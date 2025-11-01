Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Is there a holiday that the big sneaker brands love more than Halloween? We don’t think so. Every year around this time sneakerheads are hit with the most gimmicky sneakers imaginable but this year, we’ve done our best to keep them out of SNX. Now granted, I said we’ve tried our best, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a couple of Halloween-themed kicks on our list this week, but trust us, they’re worth both worth the gimmick. Outside holiday-themed sneakers, we have a new collaboration between Adidas and Wales Bonner, Auralee and New Balance, and a new cozy take on the Air Jordan 4. Let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops, and where to find them.

Adidas Wales Bonner Japan Price: $200 Wales Bonner is back at Adidas with a new deep purple take on the Japan Silhouette. The sneaker sports a leather upper with textile lining, co-branded tongue tags, and a semi-translucent gum outsole. We love this sneaker because it takes classic Adidas design silhouettes and elevates them just a touch with premium fabrics and a lot of visual flair. The Adidas Wales Bonner Japan is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro Hyper Grape and Cave Purple Price: $220 As much as we tried to resist the gimmicky Halloween sneakers released this week, we had to make an exception in two cases. That first case is this Hyper Grape and cave Purple Kobe 9 Protro. Now granted, this sneaker isn’t explicitly Halloween themed, but it definitely has some heavy goth vibes with its rich purple upper and foggy icy blue outsole. For better or worse, it looks like the sort of Kobe that would sell at Hot Topic. Depending on your vibe you might find that offensive but, it is what it is! The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro Hyper Grape and Cave Purple is out now for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Ja 3 Spooky Season Light Lemon Twist and Hemp Price: $140 Here is the other Halloween sneaker we’re making an exception for, and this time, the reference is explicit. I mean, it’s right there in the name, “Spooky Season.” This Ja 3 sports a slime green slow in the dark upper with a fanged dubrae and a crimson outlined swoosh. Gimmicks aside, this design works on a lot of levels. The Nike Ja 3 Spooky Season Light Lemon Twist and Hemp is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Women’s Nike SHOX MR4 White and Varsity Red Price: $210 Now I’m just going to come out and say it. The Shox MR4 is one of the most ridiculous sneakers I’ve ever seen. This is going to be a polarizing design, and if you don’t get its appeal, it straight up isn’t a design for you. But we can definitely see someone being able to easily pull these things off. With the resurgence of y2k fashion and the resurrection of the Nike Shox, we sort of expected something this ridiculous would hit the market eventually. We like it because it dares to go there. The Women’s SHOX MR4 White and Varsity Red is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Auralee x New Balance T500 Price: $129.99 The Tokyo-based streetwear brand Auralee has teamed up with New Balance for a new double color iteration of the brand’s early 80s tennis shoe, the T5000. The sneaker features a leather and suede upper with a puffy-style “N” logo, a vintage woven tongue label and a co-branded sockliner. The sneaker drops in two colorways, a warm Java-inspired take, and our personal favorite, the faded Asparagus green. Both sneakers look great and should slot nicely into your fall wardrobe rotation. The Auralee x New Balance T500 is out now for a retail price of $129.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Women’s Air Jordan 4 Cozy Girl Hemp Price: $220 This Women’s Air Jordan 4 is bringing the winter vibes a few months early. The sneaker features a leather and slightly shag suede upper in hemp tones with a bright white midsole. If you’re looking for sneaker that looks as comforting as a warm winter blanket, this is your shoe! The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 4 Cozy Girl Hemp is set to drop on November 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.