves its swelling hype. 2. Milam & Greene Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $66 The Whiskey: Milam & Greene Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon comes from the Fall 2019 distilling season and is aged for 4+ years in char 4 barrels. The expression is part of Milam & Greene’s “Blender’s Reserve Releases.” Lynn’s Notes: This one gets its notes from that Texas heat. It’s earthy, leather, and chocolate right off the bat. It leads into more honey and floral notes the more I sip…which just pulls me into this one. It’s ever-evolving. Why We Think You’ll Love It: While Texas whiskey can be polarizing because it has a misconception of being overtly brash, Milam & Greene takes another tack with this release. Much of that heat is kept in check at a Bottled in Bond regulated 50% ABV, yet it can still put forth a cavalcade of bold flavors. Saddle up because you know this is the ride for you. 3. Barrell Batch 36

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Barrell Batch 36 is the eye-catching new release from the brand, which marks the debut of their new packaging. This cask-strength blend of straight bourbon features 9-year bourbon from Kentucky, 7.5, 8, and 10-year bourbon from Indiana, and 8 and 15-year bourbon from Tennessee. Lynn’s Notes: Barrell never fails. This Batch 36 is just more proof of that. It’s full of honey, citrus zest, cinnamon-dusted donuts, and all with a lengthy finish. It’s truly one I keep pouring. Why We Think You’ll Love It: This bourbon already made it into the top 3 of our “Best New Bourbons To Buy This Summer” list so it seems the internet got this one right! Not only is it chock-full of bold flavors, but it’s also relatively easy to find and moderately priced for an allocated cask-strength bourbon that is sure to surprise. The Creator: TJ Gamble (@Brewzle) 651k subscribers on YouTube 1. Green River Cask Strength Single Barrel ABV: 61.25%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Green River fulfilled a lot of bourbon fans’ wishes when they took their already successful single-barrel program and added cask-strength bourbon to the mix earlier this year. This expression was announced in conjunction with a small batch version: Green River Full Proof Bourbon. TJ’s Notes: I’ve been a fan of Green River since its release a couple of years ago. I’m a sucker for fruit-forward bourbons, but I needed more proof and intensity of flavor than those early releases provided. I was excited when I finally saw Green River Single Barrels at cask strength, followed by a cask strength small batch release. That citrus-forward bourbon with all the proof that the whiskey deserves did not disappoint, and the hype for these bottles is well-deserved. Why We Think You’ll Love It: Similar to Green River Full Proof, the Cask Strength Single Barrel version is an outstanding value. While they’re a bit harder to come by, this Owensboro, KY, offering is more readily available than many other barrel-proof, single-barrel bourbons. This expression is a total game-changer with a chest-warming ABV and the added allure of single-barrel variety. 2. Old Dominick Bourbon ABV: 50.05%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Old Dominick Bourbon’s unique proof point was selected to honor their home zip code, 901. TJ’s Notes: I spend considerable effort trying to find the best up-and-coming regionally distributed brands that offer something different than the mainstream producers on the market. Old Dominick’s Bourbon definitely fits that bill. Rye is often a four-letter word to bourbon enthusiasts, mostly due to a lack of experience with good rye whiskey. In an effort to appeal to the masses, many larger producers shy away from showcasing the rye in their bourbon. Even if it’s a major part of their mashbill, its flavor impact is usually minimized. Old Dominick is unapologetic with its 44% Rye mashbill, which provides a complexity and sophistication that you just don’t see in a lot of bourbons. Why We Think You’ll Love It: At a lower ABV than their Huling Station Straight Bourbon, the distillery’s namesake expression is a tad more approachable, even with its unconventional mash bill. In contrast to their Huling Station lineup, this expression isn’t quite as easy to find, but that will surely continue to evolve as its popularity grows. 3. Pursuit United Double Oaked Bourbon

