Weed and sex. Two of the best parts about being alive, besides dogs, friends, and other drugs of course. While the old-school way of incorporating weed into your… romantic interactions — simply sharing a joint with your partner — still works great, an explosion in specified products has revolutionized the cannasexual realm. Lubes, tinctures, edibles, serums, suppositories, and more are aimed at heightening pleasure, reducing pain, and relaxing the anxiety that often messes with performance or your ability to climax. Unlike other arenas in the cannabis space (like celebrity weed brands or CBD hot sauce) that leave you asking… por que? Cannabis sex products have blown up because they’re so goddamn effective. They really help people, sparking sexual awakenings, healing trauma, saving partnerships, and everything in between. There’s a scientific explanation as to why weed and sex pair together like a euphoric ying-yang. THC is a vasodilator, meaning that it widens the blood vessels, therefore allowing blood to flow more freely through the capillaries, enhancing sensation. While CBD can reduce pain, inflammation, and relax nerves, THC is, in my opinion, where the money is if you’re in it to up your pleasure game. And what better a time to start than Valentine’s Day? Don’t let capitalism trick you into thinking this holiday has to be a stressful obligation to spend a ton of money. You can celebrate love by just having sex and doing weed about it! Here are some fun, sexy, and stoney products to remind you what this holiday is really all about.

Night Moves by Quim Price: $51 Another cool thing about the cannasexual arena is that it’s largely for women, by women. While men of course benefit from these products, they’re really more tailored to enhancing the female experience. Such is the case with Quim, a woman-owned brand that’s been my go-to in this arena for years now. My favorite of her products is Night Moves, a THC heavy oil with damiana to enhance libido, and tea tree to support proactive vaginal health. Bottom Line: This is my favorite cannabis sex product, because I use it to increase pleasure, not decrease pain. Perfect for fun nights with your partner if you want to spice it up and get a little wild. Highly Orgasmic CBD Pleasure Oil by Her Highness Price: $60 Another of my woman-owned favs is the Highly Orgasmic CBD Pleasure Oil from Her Highness, an NYC brand for the chic and savvy “ouid girl” in all of us. This is an extremely giftable and high-quality product, exquisite in execution from the packaging to the oil itself. The formula was concocted by a professional female herbalist (girl power!) and contains botanicals aimed at increasing wetness and relaxing muscles. This is not a lube. This is an orgasm enhancer. Bottom Line: This product is great if you struggle with pain, anxiety, endometriosis, or other issues with reaching climax. It works…really well.

Mello CBD Suppositories Price: $60 Ahh, suppositories. Hilarious? A little. Effective? A lot. Seriously, for period pain, any kind of internal female issues sexual or not, nothing works better than CBD suppositories. It’s actually insane how well Mello’s CBD suppositories work. You can feel the pain melt away from the inside out. This is true when it comes to sex, too. Unlike oils, serums, and lubes, which take 20-40 minutes to take effect (an awkward amount of time to preempt the sexual experience, which often happens spontaneously), the “lower body bliss” as they call it, will hit you 5-10 minutes after, well, insertion. Bottom (lol) Line: Whether for fun or function, Mello’s CBD suppositories are great, surely one of the most positive things you can stick up your ass. 1906 Love Price: $30 1906 has a whole line of “LOVE” products that are super effective and won’t break the bank. These, to me, feel more like something you would buy for yourself than gift a partner, but either way, they’ll get the job done. Their proprietary Love blend contains five herbs renowned as aphrodisiacs around the world. Damiana, ashwagandha, muira puama, catuaba…you get the point. This blend is available in three forms, drops (swallowable pills), chocolates and chocolate-covered espresso beans, and range between 2.5-5mg THC:CBD per serving. Bottom Line: Mild yet psychoactive options for the low dose cannasexual queens (and kings)!

Yummi Karma Love Potion Price: $30 Yay for another woman-owned brand! Yummi Karma slays the tincture arena, with fun, fem-oriented flavors that titillate and delight, as opposed to the rest of the products in the tincture genre which tastes more like the bottom of a bog. My absolute favorite of their products is Love Potion. This herbal aphrodisiac contains THC, CBD, passionflower, guarana, ginseng, turmeric, and natural strawberry flavoring. Bottom Line: Sweet, sexy, uplifting, and hot, this tincture is perfect for elevating your body AND your mind. Sensualitea by Kikoko Price: $44 Kikoko’s Sensualitea is great for those seeking a softer, more stoned experience. This product is definitely geared more towards casual users than newbies looking to experiment by incorporating weed into their sex life. 7mg is a fabulous dosage to enhance intimacy for someone like me, but if you’re new to weed, I think it would be far too much to start with. Aside from dosing, everything about this tea from the woman-owned Kikoko is beautiful. Hibiscus cardamom rose flavor, with hints of lavender, licorice, orange peel, and, of course, weed. Bottom line: Great for stoners, but too strong for noobs, check out this tea, and send some noods.

Velvet Swing Lube (Condom-safe) Price: $25 Another woman-owned brand, but this time, it’s lube! While the rest of our topicals on this list are epic for enhancing pleasure, they don’t work like a kinky sex lube like this Velvet Swing does. And most importantly, it’s condom safe! Most oils and lubes are not condom or toy safe as they contain ingredients that eat away at the latex. Designed by a dominatrix and activist named Mistress Matisse, this soft, velvety lube contains a balanced ratio of THC to CBD, and aims at enhancing pleasure AND safety. Bottom Line: Surely the most adventurous product on our sexy little list, cop some Velvet Swing and let your freak flag fly! Herbacee Price: $28 (4-pack) $8 (single can) While not a traditional intimacy product per se, the gorgeous new Herbacee cannabis beverage from weed hospitality guru Jamie Evans is the perfect wine alternative for setting the mood. I’ve said this for years, but I personally do not find alcohol to be a suitable aphrodisiac, even if it is wine.