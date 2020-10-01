Popeyes Launched Chocolate-Filled Beignets In The Boston Area

How do you improve upon the residual hype from what just might be the greatest fast-food chicken sandwich on the market? With a side of powdered sugar-dusted chocolate-filled beignets, apparently! Popeyes is currently testing out their take on the French Quarter classic at select stores in Massachusetts, according to Foodbeast who was able to track down the beignets in Everett and near Malcolm X Park in Boston.

The beignets come in sets of three for $1.99, six for $3.99, or a dozen for $7.49, though prices mary vary when they finally get a nationwide release which is apparently coming… sometime soon a Popeyes rep to confirmed.

If you’ve never had a beignet, we envy the sweet position you’re in. Prepare yourself for a deliciously airy fried treat dusted with powdered sugar that is chewier than a donut yet also flakier. They aren’t always filled with chocolate, but when they are, it truly is an out of this world flavor experience that is absolutely worth trekking through the New Orleans humidity to procure.

If you’re ever in New Orleans, do make sure to get the real thing. But we’ll take the Popeyes version in a second, too. Popeyes already won the fast-food chicken sandwich game last year, did they just win the fast-food dessert menu game too? Only time — and a forthcoming taste test of those beignets — will tell.