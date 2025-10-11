Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The fall sneaker season continues to surprise us! Autumn is usually when sneaker brands start losing steam, dropping releases that feel like an afterthought in anticipation of the winter sales, but this year we’re seeing brands buck that trend. And hey, who are we to complain? If the big brands want to have an unexpected second wind and (hopefully) save what has been a pretty uneventful sneaker year so far, we’re inclined to let them. But like most weeks this year, we’re really only seeing representation from the big three. So if you’re a Nike, New Balance or Adidas fan, you’re likely to be happy! Let’s dive into the best sneaker drops of the week.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Persian Violet and Off Noir Price: $120 Dunk’s always look best with a simplistic design, and it doesn’t get much simpler than this Persian Violet and Off Noir variation. The sneaker sports a suede upper with black and purple panels with a cinnamon-colored swoosh, laces, and branding over a gum sole. There isn’t anything particularly flashy or exciting about this colorway, but that’s kind of what makes it so effective. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Persian Violet and Off Noir is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at Adidas or aftermarket sites like GOAT. New Balance Amine x New Balance ABZORB 2000 Biblioteca Price: $179.99 Singer, rapper, and friend of Tyler the Creator and Andre 3000 (we should all be so lucky) Amine, has linked up with New Balance for a bright and vibrant take of the ABZORB 2000 silhouette. The sneaker sports a mesh upper with psychedelic swirling overlays, embroidered details, and glow in the dark details that give this sneaker a sort of surreal and futuristic vibe. According to Amine, the sneaker’s colorway is inspired by his local library growing up in Portland Oregon. The Amine x New Balance ABZORB 2000 is out now for a retail price of $179.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Nike Air Force 1 07 Mid Flax and Outdoor Green Price: $140 There is something incredibly ‘90s streetwear about this monochromatic take on the AF-1. The sneaker sports a mid-top silhouette with a nubuck leather upper in Nike’s Flax colorway with a tiny hint of forest green on the tongue, heel branding, and strap Swoosh. The sneaker looks straight out of a vintage rap video, and we’re fully on board. The Nike Air Force 1 o7 Mid Flax and Outdoor Green is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Ja 3 White and Coconut Milk Price: $125 The Ja 3 is here! Ja Morant’s latest from Nike features the brand’s ZoomX foam for added bounce and energy return with a lightweight upper for fast court play. Our favorite detail is the jagged Ja logos adding a tactile feel across the sneaker and extending to the shoe’s outsole. The left shoe’s Swoosh features a diving motif that adds a nice visual flair to the otherwise simple design. It looks futuristic, like a new signature basketball sneaker in 2025 should. The Nike Ja 3 White and Coconut Milk is out now for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Adidas TaeKwondo MEI SFTM Cream White/Core Black Price: $130 With the renewed popularity of ballerina flats in women’s fashion, it makes sense that Adidas would want to get in on that action without, you know, actually designing a new silhouette. Enter the Taekwondo, originally released in the early 2000s (based on a 1988 Olympics design) this sneaker features a leather upper with synthetic lining and an ultra low-profile silhouette and a partially uncovered outsole. It’s a unique look but if you’ve got style, this can look fantastic. The Adidas Taekwondo MEI SFTM Cream White/Core Black is set to drop on October 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at Adidas or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Air Max 95 Medium Ash and Solar Red Price: $190 For some sneakerheads out there, this week is the single best week in all of 2025 and that’s because of the Medium Ash and Solar Red Air Max 95. Released to celebrate 30 years of the AM 95, this sneaker sports a synthetic leather upper with mesh details and a black to ash gradient design. Rounding out the look is that classic Big Bubble Airbag, which, let’s face it, is way cooler than the standard Air Max bubble. The Nike Air Max 95 Medium Ash and Solar Red is set to drop on October 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.