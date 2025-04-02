Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. All of the best sneaker releases this week are coming once the weekend hits, so if this upcoming Friday is a pay day for you, kiss a chunk of that sweet check goodbye. We’re guessing the reason all the hyped releases hit on Friday and Saturday is because of April Fool’s Day. We get it, it’s hard to trust a sneaker release so close to a day known for its pranks. Despite this being a strong week — with anticipated collaborations between Action Bronson and New Balance, Adidas and BAPE, and a few gems from Nike — it’s another short one, with just six sneakers we think absolutely need to be on your radar. It seems that if this year in sneakers is anything so far, it is prioritizing quality over quantity. So long as we keep getting dope collabs, we don’t have a problem with that. Let’s dive into this week’s best sneakers, and where to find them.

Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 Untitled Price: $220 This week, Action Bronson surprised announced his latest from New Balance and it has everyone scrambling! This is the hot sneaker to get this week, and as longtime fans of Action Bronson x New Balance linkups, we couldn’t be more psyched. The sneaker, dubbed “Untitled,” features a mesh and leather upper, a chunky twisted midsole, and seven color design that includes two shades of red, white, pink, navy blue, charcoal, and sail, with Bronson’s Baklava branding and a premium Made in USA build. While the design sports a lot of different colors, each tone is used very tastefully so it never feels like an absolute mess. Bronson continues to quietly dish out the best sneaker-rapper collabs. Take that Travis Scott. The Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 Untitled is set to drop on April 4th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at Specializinginlife, select retailers, or your favorite aftermarket site. Adidas SSTR V Bape Price: $160 BAPE is a consistent and reliable partner of Adidas, and while so many collaborations between the brands risks diluting the impact of each subsequent release, when they look this good it’s hard not to be hyped. The SSTR V BAPE sneakers feature a design inspired by the Adidas Superstar Vintage and the OG ’00s Bapesta, sporting a leather upper with BAPE’s iconic camo pattern embossed into the leather, asymmetrical graphics, and gold metallic accents and dual branding. In place of the three stripes are BAPE’s shooting star icon, with “A Bathing Ape,” in gold foil lettering underneath. The Adidas SSTR V BAPE is set to drop on Saturday April 5th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air Price: $180 The AJ-1 Rare Air is an interesting concept. The design takes cues from the imperfect and discarded AJ1 samples, including different seams, alternate logo placements, and altered label construction. Basically, it kind of resembles a AJ-1 bootleg, but in the best way possible. The Rare Air features a leather and suede build with blue NIKE AIR woven labels, a wings logo on the inside collar, and a suede Swoosh. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air is set to drop on April 5th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Matcha Price: $135 Japanese pro skater Yuto Horigome is back with his second signature Dunk collaboration with Nike. The Yuto Matcha features a suede and leather build with a mix of Light Khaki, Asparagus and Legion Green colors, giving the sneaker a sort of powdery green color reminiscent of — as the name would suggest — matcha tea. Rounding out the design is Yuto’s family crest on the lateral heel, plush skate-ready padding, and a heel equipped with. Nike’s Air Zoom unit for enhanced impact cushioning. We love to see this balance of style and function! Another winner from Horigome. The Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Matcha is set to drop on April 5th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.