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Double Oaked Bourbon is the latest release from Pursuit United, which first hit shelves in March of this year. This limited-release bourbon was created in partnership with InnerStave, which provided the custom 36-month air-dried French oak staves that Pursuit United’s signature bourbon blend was finished in for this release. TJ’s Notes: I was lucky enough to swing by Pursuit Spirits while they were releasing their distillery-only Double Oaked project. It was an overwhelming caramel butterscotch bomb that you rarely see on an unflavored whiskey. I fell in love instantly and have been hearing rumblings that the batch 2 release might be even better. I think they are still distillery only at this point [it’s also available online], but I’d definitely keep an eye out for a bottle of the new Pursuit Double Oaked Bourbon. Why We Think You’ll Love It: As a bit of internet inception, Pursuit United was started by a pair of popular whiskey podcasters, Ryan Cecil and Kenny Coleman. The duo have turned their depth of knowledge and prodigious blending prowess into an increasingly popular brand and with this outstanding Double Oaked expression catching on like wildfire across the web, the only time better than now to pursue this limited edition bourbon is yesterday. The Creator: Danielle K. (@coffeeblackwhiskeyneat) 37.4k followers on Instagram 1. Hard Truth Bottled in Bond Wheated Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Meeting the standards of 1897’s Bottled in Bond Act, this new bourbon expression from Hard Truth Distillery in Nashville, Indiana is quickly becoming their most popular bourbon expression. Danielle’s Notes: Originally known for their sweet mash rye whiskies, Hard Truth has released their latest hit, a sweet mash bottled in bond wheated bourbon. I love the rich cherry cobbler, dark chocolate, blueberry jam, and charred marshmallow notes that you get in this pour. And at 100 proof, it is the perfect balance of flavor and strength. Why We Think You’ll Love It: With two votes for this bourbon now on the board, it should be dawning on you that Hard Truth brought the goods. Those fruit-forward notes and relatively approachable ABV make this an ideal bourbon for anyone who’s curious about the output of American craft distilleries in 2024. 2. Green River Full Proof Bourbon

Average Price: $49 The Whiskey: New for 2024, Green River launched their Full Proof Bourbon late last spring. Clocking in at a shade over 117 proof, this expression continues the brand’s trend of delivering moderately priced, high-quality bourbons. Danielle’s Notes: Green River’s Full Proof Bourbon checks all the boxes that I look for in a whiskey: cask strength, aged 5-7 years, and under $50. It brings notes of beignets, clove, honeydew melon, and maraschino cherries. Why We Think You’ll Love It: Bourbon at a higher ABV is all the rage these days, so to create one here that allows the proof to run wild while the cost is kept in check is exactly what consumers are looking for. This bourbon is a no-brainer and a must-buy. 3. 15 Stars First West Fine Aged Bourbon ABV: 53%

Average Price: $140 The Whiskey: 15 Stars is a non-distilling producer that honors Kentucky’s history as the 15th state. This particular release, their limited edition First West Bourbon, has been racking up awards since it was first released in 2022. Danielle’s Notes: Another brand that has been getting a ton of recognition lately is 15 Stars, particularly with their latest release, First West. A blend of bourbons from 7-15 years old, bringing notes of Boston cream pie donuts, pecan shortbread cookies, and an intense oak finish. This whiskey is a great representation of a traditional bourbon that also showcases a complex flavor profile for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Why We Think You’ll Love It: 15 Stars has rapidly proven to be a non-distilling producer of note on the American whiskey scene. Since its founding in 2021 by father and son duo Rick and Ricky Johnson, the brand has won awards up and down their portfolio — each seemingly more successful than the last. While they also have hits with their Triple Cask and Sherry Cask finished bourbons, this one equally deserves your attention if you aren’t already familiar with those releases. The Creator: Denaya Jones (@DEEStilled) 3k followers on Instagram, Seelbach’s Warehouse Manager, and Soul Palate Podcaster 1. Rare Character Old Cassidy Bourbon – Selected by @BourbYourEnthusiasm

