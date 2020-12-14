Everybody has that one person in their life who is just like Guy Fieri. Sometimes that person is even us! We may not all have bleach blond hair, a goatee-soul patch combo we earnestly call our “flavor saver,” look like if a Smash Mouth song came to life, or regularly rock bowling shirts, but many of us view food through that same Diner’s, Dive-Ins, and Dives-influenced lens: the more over-the-top the better.

Pure culinary maximalism. Give us all the sauce and cheese you can.

The Fieri-fan digs state fair food, anything with wiz, and at-home options that taste as good as they are easy to make. If that’s you or someone you love, you’re going to want to invest in Guy Fieri’s Trash Can Nachos ASAP.

Made in collaboration with food gift brand Goldbelly, Guy Fieri’s Trash Can Nachos are everything you need to make nachos… in a can. A can that you also use to stack the elements together to make your completely-dysfunctional-but-visually-alluring feast. (Seriously, how are you supposed to eat this thing? Do you cut it with a chef’s knife? Play food Jenga with it? We’ll eat it regardless, we just want to know.)

Each can of Trash Can Nachos feeds four to six people and is available in three different iterations: Guy’s BBQ Trash Can Nachos, Guy’s BBQ Brisket Trash Can Nachos, and Guy’s BBQ Pulled Pork Trash Can Nachos. The kit ships with ice packs to keep them fresh, extra chips to account for the number of chips that will no doubt break in transit, and include a can for stacking, cheddar cheese, Guy’s SMC Cheese Sauce (SMC stand’s for Super Melty Cheese, of course), black beans, a bottle of Guy’s Signature BBQ Sauce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, cilantro, pickled red onions, and your choice of meat.

The idea is to cook your nachos on a roasting pan using your oven’s broiler, and then — instead of just putting them on a plate and eating them like a regular person — you’re going to pile them into a can (using it as an oversized ring mold) until you create a stacked tower of nacho goodness that you and your quarantine collective can marvel at. Throwing up some devil horns and yelling “That’s Gangster!” “Bomb-dot-com” or “Welcome to Flavortown” while eating is, obviously, encouraged.

Fieri’s Trash Can Nachos are available now nationwide exclusively at Goldbelly for a retail price of $69-$79. It’s a gimmicky present sure, but that’s what buying presents for your cousins or in-laws is all about. Besides, what says “2020” better than a gift with “trash” in the title?

Just your occasional reminder that @GuyFieri is a ridiculously good human who walks it like he talks it. https://t.co/DrUVTW2uDX — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 5, 2020

All jokes about Fieri and the denizens of Flavortown aside, Fieri is a good dude who has done a lot for struggling restaurant workers since the start of the COVID19 pandemic. Through his Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, Fieri has raised over $21.5 million to assist unemployed restaurant workers, picking up a ball that Congress is so shamefully dropping.