Welcome to SNX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. It’s February 13th, and we’re barely dropping the first SNX of the year, so… what gives? Well, considering January is traditionally a quiet time for new sneaker releases — and this year was no different — we decided to sit it out and wait until the true 2026 sneaker year started, which just so happens to be this week in mid-February. As a new year in sneakers begins, we’ve decided to restructure SNX a bit — gone are the days when we highlight every single notable drop of the week. Instead, we’ve decided to take a much more curated approach, that means each week we’ll be laying down the law on the five releases worth your time and money. And what a week to start a new format, because All-Star Weekend is here! We’ve taken all of those big drops and nailed it down to the five absolute essentials. Let’s dive in.

Nike Air Max 95 Baroque Brown and Black

Price: $210 Call me biased, but I believe the Air Max 95 is one of the greatest sneakers in Nike’s roster, so yeah, when the brand drops a super elevated version, it’s going to make the list. The Baroque Brown and Black features a premium all-leather upper and, unlike the typical 95 design, no gradient; instead, it uses a single color contrasted with an off-white midsole. Beautiful. The Nike Air Max 95 Baroque Brown and Black is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 1 High OG Cool Grey and Sail

Price: $185 This AJ-1 sports an exquisite colorway that combines grey, white, and black across the upper with hints of blue at the tongue tag and outsole. Am I the only one who looks at this colorway and sees a storm cloud? Amazing colorway aside, this sneaker also features a premium leather and suede upper with a padded ankle collar and a metallic gold logo at the ankle. The Air Jordan 1 High OG Cool Grey and Sail is out now for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 3D

Price: $200 Nike got the memo that 2011 is in — If you need proof, look no further than Nike bringing back the Kobe 6 Protro 3D. First released in 2011, this sneaker features a stereoscopic upper (you’ll need to slip on the provided 3D glasses to see the colorway in action), an Air Zoom Turbo unit, and a super responsive foam midsole. It’s gimmicky, sure, but the sneaker looks dope regardless of the 3D glasses. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 3D is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 6 Bin 23 Off Noir

Price: $355 The Bin 23 series is a marriage of Michael Jordan’s two obsessions — his sneaker line and his commitment to luxury. The sneakers in this collection are made from the most premium materials; they’re made for the type of person who says things like “I could wear these sneakers to a wedding.” This Off Noir AJ-6 features a premium leather upper in black with hints of University Red, giving a nice sense of contrast. In keeping with the line, these sneakers also ship with Jordan-branded cedar shoe trees to keep shape, a protective dust bag, and a wax stamp seal. The Air Jordan 6 Bin 23 Off Noir is set to drop on February 14th for a retail price of $355. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.