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: This highly limited expression from Rare Character was the first time they’ve released the brand Old Cassidy into the wild. The brainchild of founder Pablo Moix and selected in collaboration with Bourb Your Enthusiasm (yours truly), this exclusive single-barrel offering sold out in less than a minute when it was released on Seelbach’s website this past June. Denaya’s Notes: This is one of those bourbons that I am so happy to say lives up to the internet hype. I live for a dram that takes me to a place of nostalgia, and that peanut butter/chocolate chewy bar note on this bourbon gives me all of the yummy nostalgic feels. Why We Think You’ll Love It: Rare Character has arguably been the hottest bourbon brand online over the past year, and Old Cassidy is just a continuation of that trend. This release has already landed in the top five of our “Best Bourbons of 2024 (So Far)” list and sold for over $1,000 at a recent Sotheby’s whiskey auction. Let this endorsement be the straw that breaks the camel’s back and leads you to seek it out — if you can find it. 2. Green River Full Proof Bourbon ABV: 58.65%

Average Price: $49 The Whiskey: By now you should know the drill with this one. This small batch of select barrels features bourbon with a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley. Denaya’s Notes: Green River has been getting so much well-deserved love this past year. Their Full Proof bourbon expression is a beautiful balance of smoke, spice, fruit, earth, and leather. It’s a Kentucky Bourbon drinker’s dream, for sure. Why We Think You’ll Love It: While having an internet signal isn’t a prerequisite for enjoying this bourbon, it certainly helps raise awareness of its popularity. You can trust that the popularity is warranted, or you can buy a bottle and try it. The choice is yours. 3. Seelbach’s 9-Year Batch 002

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Seelbach’s has been entrenching itself in whiskey’s digital retail space since July 2018. In that time, they’ve become one of the internet’s most trusted sites for curated craft whiskey selections thanks to founder Blake Riber’s passion for bringing high-quality, small-scale whiskey producers to the masses. They’ve since moved into independent bottling and private blending with this 9-year, 5-month bourbon from a 75% corn, 15% rye, 10% malted barley mash bill, marking just their 6th foray in their Private Reserve series. Denaya’s Notes: At the risk of sounding biased, Seelbach’s 9-Year would be an easy daily drinker if I identified as the daily drinker type. The rich dark chocolate, freshly opened leather, pepper, and maple syrup are just classic enough and just special enough to classify as “crushable.” Why We Think You’ll Love It: As the folks responsible for not just tasting the vast majority of the internet’s favorite craft whiskey brands but also the ones responsible for bringing them to the attention of a wider audience, it’s safe to say that Blake, Denaya, and the team know a thing or two about bourbon. With each Private Reserve release, they’re only gaining more experience as producers, adding to the fountain of knowledge they’ve acquired over six years as tasters and retailers. That unique nexus of expertise is on full display with this expression. The Creator: Jason Callori (@TheMashAndDrum) 91.3k subscribers on YouTube 1. Green River Full Proof Bourbon ABV: 58.65%

Average Price: $49 The Whiskey: The most popular selection on this list, Green River Full Proof strikes an awesome balance of affordability and great taste. Jason’s Notes: As Green River continues to solidify itself as a pillar of quality and value, no bourbon to me says this more right now than Green River Full Proof. For about $50, this bourbon punches above its price point and delivers rich flavors that can go up against bottles 2-3x its price. Why We Think You’ll Love It: If you want an incredibly flavorful and exceedingly well-priced bourbon, you’d be hard-pressed to do better than Green River Full Proof. While so-called influencers are sometimes derided for showcasing expensive bourbon, this is one bottle that high rollers and the hoi polloi alike can stand behind. 2. Bardstown Bourbon Co. Collaborative Series: Amrut

Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: Featuring a blend of 14-year Kentucky, 11-year Kentucky,10-year Kentucky, 9-year Indiana, and 8-year Indiana Bourbon, Bardstown Bourbon Co. Collaborative Series: Amrut marks a first-of-its-kind partnership between a major Indian whisky brand with a major bourbon brand. For the release, Bardstown Bourbon Co. aged their unique blend of bourbons in former Amrut Indian Single Malt casks for 18 months. Jason’s Notes: This collaboration with Amrut Distillery blew me away with its rich characteristics of Amrut Indian Single Malt fused together with Kentucky and Indiana whiskeys. It’s one of the most unique whiskeys I have tasted in a long time. The deep cherry cordial flavors, coupled with the smoked chocolate maltiness of the Amrut, make this one a must-have for bourbon drinkers who want to try something unique. Why We Think You’ll Love It: While American whiskey drinkers may not be as familiar with Indian Single Malt as they are with bourbon, this collaboration will go a long way in changing that. For bourbon fans who shy away from the prototypical flavors found in malt whiskey, Bardstown Bourbon Co. Collaborative Series: Amrut will release the shackles. This expression amplifies the best of both worlds, creating a captivating mash-up that deserves immediate attention. 3. Russell’s Reserve 15-Year Bourbon ABV: 58.6%

Average Price: $450 Jason’s Notes: This bourbon lived up to the hype for me personally because it reminds me of some of my favorite Wild Turkey offerings from the 80s and 90s. There is a throwback flavor profile that brings rich dark fruit, molasses, oak, and a long concentrated finish that goes on for days. It’s a pricey bottle at an MSRP of $250, but other bourbons this year will have a tough time being more impressive than this one. Time will tell! Why We Think You’ll Love It: Russell’s Reserve 15 has been one of the most buzzed-about bourbon releases of the year, and let’s be clear about why — it’s age-stated, limited edition, delicious Wild Turkey whiskey. We even contributed to some of the buzz ourselves. This is truly one of the bourbons you don’t want to miss in 2024. Chances are you’ll be hearing about how good it is for years. The Creator: Sarah Jeltema (@whiskynomad) 109k followers on Instagram 1. Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Crafted from a blend of 66.6% non-GMO Corn, 12% two-row Barley, 11.4% winter Rye, and 10% soft white winter Wheat, Frey Ranch’s mash bill isn’t the only thing unique about their grain input. They also grow 100% of the grains that go into their whiskey on their family-owned farm. This expression is their first cask-strength release. Sarah’s Notes: Frey Ranch embodies the ground-to-glass/farm-to-table concept. It is meticulously crafted from a family-owned, sustainable farm, ensuring exceptional quality and a distinct profile that reflects the terroir of Northern Nevada. I love their single barrels most, but the Uncut is fantastic. Why We Think You’ll Love It: We already named Frey Ranch’s showstopping Cask Strength Bourbon among the “Top 10 Non-Kentucky Bourbons” of 2024, and that’s for good reason. By marching to the beat of their own drum, Frey Ranch is beating out the lion’s share of their competitors with this excellent barrel-proof bourbon. 2. Ironroot Republic Apotheosis VI Triple Sherry Cask Finished Bourbon ABV: 56.1%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Apotheosis VI is a fairly unique bourbon blend in that it utilizes three different Sherry finishing casks: PX, Oloroso, and Amontillado. Sarah’s Notes: Ironroot Republic Distilling’s Apotheosis VI Triple Sherry Cask Finished Bourbon is my second choice. Their combination of French techniques with Texas-grown and heirloom corn is both innovative and a great representation of how amazing Texas spirits can be. They use three different sherry finishes in this bourbon, resulting in a fantastic flavor journey. Why We Think You’ll Love It: We’re already fans of Ironroot Republic, whose Head Distiller, Jonathon Likarish, is leading the brand to the forefront of Texas whiskey. While they’ve already figured out Straight Bourbon, it’s their knack for multiple cask finishes that have been catching eyes throughout the industry. Apotheosis VI certainly deserves a seat at the head of the class when it comes to that category. 3. Lost Lantern Summer of Bourbon 2024 Single Casks: Boulder Colorado Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished In An Armagnac Cask

