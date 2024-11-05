Halloween has come and gone, leaving us yet again with messy closets full of one-day worn costumes. While the argument is of course always up for discussion on whether it’s the best holiday or not, it’s hard to beat the facts that its indeed one of the biggest and best party nights of the year. It’s one thing to go out and dress up in basic sparkle attire for New Year’s Eve, but as an adult, Halloween is an opportunity to seek out a ticket to an exclusive party and earn “best dressed” of the evening.

As seen by many of our favorite icons this year. From Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe’s elaborate ET costumes, Megan Thee Stallion’s Teen Titans’ Starfire and genie costumes, to Sabrina Carpenter’s Playboy Bunny costume, nothing was left untouched this year.

While this year offered up a plethora of Halloween parties, we made sure to source the best dancefloor looks all around the world. From “the world’s largest Halloween music festival” at Insomniac’s Escape Halloween, Bali’s DNA: Blackout beach party, Indonesia’s biggest Halloween music festival Scream Or Dance, to Suwannee’s monstrous, multi-genre Hulaween festival, Uproxx touched down to showcase the best costumes from this year’s biggest music festivals.