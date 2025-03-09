The first time I fell in love with Bali was watching Julia Roberts find herself in Eat Pray Love. The second was when I spent seven magical days at AYANA Bali, the country’s largest resort, spanning 90 lush hectares overlooking the Jimbaran Sea. AYANA Bali is the country’s largest “integrated” resort, meaning it’s comprised of four distinctive hotels and 90 lush hectares (222+ acres), with AYANA Segura being the newest edition. With a complimentary resort trolley, it’s quick and easy to get around the 30 on-site dining options, 14 pools and access to their 18-hole miniature golf course. And that isn’t half of this beach vacation. The resort also champions luxury eco-tourism, particularly with the Tevana Garden, a six-hectare sanctuary showcasing over 80 species of tropical flora through its various walking paths, creating an immersive, sensory nature experience. WHY IT’S AWESOME: Most of our sun-filled days were spent at the adults-only Ocean Beach Pool, the most secluded infinity pool on-site. But with 14 pools across the resort, there’s always a new place to unwind. Other favorites include LUNA Rooftop Bar and RIMBA’s Upper Pool. My top two must-do experiences at AYANA Bali: AYANA Farm Tour & Farm-to-Bar Workshop: AYANA Farm Tour was an unexpected highlight. We spent an hour at the Farm-to-Bar workshop learning about AYANA’s commitment to sustainability. Guests get hands-on with fresh produce before crafting custom cocktails or mocktails. It’s a unique way to learn about AYANA’s commitment to sustainability. SAKA Museum: The SAKA Museum is free for hotel guests, this museum (featured in TIME Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places 2024) dives deep into Balinese culture, including the Day of Silence, Nyepi.

Hotel aside, I was pleasantly surprised by the overall prices in Bali, including the resort, especially thinking prices were like a luxury Maldives vacation. IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK: With 30 dining options, there’s something for every craving. The perfect evening looked like this: Omakase Experience at Honzen to enjoy delicious Japanese cuisine inside a secluded retreat, where my husband and I devoured some of the freshest fish along where Chef Takumi Kimura expertly curates a journey through fresh, flavorful Japanese cuisine while adding a touch of humor throughout. Then we headed to DAVA Steak & Seafood, our go-to for espresso martinis and live music in a more intimate setting. It was also one of the few spots that felt like we were avoiding the crowds from the large resort (don’t skip the Hamachi Crudo for a flavorful appetizer). Another favorite restaurant was Scusa, offering Mediterranean cuisine not to be outdone by the fantastic ambiance. Check with the concierge for a night they have LIVE music and ask for a table outside. AMENITIES: Air conditioning

Bath amenities

Bathrobes and slippers

Bathroom with shower

Daily housekeeping

Direct dial telephone

Hair dryer

Safe deposit box

Turn down service

WiFi

Coffee machine

Mini bar (items at additional cost)

Bug spray

Music speaker

Outdoor lounge area

TV

Reading lights

Spa menu ROOM TYPES: AYANA Bali is comprised of four luxury hotels in one serene sanctuary, all with different room categories. Choose from private villas or opt for family-friendly rooms. THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15 MINUTE WALK: Since the Estate is so sprawling, a 15-minute walk will most definitely keep you on the hotel grounds. I highly recommend a visit to AYANA Spa to get a Balinese traditional massage and ask for Eka. Her experienced hands were one of the best things to touch me all week (don’t tell my husband lol). It was such a good massage; this was the first time I wasn’t worrying about my spray tan rubbing off during the massage. This was top five one of the best massages of my life and it was only around $150 USD, which is an insanely good price for a luxury resort. Pro tip: book your massage towards the end of your beach vacation so your spray tan lasts the entire trip. Plus, the massage towards the end of your trip will help prepare you for the 30-hour trek back home. THE BEST THING TO EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE: