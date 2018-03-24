Wine Coolers Are Back And Here Are A Few Worth Trying

#Drinks #Alcohol #Food
03.24.18 1 hour ago

Shutterstock/Uproxx

Wine coolers have come a long way since the 1980s. In those days, brands like Bartles & Jaymes and their cloyingly sweet “wines” reigned supreme. In the height of the John Hughes era, everyone drank these sugary drinks — which tasted more like soda than wine. They were cheaply made, low in alcohol, and high in sugar and extra additives. Not surprisingly, they usually led to a wicked hangover.

You might think that wine coolers went the way of slap bracelets, Garbage Pail Kids, Teddy Ruxpin, and Reebok Pumps, never to be seen again. But, since everyone loves the idea of what’s old becoming new again, the time is right for comeback. Today, winemakers are attempting to remove the wine cooler stigma by using high-quality wines as bases and using the best additional ingredients possible. They are also making them with full strength alcohol to balance the profusion of flavors.

Does the world even want a new generation of wine coolers? For the most part, a sequel is never as good as the original. Just ask anyone who made it through Teen Wolf Too and Caddyshack 2. But sometimes the sequel is worth trying. This goes for The Godfather 2, The Empire Strikes Back, Terminator 2, and, thankfully, the new generation of wine coolers.

“Remember when beer was yellow and insipid?” says Kat McDonald, co-owner St. Mayhem Craft Wine Coolers. “Things change. And for those of us who grew up in the 80s, the mere fact that there is indeed a new generation of wine coolers is mind-blowing, given how awful the first generation was.”

McDonald’s goal and the goal of other wine cooler makers is to create something that is completely different than the sugary, additive-filled, make-your-pee neon beverages of yesteryear. So, are wine coolers cool again?

“Hell yes,” says McDonald. “Maybe they’re cool for the first time.”

Check some of our favorites below:

Ramona Ruby Grapefruit

This sparkling wine spritzer is made with organic Sicilian wine and organic, all-natural grapefruit flavors. It might be a wine cooler, but it’s definitely not a sugary mess.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drinks#Alcohol#Food
TAGS1980SAlcoholDRINKSFOODlifetrendswinewine coolers

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 day ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP