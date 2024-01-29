If you’ve been on the fence about booking a trip to the Maldives, well… you found the right article. But this isn’t just about this epic destination we’ve all seen all over Instagram.. This is one of the most perfectly hotels that I’ve ever laid eyes on. Let me introduce you to Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, perfectly located in the South Ari Atoll. Here you will have a vacation where you wear more bikinis than dresses and where shoes will always be optional (even at dinner). A little context, I’ve never stayed on a private island. And having only one resort on this particular island allows it to remain pristine. There’s a level of exclusivity, sure, but the lack of chaos is a better selling point. Point being… it’s a dream. Speaking of other worldly, I’ve never traveled to a place where you have to manually change the time on your iPhone — one of the first things your Island Host will set up for you. I mean, who doesn’t want to vacation on a beautiful island where they make up their own time? WHY IT’S AWESOME: This section could be its own article. There is so much to love. For starters, the resort is divided into two islands and is the only resort in the Maldives that offers three distinct resort experiences spanning those two islands. Enjoy either the adults-only island, which is ideal for couples like us who don’t travel with kids or the family-friendly island. Both islands are connected by a bridge, and it makes me wonder why more hotels aren’t like this. The only traffic you’ll find is on said bridge when two golf carts attempt to pass one another. Being surrounded by marine life is part of the massive appeal here. The resort has their own house reef you can explore, and two on-site marine biologists who manage the house reef — both eager to share information with you. You’ll also get used to swimming with baby sharks. Granted, they are mostly Blacktip Reef Sharks, which are known to swim in shallow waters and have no interest in you, but still, it’s exciting! The only thing difficult about your vacation to the Maldives is the near two-day journey to get there from the states (it took us five flights and 39 hours from Denver). Once you arrive, your biggest decision will be which five-star breakfast spot you want to start your day with and whether you’re feeling the pool, beach, or private villa dip in the afternoon. Breathtaking ocean views aside, guests staying in the Sunset Water Villas get the unique service of a Personal Island Host 24 hours a day (don’t miss these other luxury hotels offering butler services).

Don’t pack heels. Or really shoes in general. And don’t expect to want to do your hair. Sandy beach hair all day long, please. Like most vacations, we didn’t want to leave. But at this resort, the yearning to stay longer was more intense. On our last day we told our breakfast server at Vilu that we didn’t want to leave. He calmly and matter of factly told us to throw our passports in the ocean and we wouldn’t be able to leave. And if I’m being honest, it didn’t seem like a terrible idea. IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK: The property features 12 dining concepts (11 venues + beach dining events). We especially loved the Fisherman BBQ dinner at sunset with amazing live music unlimited sushi, fresh prawns and oysters, lobster skewers, and more. The backdrop looks like a postcard, and I recommend you get there before sunset. As part of their sustainability efforts, the resort has its own herb garden providing the restaurants with a lot of what they cook with. Don’t skip a banana at breakfast, because those are grown on the island in their banana garden. (Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has a strong commitment to sustainability and commercial responsibility —read more about it here.) Ithaa Undersea Restaurant is five meters below the surface of the ocean and is the world’s first undersea restaurant. While the prices here are a bit jaw dropping, you can also book the afternoon visiting session — which includes a glass of champagne and small bites surrounded by 360-degree views of the sharks and multi-colored fish. Apparently, it’s pretty common for guests from other islands to take a speed boat or sea plane to experience this underwater wonderland for the day. You have two options for breakfast. Choose from the extraordinarily massive buffet on the family-friendly island or opt for a more elevated à la carte breakfast on the beach at Vilu, where my husband proclaimed the French toast with gingerbread ice cream was “the best breakfast I’ve ever put in my mouth.” Also, according to my husband, the Gin and Tonics at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island are world class and worth every penny. That’s saying something, considering they cost $48 per drink. If you’re looking to save money on vacation, look into half board (meal plan) options, which usually includes breakfast and dinner. AMENITIES: • Air conditioning

• Bath amenities

• Bathrobes and slippers

• Bathroom with shower

• Daily maid service

• Direct dial telephone

• Hair dryer

• Safe deposit box

• Turn down service

• WiFi internet access

• Coffee machine (Nespresso)

• Mini bar (items at additional cost)

• Bug spray

• Music speaker

• Private pool

• Outdoor lounge area

• TV

• Kettle

• Reading lights

Included were also amenities you wouldn’t think of, like an additional adapter in the bathroom by the hairdryer. Usually, you have to choose between charging your phone or curling your hair. But also, it’s island time. Rinse off, put on a maxi dress, repeat. ROOM TYPES: With thirteen room types (not including The MURAKA which goes for around $50,000/night, and has captured the hearts of celebrities like Paris Hilton when she stayed for her honeymoon and posted a video as a mermaid), this is another out-of-this-world hotel where there isn’t a bad room on the island. For those not ready to watch Paris’s video, The MURAKA is a first-of-its kind beyond luxury two-level residence with the primary bedroom and bathroom submerged over 16 feet below sea level. We were told the cheapest the room goes is for $10,000/night but it is usually around $50,000 with its own seaplane dock to add to the privacy. THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15 MINUTE WALK: New this year is the Maldivian Village, the resort’s effort to showcase the Maldivian way of life, culture, artwork and hospitality. Since we were on the property over the holidays, their Christmas decorations were a must-see and continued with the theme of sustainability by using coconut husks for their Christmas tree. You also can’t go wrong with an overwater spa treatment here. THE BEST THING TO EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE: You won’t find cabs on this private island, but they do have golf carts that will take you anywhere you want to go. Pro tip: call for a golf cart to dinner, then kick off your shoes and make the walk back through the jungle. Also see above and don’t skip the French toast with gingerbread ice cream. BED GAME: King sized beds boasting silky high-thread-count cotton linens that overlook your private pool and undisturbed lagoon just outside. Sounds like a dream, right? I certainly won’t judge you if you opt for the pillow menu to ensure the most peaceful sleep you’ve ever had in your life.