Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. After stumble after stumble, the month of March is ending strong with a pretty solid drop list this week. Some notable highlights include a new silhouette from New Balance, a few high-profile collaborations via Adidas and Bad Bunny, and Italian luxury brand Stone Island and New Balance, with a second chance for Jordan heads to catch the AJ-1 Obsidian. If we had to name any brand the winner of the week, it’s New Balance, which takes up nearly half of this list. If you follow SNX every week, you’re well aware that we’ve spent the whole year asking where the hell the brand is as — aside from a couple of noteworthy collaborations — the brand has been uncharacteristically quiet. Looks like they were just waiting for spring to roll in. But enough previewing, let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops and where to find them.

Nike Air Max 1 Big Head Origins Price: $160 Air Max Day has and to celebrate the annual sneaker holiday, Nike is giving us a… Donkey Kong-themed Air Max 1? Nobody asked for this, and yet, we kind of love it! It’s not just the nostalgia for Donkey Kong Country either, this is simply a great design that doesn’t require any prior knowledge of Nintendo history to enjoy. The sneaker features a mesh upper with hairy brown suede overlays, a bright banana-colored midsole, and a polygonal Swoosh to really drive home the nostalgia. The Nike Air Max 1 Big Head Origins is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance 471 Timberwolf Price: $99.99 New Balance has a new silhouette! The 471 takes vintage ‘70s design cues and modernizes them for a low-profile runner that looks vintage, but feels modern, and a comfortable modern feel is what you want out of a runner. The 471 sports a lightweight mesh upper with premium hairy suede overlays, a large leather N logo, leather accents, and a herringbone tread pattern. As much as we are hyped for this release, we’re waiting for the day this new silhouette gets the premium MADE in USA or MADE in UK treatment. The New Balance 471 Timberwolf is out now for a retail price of $99.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

New Balance Made in USA 992 Moonrock Price: $199.99 New Balance has just dropped its latest seasonal collection and the piece that deserves all of your attention is this 992. This sneaker features premium construction with a multi-fabric upper consisting of mesh underlays, hairy suede overlays, and leather accents in a moonrock colorway with tonal accents. It’s simply one of New Balance’s very best silhouettes in classic NB colors — a no-brainer pick if you’re a fan of the brand. The New Balance Made in USA 992 Moonrock is set to drop on March 27th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Stone Island x New Balance 998 Price: $285

If you’re more of a fan of New Balance’s collaborations than the brand’s core line, this collaboration with Italian streetwear luxury brand Stone Island is for you. But this collab isn’t just notable for linking up with Stone Island, it also features NB’s Made in USA construction, offering the ultimate luxury take on the brand. The Stone Island 998 features design details inspired by the brand’s Raso Gommato fabric and sports a cotton canvas upper dipped in a rubberized polyurethane coating with satin-weave detailing. Rounding out the design is the Italian brand’s logo at the tongue, and classic NB branding at the heel. The Stone Island x New Balance 998 is set to drop on March 27th for a retail price of $285. Pick up a pair at the Stone Island webstore.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Obsidian Price: $140 If you missed out on the initial re-release of the legendary AJ-1 Obsidian, you’ve got a second chance this week! There isn’t much to say here, this is a classic Jordan 1 with a full-grain leather build and a colorway that nods to MJ’s alma mater. It’s not the most exciting release of the week, but owning a pair would seriously level-up your wardrobe and street fashion cred. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Obsidian is set to drop on March 29th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. UNDEFEATED x Air Zoom Spiridon Phantom Price: $160 Nike has teamed up with LA-based streetwear brand UNDEFEATED for an upgraded take on the Spiridon. The Phantom sports a lightweight mesh upper, full length Air Zoom cushioning, reflective piping for enhanced visibility, and subtle UNDEFEATED branding. This runner is ideal for people looking for a pair of shoes that looks even better than it feels. Which is a rarity when it comes to running shoes. The UNDEFEATED x Air Zoom Spiridon Phantom is set to drop on March 29th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.