Average Price: $120 The Whiskey: Featuring a mash bill of 51% corn, 44% malted barley, and 5% rye, the 7-year-old bourbon from this single cask yielded 300 bottles. Released at cask strength and non-chill filtered, this is the first cask-finished expression under the Lost Lantern banner. The whiskey itself was aged for 4.5 years in New Oak and then finished for 2.5 years in an Armagnac cask. Sarah’s Notes: Lost Lantern hunts down some of the best independent bottles I’ve ever seen. This one is no exception. Boulder Spirits, out of Colorado, uses their elevation to make some truly bold bourbons, and this is the first finished bourbon I’ve seen that comes from that distillery. The high malt bourbon base pairs fantastically with the sweet finish. Why We Think You’ll Love It: If writers are the proto-whiskey content creators, then it makes sense for things to be coming full circle here. Prior to founding Lost Lantern Spirits, co-founder Adam Polonsky was a Senior Whisky Specialist at ​Whisky Advocate​. Together, he and his partner Nora Ganley-Roper are swiftly becoming the preeminent independent bottlers in America. If you want to discover just what makes that producer category so interesting, then this unique Armagnac-finished straight bourbon from Colorado’s Boulder Spirits should be one of your first stops. The Creator: Kevin Carlson (@bourbon_notes) 69.3k followers on TikTok 1. Old Fitzgerald 13-Year Bottled in Bond Wheated Bourbon VVS ABV: 50%

Average Price: $1,400 The Whiskey: Comprised of tanked bourbon from a bygone time, Old Fitzgerald VVS 13-Year was distilled in 1999, not long after the company acquired the Bernheim Distillery. After spending 13 years aging the traditional way, this liquid was deemed superlative enough to warrant being dumped in steel tanks to halt the maturation process before it was set aside for another 12 years. Now, in 2024, to commemorate 25 years of Heaven Hill owning the Bernheim Distillery, this bourbon is finally ready to see the light of day. Kevin’s Notes: Since Old Fitzgerald VVS first splashed on the scene, I have literally not seen a negative review on it. It also might be the only bourbon I have seen actually increase in value on the secondary market in 2024. I’m dying to get this decanter, but for now, I have some samples on the way. Why We Think You’ll Love It: This bourbon landed all the way at the top spot on our recent “Ranking All 28 Bourbons From Heaven Hill” round-up, and we aren’t alone in the praise. While you’ll have to either pay a visit to the distillery or shell out a pretty penny online to buy this bottle due to its outsized popularity, rest assured that if you happen upon a taste of it, you won’t be disappointed. 2. Russell’s Reserve 15-Year Bourbon

Average Price: $450 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve 15-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is the brand-new limited release from Wild Turkey’s Russell’s Reserve lineup. With 13 years marking the previous pinnacle of age statements in the series, this new 15-year expression has two years of extra age and an increase of three proof points while remaining non-chill filtered. Kevin’s Notes: Russell’s Reserve 15 literally broke the internet — TWICE! This bottle has the biggest hype I’ve seen online so far for “Whiskey of the Year” contention. The question is, can it really be better than Wild Turkey Generations from this past fall? Many whiskey personalities I trust have anointed it as a true George T. Stagg competitor for overall bourbon supremacy. That’s saying a lot. When my bottle gets in, I’m going to blind it against Generations, which was my favorite in a recent Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse, Elijah Craig Batch C923, and George T. Stagg blind-tasting lineup. We shall see! Why We Think You’ll Love It: We deemed this the number one new bourbon to buy this summer, so it ain’t just the internet going nuts over this well-aged Wild Turkey whiskey. Though, to be sure, folks are going crazy over this one online, with whiskey fans causing multiple site crashes when the brand announced a series of releases on their website. 3. Green River Full Proof Bourbon ABV: 58.65%

