Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly round-up of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Well, here we are — the last full month of summer is officially over, the back-to-school sales have begun, and before we know it, we’ll be in the final stretch of 2025’s sneaker season. If you’ve been following this weekly series all year, you’re well aware that 2025 hasn’t been our favorite year due to the lack of drops compared to the last five years. But we normally narrow our best sneakers end-of-year lists to just 20 entries, so when comparing this year to others, the lack of sneaker drops this year isn’t going to be as apparent. Are we going to care that 2025 wasn’t as eventful as other years when we’re in 2026? Probably not, but we’re still hoping the end of the year will bring some surprises to the table. We aren’t happy we’re closing the book on August with just seven notable drops, but what is here is capable of being anybody’s favorite release of the summer! Let’s dive into the best sneakers out right now.

New Balance Made in USA 992 Dark Camo Price: $199.99 We’re still in the doldrums of summer, but we’re starting to get a little hint of the fall season. Case in point, this latest from New Balance, which combines dark forest green tones for an earthy take on the 992. The sneaker features a pig suede and mesh upper with synthetic overlays, reflective accents, and a combination ENCAP and C-Cap midsole. A great colorway and premium Made in USA construction? Sign us up and bring in the fall season! The New Balance Made in USA 992 Dark Camo is out now for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Brain Dead x Adidas Japan Lo Shadow Brown Price: $140 Made in collaboration with the LA-based street and skatewear brand, Brain Dead, this sneaker features a leather and textile upper with a faux furry-suede flame graphic at the forefoot, distressed laces, graphic insoles, and co-branding. Our favorite detail of the shoe is the way subtle hints of forest green outline the brown and yellow colorway. The Brain Dead x Adidas Japan Lo Shadow Brown is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair at Adidas.

Cav Empt x Nike Air Max Dn8 Pure Platinum Price: $210 Nike has teamed up with the Tokyo-based streetwear brand, Cav Empt, for an outdoorsy take on the new Air Max Dn8. What we love about this collaboration is that the Dn8 is by all accounts, a very futuristic looking shoe, but Cav Empt has brought the design down to Earth by dipping it in a gorp-core aesthetic that reinterprets the design as a utilitarian sneaker. The sneaker sports a digital camo print with a chilly arctic sheen, embroidered tongue branding, and a bright green and black co-branding on the tongue. The Cav Empt x Nike Air Max Dn8 Pure Platinum is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair at Nike. Nike KD 18 Soft Pearl and Light Iron Ore Price: $155 Kevin Durant’s latest from Nike is here! The KD 18 Soft Pearl and Light Iron Ore sports a textile upper adorned with suede and a mix of gray tones accented by bright eye-catching orange highlights. The KD18 features an ultra-lightweight build, offering quick play and enhanced breathability. It’s hands down one of the best KD’s to drop ever! A future collector’s item. The Nike KD 18 Soft Pearl and Light Iron Ore is out now for a retail price of $155. Pick up a pair at Nike.

Women’s Air Jordan 5 Luminous Green and Sail Price: $205 The best Jordans to drop all year have been women’s size exclusives. After decades of ignoring its women’s line, over the last few years Nike has been playing catch up delivering some of the best looks and colorways for small-footed sneaker heads, and quite frankly, we’re totally here for it. The AJ-5 Luminous Green and sail sports a leather upper in egg-shell white with muted yellow-green accents, a black midsole, and an icy outsole. It’s minimal, sure, but the best Jordans often are! The Women’s Air Jordan 5 Luminous Green and Sail is out now for a retail price of $205. Pick up a pair at Nike. Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 Black Price: $230 Teaming up with skatewear brand Awake NY, this Air Jordan 5 feels tailor-made for New Yorkers. The sneaker sports a deep black leather upper with a speckled sharktooth midsole detail, translucent vents, and Awake’s signature “A” logo cut into the side panel. This sneaker is an exercise in the power of smart color combinations — the way the black, rich blue, and icy outsole combine make this pair a real treat for the eyes. The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 Black is out now for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair at Nike.