Welcome to SNX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Let’s all take a second to gently laugh at this Nike x Stranger Things collab: the Vecna Air Foamposite One. Look, we don’t like to be negative but what’s going on with this shoe? Vecna is such a textured dude, imagine the different fabrics and materials Nike could’ve pulled together to make something that feels as iconic as the character (say what you will about the final season of Stranger Things, but Vecna’s design is going to live on beyond this decade). But instead of doing something interesting, they just slapped some red lightning bolt graphics across the upper and called it a day. No tentacle laces, no weird moldy vibes, just… lightning bolts. Cool. Anyway, corny brand tie-ins aside, this week was a pretty strong one for sneakers. The easy highlight is the latest Jordan 1 Black and Varsity Red by Union and Fragment, but for non-Jordan heads we’re getting hit with a mix of classic designs, and exciting newcomers. Let’s dive in.

New Balance Made in USA 992 Olivine Price: $199.99 New Balance is bringing the spring vibes early with its latest 992 colorway. Straight out of the brand’s Made in USA line and part of the brand’s Seasonal Collection, this week’s 992 sports a mesh upper with suede and synthetic overlays, ABZROB cushioning, reflective accents, and a colorway that combines beige, tan, and green tones. Or as New Balance calls it, “Olivine with incense and raw cashew.” Sure, we’ll take it! The New Balance Made in USA 992 Olivine is out now for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike Vomero Black Price: $239 Simultaneously sleek and bulky, the Vomero Premium sits upon an Air Zoom Unit encased by ZoomX foam for an extra bouncy step that’ll have you feeling like you’re walking on air. Gone is the excessive use of plastic from the Vomero 5, and in its place is a simple, no-frills design that blends into your outfit rather than calling attention to your footwear game. The Nike Vomero Black is out now for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Converse Shai 001 LUX Truffle Price: $170 The latest SHAI is here and it’s the best yet! The Shai 001 Truffle gives the sneaker an elevated, luxurious redesign, featuring a grain-nubuck leather shroud with sculptural overlays and a rich brown colorway. To drive home the luxury of it all, Converse has named the colorway “Truffle,” after everyone’s favorite umami-packed treat. The Converse Shai 001 LUX Truffle is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Black and Varsity Red Price: $205 A three-way collaboration between LA-based streetwear brand Union, Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design, and Nike, this Jordan 1 sports a colorblock mix of the brand’s greatest colorways, exposed stitching, triple-branding, and gold piping that emphasizes the sneaker’s three-dimensionality. Without a doubt, this is the design sneakerheads are going to be clamoring for. The Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Black and Varsity Red is out now for a retail price of $205. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.