Average Price: $49 The Whiskey: The brand-new Green River Full Proof Bourbon is clearly on the top of many whiskey reviewers’ minds. While Green River has been applauded since its 2022 reintroduction across the web, this Full Proof addition to its core lineup is receiving the most buzz. Kevin’s Notes: Green River Full Proof Bourbon might be my new king of the “under $50” category. Delicious, full of flavor, and surprisingly drinkable for a barrel-proof bourbon. Why We Think You’ll Love It: We can’t seem to stop adding to the chorus of folks who are huge fans of this whiskey now. Come for the incredible medley of flavor, then add a second bottle to your shopping cart thanks to the budget-friendly price. The Creator: Da’Mon Brown (@VABourbonHunter) 39.4k followers on Instagram, Co-Founder of River City Whiskey 1. K. Luke Small Batch Barrel Strength Bourbon (Batch 9)

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: The bourbon that goes into K. Luke’s Small Batch Bourbon blends come from a variety of distilleries in Kentucky and Indiana, but each batch is meticulously blended by husband-and-wife co-founder team Jonathan and Jennifer Maisano. Da’Mon’s Notes: I personally have had 3-5 different batches from K. Luke’s bourbon lineup, and I’ve really enjoyed them all. What’s been fun to see is that ever since I first got into their whiskey, I’ve noticed a lot more people posting about a variety of different batches online and comparing them. As an experienced barrel selector who’s just getting into blending, I’d say their blends have always impressed me. Why We Think You’ll Love It: There are always slight variations between K. Luke’s small batch blends, but Batch 9, in particular, indicates that they’ve hit a stride. First-level certified sommelier Jonathan Maisano and his wife and co-founder Jennifer Maisano may be running a nascent brand, but their industry experience runs deep. Trust us when we say that you need to start collecting these batches sooner rather than later. The internet is already catching wind of how great each release is, and you don’t want to be last. 2. Rare Character Old Cassidy Bourbon – Selected by @BourbYourEnthusiasm ABV: 60.7%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: This exclusive single barrel expression, hand-selected by Pablo Moix and Frank Dobbins III, is the only release from Rare Character’s Old Cassidy brand. The liquid in this release came from an undisclosed Kentucky distillery and was bottled at cask strength. Da’Mon’s Notes: What hasn’t been said (positively speaking) about this brand at this point online, right? Rare Character has kind of taken the whiskey world by storm online and it’s been really cool to see. I talked about Old Cassidy single barrel on one of my recent Instagram Live broadcasts, and I came to the conclusion that this is an elite pour. I officially can’t drink this bottle by myself anymore. I want to share it with as many close friends as I can. Why We Think You’ll Love It: Sure, I picked this barrel, so you can take my thoughts on the matter with a grain of salt. But when you consider two votes of confidence from prominent whiskey influencers and the fact it sold for north of 3x the retail asking price on Sotheby’s auction? Well, it’s safe to say that this is a special release. 3. Old Fitzgerald 13-Year Bottled in Bond Wheated Bourbon VVS

Average Price: $1,400 The Whiskey: Old Fitzgerald’s latest distillery-exclusive Bottled in Bond Decanter expression featuring tanked bourbon from 1999 was set aside and saved because the distillery believed it was truly special. The whiskey was dumped into steel tanks back in 2012, where it rested for 12 years until bottling in Spring 2024. Da’Mon’s Notes: Old Fitzgerald VVS…oh man. The internet’s reactions to this one were pretty crazy, to say the least. I hadn’t seen that much hype for an Old Fitzgerald release since maybe Old Fitzgerald 16, and still, I feel like this release topped that one. Once I had a pour of this bottle, I completely understood why. No one gassed this…it’s just that damn good. Why We Think You’ll Love It: As you already know, Old Fitzgerald’s 13-Year Bottled in Bond Bourbon topped our recent best-of Heaven Hill rankings as well as our “Best Bourbons of 2024 (So Far)” list. The quality of the liquid 100% supports the internet frenzy that’s been generated around it. Contrary to Public Enemy’s immortal words, you should believe the hype. The Creators: Chad Perkins & Sara Ahlgrim (@ItsBourbonNight) 111k subscribers on YouTube 1. Holladay Soft Red Wheat Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Ben Holladay Distillery is having a big year. Their Bottled in Bond expression is made from a mash bill of 73% corn, 15% red wheat, and 12% malted barley, with all the grains being grown and processed in Missouri. The bourbon is self-distilled at the Holladay Distillery in Weston, Missouri before filling Missouri white oak barrels and being left to age for six years. Chad and Sara’s Notes: A 6-year bourbon that tastes older than its age statement advertises. We’re used to seeing the tradition of Bottled-in-Bond bourbons honored in our home state of KY but it’s great to see the Holladay folks in MO are respecting it as well. For those looking to up the proof a bit, their new Rickhouse Proof is also excellent. There are notes of sweet cinnamon candy, caramel, oak, and orchard fruits on the nose that carry through to the palate, along with a hint of oak on the palate with a decently long finish. Why We Think You’ll Love It: Ben Holladay bourbon has been popping up in our best-of lists for quite a while now, and if you’re going to take a chance on this up-and-coming distillery, then this is the bottle to place your bets on. 2. Russell’s Reserve 15-Year Bourbon ABV: 58.6%

