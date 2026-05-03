Welcome to SNX, your roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet and where to find them. Apparently, Nike decided this week would be dedicated to Air Jordans. Not officially or anything, but what other conclusion are we supposed to draw when the week brings a new Jordan 3, a new Jordan 6, and the return of the Banned Jordan 1? Don’t get us wrong, we’re not complaining. We’ll take it. But it does feel a little unfair to all the other brands out there. It’s hard to pay attention to anything else when Nike is bringing this much heat to the table. So we didn’t! This week’s roundup consists solely of Nike sneakers. So if you’re a fan of Adidas, New Balance, Hoka, Converse, Puma, or ASICS, you’re just going to have to sit this one out. Let’s dive in!

Women’s Air Jordan 3 White and Orange Peel Price: $205 Nike is bringing the summer season early with this bright and citrusy take on the Jordan 3. This women’s exclusive features a clean white leather upper with orange elephant print overlays, coconut milk detailing, and a padded collar with a red Jumpman embroidered logo. While it’s sized for women, the full-size run stretches from 3.5 in men’s all the way to 14, so if you’re digging the vibes here and you’ve got bigger feet, you’ll be able to squeeze into these no problem. The Women’s Air Jordan 3 White and Orange Peel is out now for a retail price of $205. Pick up a pair at Nike. Nike Air Jordan 6 Cap and Gown Black Price: $215 If you have dreams of picking up your diploma in a fresh pair of Jordans at this year’s commencement ceremony, look no further than the Cap and Gown Jordan 6. This design dates back to ’91, when Jordan rocked a pair to claim his championship. The sneaker sports a smooth leather upper with reflective details in a muted silver. The Nike Air Jordan 6 Cap and Gown Black is out now for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max 90 Coconut Milk and Deep Royal Blue Price: $155 This week’s AM-90 in Coconut Milk and Deep Royal Blue takes the simplicity of the Air Max 90 design and outfits it with eye-catching contrast stitching and a mix of grey, green, and royal blue tones. and thin waxed laces. Sure, it’s not the flashiest release of the week, but don’t forget that the Air Max 90 is a running shoe, and as far as runners go, this sneaker comes across as downright theatrical. The Nike Air Max 90 Coconut Milk and Deep Royal Blue are out now for a retail price of $155. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro Mambacita White and Metallic Gold Price: $200 Made in honor of Gianna Bryant, the Kobe 3 Mambacita sports an elegant, luxurious white-and-black upper with patent-leather details, gold branding, and a “Gigi”- branded heel. This elevated take on the Kobe 3 sits atop a full-length Zoom Strobel with CushIon 3.0 for maximum energy return, so while it looks pretty, it’s still at its heart a court performer. The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro Mambacita White and Metallic Gold is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.