Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week we’re hitting you with a tight but strong five sneaker hot list, which is what we fully expected after last week’s big Holiday-themed releases. The week following a holiday is always a quiet one, and while none of these sneakers have the sort of hype behind them that’ll break the internet, there are some serious gems here. Nike once again wins the week, grabbing four out of our five picks. New sneakers from the Swoosh include a Stranger Things collaboration, the latest Rare Air, and a signature Eric Koston Air Max. The only other brand bringing anything noteworthy to the table is Adidas, with their chunky Grisedale. But enough talk! Let’s get a look at these shoes. Here are this week’s best sneaker drops and where to buy them.

Nike Air Jordan 11 Rare Air Price: $235 Only Nike could make a sneaker built out of mistakes look dope. That’s just the power of the Air Jordan — a sneaker lineage so powerful that we’ll take intentionally flawed pairs just because their small little differences are exciting enough to justify buying yet another pair. That’s the Rare Air series’ whole concept — a compilation of production errors. Inspired by various imperfections from Jordan samples, the AJ-11 Rare Air sports a tumbled leather upper fused with synthetic detailing, a tinted outsole, and a blocky white, off-white, and royal blue colorway. The Nike Air Jordan 11 Rare Air is out now for a retail price of $235. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas Grisedale SPZL Price: $180 Chunky, highly utilitarian, and layered, those are three words that rarely describe Adidas sneakers, and yet the Grisedale gives us all three! This chunky little guy sports a leather and textile upper in chocolate tones with teal contrast points and a classic Trefoil logo. In a weird way, this sneaker feels like Adidas answer to Timberlands, and we’re digging it! It stands as proof that Adidas has some tricks up its sleeve. The Adidas Grisedale SPZL is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

Nike Air Max Waffle Sail and Neutral Grey Price: $145 It’s been a minute since we’ve seen a dope Waffle but that all changes this week with the release of the Sail and Neutral Grey Air Max Waffle. This sneaker features a lightweight and breathable textile upper with leather and shaggy suede detailing. For the initiated, this sneaker is a combination of the Tuned Air’s midsole and the Air Max Plus. Get it? The designs are waffled together into one! The Nike Air Max Waffle Sail and Neutral Grey is out now for a retail price of $145. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Stranger Things x Nike Dunk Low Phantom and Midnight Navy Price: $155 The return of Stranger Things is upon us, so get prepared for all the brand tie-ins we’re about to be inundated with. Stranger Things-branded ice cream, Stranger Things-branded fast food, Stranger Things branded watches with upside down numbers — there is going to be a lot of merch, and while most of that stuff is straight up junk (no shade Stranger Things fans) there are some cool collaborations out there, like these Stranger Things themed Dunks. The sneakers feature a distressed upper, vintage 80s design details, stained laces and backwards branding. If you’re into that distressed vibe, these sneakers deliver! The Stranger Things x Nike Dunk Low Phantom and Midnight Navy is out now for a retail price $155. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.