Average Price: $450 Chad and Sara’s Notes: For the first year since Russell’s Reserve 13 Year’s introduction in 2021, there won’t be a release of it in 2024, but don’t fret bc the 15 year is taking its place and we couldn’t be happier about that. While the 13-year is excellent, the 15-year reaches the level of exquisite. With a nose that’s almost reminiscent of vintage Wild Turkey, there are notes of classic caramel and vanilla along with a solid dose of charred oak, rich stone fruit, and baking spice. A spiced stone fruit jam lands on the palate and lingers with the oak into a long finish. The 117.2 proof seems to walk a perfect line of packing an experiential punch without crossing over into a dry, tannic oak. Why We Think You’ll Love It: A common thread in the reviews from people who have tried Russell’s Reserve 15-Year Bourbon is that it elevates the already well-regarded Russell’s Reserve 13-Year Bourbon. That’s an impressive feat. This isn’t simply a case of recency bias or shiny new toy syndrome; this is just world-class whiskey and it’s worth hunting down. 3. Dark Arts Whiskey House Barely Legal Cask Strength Small Batch Bourbon

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: While sourced Indiana whiskey may not be uncommon, this bourbon’s 51% Corn, 39% Rye, and 10% Malted Rye will surely raise some eyebrows. From the minds of the good folks behind Dark Arts Whiskey House, each batch of this cask-strength bourbon is crafted from just 3-barrel blends. Chad and Sara’s Notes: Newer to the whiskey scene, Dark Arts has made a big splash in the spirit competitions and the whiskey community alike. Known for its expert blending practices and finishing techniques, this whiskey is a tried-and-true bourbon with a slightly more unique mash bill of 51% corn, 39% rye, and 10% malted rye. Each small batch blend is made up of only 3 barrels and always presented at cask strength, which usually comes in around 115 proof. Our bottle (BL1) offers a buttery mouthfeel with effervescent rye spices and orchard fruits on the nose. The palate welcomes a citrus and black pepper pop with graham cracker and honey, followed by a lingering finish. This bottle drinks to an older profile than the youngest barrel in the blend (six and half years for our batch). Why We Think You’ll Love It: Dark Arts Whiskey House is currently enjoying some serious IYKYK status among bourbon aficionados online, but that under-the-radar appeal comes with some seriously tasty juice. These carefully crafted 3-barrel blends reflect the bespoke nature of Dark Arts’ wizardry, and you should take advantage of any opportunity you have to catch their next trick. The Creator: Tyler Zoller (@LouisvilleBourbonBuzz) 213k followers on Instagram 1. Starlight Mizunara Finished Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 58%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Starlight Distillery, located in Borden, Indiana, can comfortably be considered one of the best craft whiskey distilleries in the entire country. For this mouth-watering Mizunara-finished release, they take barrels that were initially earmarked for their premium “Family Reserve” lineup, age them for at least four years, and then rest them for an undisclosed period of time in exotic Japanese oak casks. The resultant whiskey carries a 7-year age statement. Tyler’s Notes: I am a big fan of Starlight and what they have been putting out. As soon as I tasted their Mizunara finished bourbon, I was in love. It has the perfect balance of sweetness, spice, and everything nice. Notes of brown sugar, snickerdoodle cookies, toasted sugar, and sweet oak make this one a winner. Why We Think You’ll Love It: Simple; we’ve already crowned it one of the ten best non-Kentucky bourbons that you can buy today. We rated it pretty highly, and with this second vote of confidence from Tyler, you know both the internet and Louisville are buzzing about this product of Indiana. 2. Holladay Soft Red Wheat Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $60 Tyler’s Notes: Holladay has amazed me with everything that I have tried from their distillery. The soft red wheat has a fruit-forward nose with cherry, citrus, peach, and honey. The palate has vanilla, caramel, brown sugar, cinnamon, cherry, and powdered sugar. If this is what Missouri bourbon tastes like…give me all of it! Why We Think You’ll Love It: As if two placements on this list weren’t enough, we also rated this as one of the “Absolute Best Tasting Bourbons Under $60” earlier this year. If you love bourbon and you don’t want to break the bank, we know you’ll do the right thing and add this one to your collection. 3. James E. Pepper Decanter Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Average Price: $83 The Whiskey: The original James E. Pepper Decanter Bourbon was produced back in 1945 but this 2023 re-release absolutely nails the retro look. The distillery lists its low entry-proof as one of the keys to making sure the liquid in the bottle lives up to its historic billing. Tyler’s Notes: Not only is the bottle absolutely gorgeous, but the bourbon is wonderful too. This has an explosion of caramel on the palate with the perfect amount of fruitiness and spice. This is the type of bourbon that, every time I revisit it, I wonder how I still have any left! Why We Think You’ll Love It: In a modern world where so many brands are seemingly falling over themselves trying to reinvent the wheel, here’s an expression that succeeds because it’s true to what we all love. Full-bodied, flavorful, no-frills bourbon. It sounds simple, but the complexity on the nose and palate of James E. Pepper Decanter Bourbon indicates otherwise. As they used to say, this is the real McCoy. *Bonus* The Creator: Frank Dobbins III (@BourbYourEnthusiasm) 9.2k followers on Instagram and UPROXX Whiskey Writer 1. Premier Drams Bourbon ABV: 54.9

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Premier Drams is a totally new brand that was launched early this summer by the same man behind Washington D.C.’s legendary whiskey bar, Jack Rose, Bill Thomas. 8 years ago, Bill Thomas began procuring contract-distilled whiskey from an elusive producer in Bardstown, Kentucky, and aging it at the site of the historic Old Taylor Distillery, which today is the home of Castle & Key. Due to Castle & Key’s uniquely cool maturation facilities, many of the barrels that went into these Premier Drams single barrels saw a significant drop in ABV, with the majority hovering right around the 100-proof mark at cask strength. Frank’s Notes: Premier Drams is a brand that immediately grabbed my attention when I first caught wind of it. Exclusive whiskey from a distillery that isn’t typically known for selling barrels combined with Kentucky’s most unique maturation warehouses? At the very least, I knew this would be super fun to try, so I kept my expectations in check, but also my fingers crossed that it would deliver the goods. Frankly, those expectations were blown out of the water. By delivering such a low-proof, cask-strength bourbon, Premier Drams can pack a remarkable amount of depth and flavor into its whiskey while remaining approachable enough to make it an every-occasion easy-sipper. To have such a substantial mouthfeel and flavor profile at a proof this low is a feat unto itself, but the real shock comes when you realize you’re on your third glass because you can’t stop drinking it. Why We Think You’ll Love It: For whiskey drinkers who have fallen under the spell of believing cask strength is king, this is one brand that will completely elevate your appreciation of the category. That’s not pure lip service. Premier Drams is bringing a fresh take on American whiskey to market, and discerning drinkers are already reveling in the revolution while quietly stockpiling as much of this rare liquid as they can. I know because I’m one of them. 2. Binder’s Stash Bourbon